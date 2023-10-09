Upbit Deflected 879 Hacking Attempts per Day in First Half of the Year
The exchange is immensely popular in the country and is known for attracting speculative rallies.
Hackers attempted to infiltrate Upbit, South Korea’s largest exchange by trading volumes, nearly 160,000 times in the first half of this year, parent firm Dunamu said in a regulatory filing as reported by local outlet YNA.
Dunamu submitted its findings to Rep. Park Seong-jung (People Power Party) of the Science, Technology, Information, Broadcasting and Communications Committee of the National Assembly on the 9th, the report stated.
That’s about 879 on average each day. Hackers may have employed a variety of common methods for the attacks, such as email phishing or DDoS, although Dunamu did not mention specifics in the filing.
DDoS, short for Distributed Denial-of-Service, is a cybercrime in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites.
Dunamu said the findings were 2.17 times the of “infringement attempts” in the first half of last year, which saw just over 73,200 cases.
Although not widely known outside of its home market, UPbit trades billions of dollars on tokens and Korean won trading pairs and is notorious for attracting exuberant rallies on listed tokens.
Earlier this year, the exchange processed some $2.5 billion in XRP trading volumes over a 24-hour period, as a U.S. court ruled the sale of XRP on exchanges did not constitute investment contracts. The tokens traded at a premium of as much as 10% compared to global XRP markets at the time.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.