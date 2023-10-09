First Mover Americas: Crypto Funds See Largest Inflows Since July

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be barred from bringing up artificial intelligence company Anthropic's recent fundraising efforts in his defense against U.S. Department of Justice charges, prosecutors said on Sunday. The DOJ has been discussing issues that may be raised during witness testimony in Bankman-Fried's trial, and the parties "have reached agreement on many of these issues," said a filing. One area they remain apart on is whether the defense team can raise any issues around the Anthropic fundraise. The DOJ alleges that the $500 million investment in Anthropic in 2022 came from customer funds. "Evidence regarding the current value of the defendant’s investments could only be used to support the argument that FTX customers and/or other victims will ultimately be made whole, which the Court has recognized is an impermissible purpose," the filing said.