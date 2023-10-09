Ether Slides as Ethereum Foundation Swaps $2.7M ETH on Uniswap

Bitcoin
$27,483.10-1.26%
Ethereum
$1,592.66-1.63%
Binance Coin
$207.17-1.19%
XRP
$0.49719908-4.38%
Solana
$22.16-4.49%
Cardano
$0.25084015-2.02%
Dogecoin
$0.05867643-3.88%
Tron
$0.08676591-0.90%
Toncoin
$1.99-1.32%
Polygon
$0.53825189-3.76%
Polkadot
$3.86-3.78%
Litecoin
$63.20-2.87%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,519.77-1.17%
Bitcoin Cash
$215.94-5.13%
Chainlink
$7.35-2.82%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000690-4.08%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.76-2.10%
Avalanche
$9.69-3.90%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.05%
Uniswap
$4.18-2.57%
Stellar
$0.10545080-4.72%
Monero
$154.35-0.26%
OKB
$42.58-0.69%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.23%
Ethereum Classic
$14.96-3.07%
Cosmos
$6.63-2.11%
Hedera
$0.04665277-2.61%
Filecoin
$3.30-3.31%
Lido DAO
$1.53-1.81%
Internet Computer
$2.94-4.10%
Cronos
$0.04947836-1.28%
Quant
$87.11-0.91%
Maker
$1,346.80-4.06%
VeChain
$0.01650289-2.65%
Aptos
$4.99-4.30%
Optimism
$1.22-3.26%
Arbitrum
$0.81307512-4.01%
NEAR Protocol
$1.04-3.31%
Kaspa
$0.04747231-2.76%
Aave
$63.86-2.57%
Algorand
$0.09660757-4.00%
The Graph
$0.08190398-3.35%
USDD
$0.99893777-0.12%
Stacks
$0.48504419-4.65%
XDC Network
$0.04879914-1.79%
Immutable X
$0.53930640-2.40%
Render Token
$1.74-4.23%
Injective Protocol
$7.58-1.91%
Synthetix
$1.93-2.76%
Bitcoin SV
$32.47-5.38%
Tezos
$0.65029803-3.30%
MultiverseX
$23.46-2.97%
EOS
$0.54151906-3.52%
The Sandbox
$0.28764272-3.31%
Theta
$0.59458187-2.37%
Axie Infinity
$4.29-3.67%
Decentraland
$0.28295882-4.37%
Fantom
$0.18450533-3.36%
GateToken
$3.65-1.18%
THORChain
$1.64-3.27%
Kava.io
$0.59248506-3.69%
Radix
$0.04769356-0.14%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.01%
NEO
$6.88-3.15%
PAX Gold
$1,862.92-0.14%
eCash
$0.00002354-3.87%
Flow
$0.41738643-4.45%
KuCoin Token
$4.41-1.63%
IOTA
$0.15041404-1.84%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.95931281-2.87%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45019630-3.24%
Rocket Pool
$20.05+0.36%
Chiliz
$0.05678564-4.99%
Frax Share
$5.30-2.41%
ApeCoin
$1.03-5.38%
Klaytn
$0.11649758-2.84%
Huobi Token
$2.31-1.15%
Mina
$0.36828886-4.06%
Gala
$0.01346308-5.09%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-1.57%
Sui
$0.41238749-5.60%
dYdX
$2.00-1.29%
Casper
$0.03071338-3.39%
GMX
$35.98-3.62%
Luna Classic
$0.00005627-3.09%
Wemix
$0.96035685-5.09%
Woo Network
$0.17411777-2.43%
Nexo
$0.54148568-1.14%
Dash
$26.13-1.84%
Compound
$41.50-3.63%
Zilliqa
$0.01611154-4.04%
PancakeSwap
$1.16-0.93%
1inch Network
$0.24988008-1.02%
SafePal
$0.60798206-2.63%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17149739-0.50%
Arweave
$3.86-3.41%
Gnosis
$95.33-1.16%
Conflux
$0.11766396-6.39%
Flare
$0.00979384-6.52%
Astar
$0.04371045-3.58%
Enjin
$0.22731860+1.54%
Illuvium
$38.43-2.01%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.91-0.73%
NEM
$0.02488048-1.44%
Qtum
$2.13-4.83%
Convex Finance
$2.72-3.17%
Fetch.ai
$0.20909193-4.50%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.61%
Celo
$0.42029577-3.42%
Mask Network
$2.60-5.91%
Loopring
$0.17088967-1.20%
SingularityNET
$0.17197683-2.90%
Helium
$1.45+0.07%
Oasis Network
$0.04020855-1.36%
Zcash
$25.58-3.73%
Worldcoin
$1.51-4.72%
Decred
$12.87-0.45%
SEI
$0.10859391-5.55%
Akash Network
$0.87774131-2.69%
Ankr
$0.01920746-2.06%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.76514923-2.69%
Stepn
$0.14653814-2.94%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.26-3.86%
Aragon
$4.62-2.81%
tomiNet
$2.43-1.32%
Golem
$0.17970652-2.07%
Holo
$0.00098584-2.43%
Yearn Finance
$5,241.40-2.94%
Beldex
$0.03102446-1.67%
FLOKI
$0.00001714-2.50%
Osmosis
$0.27335202-5.79%
Ravencoin
$0.01422444-2.85%
Livepeer
$5.78-4.44%
IoTeX
$0.01770013+7.78%
ICON
$0.16751004-2.21%
BLUR
$0.16354679-4.22%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40391062-5.41%
SXP
$0.27258134-3.31%
Audius
$0.14051940-2.76%
Kusama
$17.37-4.21%
JasmyCoin
$0.00321377-2.74%
Siacoin
$0.00290721-3.66%
Waves
$1.47-3.38%
Wax
$0.04336021+3.11%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.42%
Axelar
$0.33865053-0.35%
Moonbeam
$0.19097855-8.61%
Biconomy
$0.21543618-4.37%
Band Protocol
$1.06-1.04%
Merit Circle
$0.30796764-4.03%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17338548+0.74%
Liquity
$1.45+23.57%
Balancer
$3.10-2.81%
EthereumPoW
$1.24-4.00%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28517978-4.89%
MAGIC
$0.51882161-6.94%
Kyber Network
$0.66380829-2.39%
Harmony
$0.00909516-2.87%
TerraUSD
$0.01143444-3.66%
Polymath Network
$0.12250000-0.16%
Horizen
$7.74-1.63%
Gains Network
$3.22-2.45%
Kadena
$0.43158553-3.75%
Lisk
$0.73536332-4.64%
API3
$1.11+8.06%
Sushiswap
$0.54956065-3.16%
Skale
$0.02114871-1.31%
DigiByte
$0.00613384-2.05%
UMA Protocol
$1.31-1.58%
Cartesi
$0.12708004-1.50%
Status
$0.02337693-2.27%
Nervos Network
$0.00262937-3.38%
Stargate Finance
$0.42847115-1.74%
PlayDapp
$0.15066551-1.03%
Amp
$0.00152189-4.41%
OriginTrail
$0.22089533-39.74%
Coin98
$0.13914838-3.44%
Nano
$0.62754343-2.80%
Bancor
$0.58452144+16.02%
Joe
$0.24288607-4.56%
Steem
$0.17099150-3.85%
Sweat Economy
$0.00982576-2.71%
Numeraire
$12.20-0.99%
Storj
$0.52433138+9.14%
Covalent
$0.12349984-5.83%
Radiant Capital
$0.22311390-3.79%
iExec RLC
$0.97884485-1.05%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.54%
Stormx
$0.00635975-4.73%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.85-2.82%
Celer Network
$0.01196452-3.63%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01364172-3.19%
Powerledger
$0.15056104-1.52%
Marlin
$0.00798850-2.51%
Radworks
$1.30-1.55%
Core
$0.38944385-1.90%
OMG Network
$0.44899333-4.14%
Syscoin
$0.08221295-5.24%
Civic
$0.07318611-3.46%
WINkLink
$0.00006100-1.50%
Origin Protocol
$0.11532387-2.16%
Stella
$0.07041875-3.71%
Spell Token
$0.00046531-1.01%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-2.13%
Celsius
$0.13643246-6.11%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00139128-5.02%
Dent
$0.00059041-2.40%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01571719-1.30%
Hashflow
$0.31941365+0.09%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68771887-0.87%
Bluzelle
$0.12855668-4.65%
Galxe
$1.17-2.43%
Synapse
$0.28611929-2.64%
Verge
$0.00328162-0.68%
Gitcoin
$0.88345240-0.34%
Verasity
$0.00523503-6.76%
NKN
$0.08199843-1.70%
Sun Token
$0.00548013-1.43%
Chromia
$0.09038839-4.05%
COTI
$0.04173412+7.14%
SPACE ID
$0.18240878-3.17%
Bifrost
$0.03726943-1.68%
Secret
$0.24268460-1.54%
MetisDAO
$11.74-3.18%
Keep Network
$0.09182279-5.72%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.76+0.07%
Request
$0.06288085-1.58%
Yield Guild Games
$0.25210166+0.39%
MOBOX
$0.21810696-3.71%
Ren
$0.04614020-1.20%
Maple
$5.77+2.71%
Aergo
$0.10011415-2.49%
XYO Network
$0.00313814-15.54%
Adventure Gold
$0.56530613-2.79%
WazirX
$0.09087158-2.68%
Badger DAO
$2.05-3.25%
ARPA
$0.04044041-4.37%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.54677460-2.70%
Aavegotchi
$0.76724874-1.28%
Raydium
$0.16750721-3.37%
Saitama
$0.00086606-1.50%
Acala Token
$0.04683085-5.37%
TrueFi
$0.03554929-3.74%
Boba Network
$0.10944642-1.85%
Orchid
$0.06265045-2.53%
SuperRare
$0.05858527-1.15%
Index Chain
$0.04590803-2.09%
Alien Worlds
$0.00952881-3.38%
Gods Unchained
$0.13969506-6.79%
LooksRare
$0.06025071+3.41%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00935492-3.93%
GAS
$2.28-3.75%
Moonriver
$3.83-5.35%
Voyager Token
$0.10703174-8.03%
LCX
$0.04021794-1.56%
Litentry
$0.65693473-6.17%
RACA
$0.00009072-1.60%
Rally
$0.00583569-5.94%
CEEK VR
$0.03511241-2.37%
Reef
$0.00126156-4.79%
Ethernity
$1.42-3.03%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11850457+0.61%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04397113-0.14%
Polkastarter
$0.26408874-1.94%
DIA
$0.22962855-2.99%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.64-5.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15997180+3.52%
MOON
$0.21510551-3.97%
Alchemix
$11.49-5.68%
CLV
$0.03002530-3.81%
Travala.com
$0.43263580-4.17%
Keep3rV1
$42.96-5.14%
Virtua
$0.01966985-2.59%
Enzyme
$14.46-4.71%
BENQI
$0.00512283-4.20%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17664061-3.34%
Star Atlas
$0.00141206-2.78%
Onyxcoin
$0.00073848-1.20%
MXC
$0.00735366-3.75%
0x
$0.19292618+1.79%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.95%
Aurora
$0.04911915-0.35%
Velas
$0.00685445+2.11%
district0x
$0.02270000-12.44%
BarnBridge
$1.82-6.34%
Harvest Finance
$22.75-2.52%
StaFi
$0.25817932-5.39%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.68-3.32%
Serum
$0.03705069-24.20%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00293509-1.25%
Rarible
$0.89731889-1.22%
Decentral Games
$0.01362641-2.94%
Tamadoge
$0.00868158-3.01%
Bonk
$0.00000020-8.15%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00890775-1.22%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000029-6.83%
Quantstamp
$0.01009928+6.84%
Tokemak
$0.32593033+1.72%
Augur
$0.53828790-6.50%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01335705-5.64%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04210209-3.60%
FTX Token
$1.11-5.15%
Braintrust
$0.40157593-3.94%
Pepe
$0.00000066-4.90%
BitDAO
$0.38117884-2.33%
Threshold
$0.01863978-8.86%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08188876-3.54%
Human
$0.04449301-1.93%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.85%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.06-4.43%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.58%
PayPal USD
$0.999914480.00%
Highstreet
$1.14-3.24%
Tether
$1.00-0.07%
USDC
$1.00-0.17%
Dai
$1.00-0.14%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Ether Slides as Ethereum Foundation Swaps $2.7M ETH on Uniswap

The Foundation periodically sells tokens to cover costs, creating a temporary sell-off event in markets.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 9, 2023 at 11:02 a.m. UTC
Ether slid as Ethereum Foundation sold $2.7 million ether. (Pezibear/Pixabay)

Ether slid as Ethereum Foundation sold $2.7 million ether. (Pezibear/Pixabay)

Ether prices slipped some 1.5% in the past few hours as traders seemed to react to a wallet apparently belonging to the Ethereum Foundation that sold a portion of its allocated tokens.

Wallet “0x9eE457023bB3De16D51A003a247BaEaD7fce313D” swapped over 1,700 ETH for $2.7 million in USDC on Monday, Arkham data shows. The wallet is tagged as a “Grant Provider” on blockchain tracker Etherscan and holds nearly $400,000 worth of tokens as of Monday morning.

As of writing time, the Ethereum Foundation did not publicly reveal specifics of what it intended to do with the proceeds. Traders reacted to the move nevertheless, with ETH extending losses to 1.8% in the past 24 hours to leading a slide slump among major tokens.

The Ethereum Foundation develops applications and programs for the Ethereum network, but isn’t an official entity or a centralized group that controls what happens on the chain. However, it remains very influential and can impact token prices or Ethereum’s inherent outlook among investors or developers.

As of April 2022, it held over almost $1.29 billion in ether (ETH), which represented over 0.297% of the total ether supply at the time, and about $300 million in non-crypto investments.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.