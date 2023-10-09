Crypto Traders Suffer Over $100M in Liquidation Losses as Market Rout Deepens Amid Middle East Turmoil

The liquidations happened as crypto prices tumbled as the fight between Israel and Hamas and rising turmoil in the region jolted investors, weighing on risk assets. The largest digital asset, bitcoin (BTC), was down over 2% before climbing back to $27,600. At one point, ether (ETH) slid almost 5% and large-cap cryptocurrencies solana (SOL), Polygon’s native token (MATIC) and Polkadot’s (DOT) endured 6% to 7% declines. They rebounded some later.