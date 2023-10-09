Crypto Market Stable, Oil Prices Surge as Hamas Attack on Israel Jolts Markets
The U.S. pre-market futures slid Monday morning, while stock indexes in Asia slumped.
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) showed signs of resilience even as broader equity markets slid and oil prices rose as traders reacted to rising turmoil in the Middle East.
Bitcoin and ether were little changed with a small 0.2% decline in the past 24 hours. XRP fell 1.3%, while Cardano’s ADA rose 0.4%. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) slipped 0.19%, pointing to slight losses among a diversified basket of token holdings.
The Israel-Hamas conflict extended to its third day on Monday after Palestinian militants Hamas first fired missiles into Israel on early Saturday. Fears of the conflict spilling over to neighboring states, such as Iran, seemed to impact oil prices as traders opined it could disrupt supply.
“There could be “a pretty dramatic effect on the oil market” should the U.S. enforce sanctions on Iranian exports, Josh Young, chief investment officer of energy investment firm Bison Interests told CNBC. “I think it’s appropriate to see oil, let’s say, up about $5 for WTI.”
Crude Oil WTI rose 3.23% since Sunday, MarketWatch data shows, extending three-month gains to 16%. Elsewhere, Brent Crude Oil rose nearly 3.5%.
Equity markets in Asia traded lower after Monday’s open. India’s Sensex slipped 0.69%, Shanghai Composite lost 0.44%, while the Singapore Straits Times Index fell 0.2%. Premarket futures in the U.S. pointed to losses, with the Dow Jones Index losing 0.77% and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumping 0.86%.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.