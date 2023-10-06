First Mover Americas: Ether ETFs Struggle to Gain Traction in First Week

Ether (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC) were buoyed to one-month highs last week as six ether futures ETFs went live in the U.S. on Monday, with traders expecting high demand for the products. However, their performance was pretty muted. Less than $2 million were traded across the various ETFs on Monday, with poor volumes throughout the week prompting analysts to write down their bullish outlook and pivot to bitcoin investments instead. The ether futures ETFs had 0.2% of trading volume compared to BTC futures day 1 of trading. Some analysts pointed to a lack of institutional demand for ether and others said it’s due to the macroeconomic environment. “Interest rates are at 5.5%, if you list any kind of ETF in this environment you are going to see low volumes,” said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks, in an interview with CoinDesk. “It's the same with equities ETF volumes this week," added Chung. "There might be more interest in ether futures ETFs as the macroeconomic situation changes but right now investors are too busy putting money into bank accounts.”