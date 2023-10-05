Prediction Market 'Zeitgeist' to Use CoinDesk Indices for Broad Crypto Bets

Prediction markets let pariticpants bet on the outcome of real-world events, from the highly consequential (the war in Ukraine) to the rather silly (Mark Zuckerberg's fight with Elon Musk). Proponents argue these markets are a superior alternative source of expert opinion. Unlike cable news pundits without skin in the game, in prediction markets, the thinking goes, bettors stand to lose money if their predictions turn out wrong, giving them an incentive to express what they really believe. The more liquid and lucrative prediction markets become, the bigger the attraction for real "experts" who know what they are talking about.