Investors Fear Volatility and Risk, Particularly With Crypto. Here’s Why They Shouldn’t.

Bitcoin
$27,513.12+0.44%
Ethereum
$1,637.30-0.85%
Binance Coin
$212.53-0.56%
XRP
$0.53350145+4.92%
Solana
$22.85-5.66%
Cardano
$0.25679731-1.94%
Dogecoin
$0.06109663-1.14%
Tron
$0.08877983+1.32%
Toncoin
$1.95-3.76%
Polygon
$0.56244176-2.52%
Polkadot
$4.03-1.56%
Litecoin
$64.19-2.61%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,560.33-0.37%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.01-2.26%
Chainlink
$7.69+3.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000723-0.53%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.80+2.75%
Avalanche
$9.89+6.15%
TrueUSD
$0.99939244+0.11%
Uniswap
$4.31-1.88%
Stellar
$0.11215193+1.28%
Monero
$149.62+1.89%
OKB
$43.01-0.42%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.12%
Ethereum Classic
$15.55-3.01%
Cosmos
$6.86-3.87%
Hedera
$0.04894372-2.13%
Filecoin
$3.30-0.80%
Internet Computer
$3.17+2.05%
Lido DAO
$1.58+1.61%
Cronos
$0.05010398-0.07%
Maker
$1,419.63-2.94%
Aptos
$5.28-2.06%
Quant
$86.18-2.59%
VeChain
$0.01667391-2.24%
Optimism
$1.31-2.58%
Arbitrum
$0.87782606-3.91%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10-0.83%
Kaspa
$0.04992309-0.86%
Aave
$64.85-1.34%
The Graph
$0.08678973-2.52%
Algorand
$0.09885122-2.50%
Bitcoin SV
$38.04-0.42%
USDD
$0.99837933+0.21%
XDC Network
$0.05023692-0.39%
Stacks
$0.48722213-2.55%
Immutable X
$0.57154809-0.49%
Synthetix
$2.04-1.60%
EOS
$0.57455445-5.51%
MultiverseX
$24.54-0.91%
Tezos
$0.67100000-0.66%
Injective Protocol
$7.53-1.57%
Theta
$0.62206038-2.11%
Render Token
$1.67-3.46%
The Sandbox
$0.29576248-3.15%
THORChain
$1.95-3.45%
Axie Infinity
$4.44-2.59%
Fantom
$0.20079442+0.31%
Radix
$0.05340194-6.49%
Decentraland
$0.29484473-3.77%
GateToken
$3.75-0.08%
NEO
$7.08-2.75%
Kava.io
$0.60905645-2.61%
eCash
$0.00002495-3.24%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.17%
PAX Gold
$1,834.12+0.33%
Flow
$0.43283766-3.33%
KuCoin Token
$4.53-1.17%
Chiliz
$0.06089177+0.44%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48024321-1.27%
ApeCoin
$1.14-2.25%
Rocket Pool
$21.02-2.78%
IOTA
$0.15225528+0.10%
Gala
$0.01550843-3.79%
Frax Share
$5.54+1.04%
Mina
$0.39147819+3.82%
Sui
$0.44003833-3.61%
Huobi Token
$2.37-1.64%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.02%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.88362290+12.31%
Klaytn
$0.11391695+0.23%
Casper
$0.03122453-1.91%
GMX
$37.98-2.77%
dYdX
$1.94-6.48%
Luna Classic
$0.00005881-2.84%
Wemix
$1.03-0.42%
Woo Network
$0.17805833+2.71%
Nexo
$0.55749508+0.91%
Dash
$26.83-2.68%
Compound
$43.82-2.34%
Zilliqa
$0.01672227-2.39%
Conflux
$0.13284387-3.48%
Flare
$0.01086876+1.65%
Arweave
$4.07-4.17%
1inch Network
$0.25527614-3.50%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-0.64%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17366500-1.39%
Gnosis
$98.63-1.23%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.55%
SafePal
$0.58650150-1.57%
Astar
$0.04547645-3.64%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.54-1.59%
Convex Finance
$2.91+1.30%
Qtum
$2.22-2.23%
Illuvium
$39.01-2.51%
Fetch.ai
$0.21952673+0.17%
NEM
$0.02525913-3.46%
SingularityNET
$0.18036058-1.57%
Celo
$0.43087390-2.67%
Enjin
$0.21928993+3.51%
Loopring
$0.17552064-3.24%
Mask Network
$2.64-3.92%
tomiNet
$2.88-4.57%
Zcash
$26.94-0.97%
SEI
$0.11469511-2.76%
Oasis Network
$0.04102777-0.89%
Decred
$13.18-1.32%
Helium
$1.41-2.00%
Worldcoin
$1.54-4.67%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.80-0.64%
Aragon
$4.96-0.03%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78889439-1.31%
Akash Network
$0.89012623+1.66%
Ankr
$0.01893913-4.32%
Osmosis
$0.30225302-2.33%
Holo
$0.00101716-1.08%
Golem
$0.18028506-0.46%
Stepn
$0.15025094-5.41%
Ravencoin
$0.01475323-2.86%
Livepeer
$5.98-1.39%
FLOKI
$0.00001751-3.37%
Yearn Finance
$5,242.56-0.07%
Beldex
$0.03078674+0.21%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43640672-5.85%
BLUR
$0.17298593-1.41%
Kusama
$18.60-2.24%
ICON
$0.16906132-2.65%
Audius
$0.14513996-1.72%
IoTeX
$0.01713332+2.09%
JasmyCoin
$0.00331097-0.71%
SXP
$0.27300130-3.21%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.16%
Merit Circle
$0.33431054-6.06%
Biconomy
$0.23186106-2.05%
Siacoin
$0.00299573-0.62%
Moonbeam
$0.20339815-4.10%
Waves
$1.51-2.47%
Band Protocol
$1.12-1.43%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-0.56%
Axelar
$0.34005765-0.14%
Balancer
$3.27-0.15%
Wax
$0.04194102-1.29%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30235636-2.19%
MAGIC
$0.54101967-0.96%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16036186-0.57%
TerraUSD
$0.01206707-2.48%
Kadena
$0.47120686-0.40%
Kyber Network
$0.64651346-2.91%
Harmony
$0.00935190-2.11%
Horizen
$7.93-0.08%
Sushiswap
$0.57770126-2.66%
Gains Network
$3.23+0.82%
Lisk
$0.73914626-2.37%
Polymath Network
$0.11830000+0.51%
Skale
$0.02131196-1.14%
DigiByte
$0.00623585-1.28%
UMA Protocol
$1.36-1.80%
API3
$1.04-0.83%
Liquity
$1.06-0.75%
Cartesi
$0.12772250-2.43%
Status
$0.02326482-0.06%
Stargate Finance
$0.44631579-2.51%
Amp
$0.00161994-0.47%
Nervos Network
$0.00265602-1.20%
OriginTrail
$0.22759488-7.41%
PlayDapp
$0.15173313-1.97%
Coin98
$0.14584451+0.21%
Nano
$0.64236199+1.84%
Joe
$0.24996729+0.60%
Radiant Capital
$0.24036513+3.34%
Numeraire
$12.63-1.01%
Steem
$0.17272854-2.01%
Sweat Economy
$0.00975800+1.82%
iExec RLC
$1.02-3.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.37%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-0.26%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01445657-2.15%
Celer Network
$0.01238393-3.38%
Stormx
$0.00635044-2.06%
Covalent
$0.11237446+8.75%
Verasity
$0.00653921+9.39%
Marlin
$0.00825883-0.46%
Core
$0.40714659+1.31%
Radworks
$1.31-1.50%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00155960+8.39%
OMG Network
$0.46087182-4.27%
Powerledger
$0.14990695-2.44%
Celsius
$0.15002538-4.10%
Origin Protocol
$0.12341924-3.63%
Civic
$0.07691037-2.02%
Stella
$0.07499468-2.08%
WINkLink
$0.00006329+1.31%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-0.27%
Storj
$0.42157180-7.85%
Syscoin
$0.08437037-1.53%
Spell Token
$0.00047587-1.14%
Synapse
$0.30687193-0.28%
Dent
$0.00060551-1.48%
Hashflow
$0.32809132-0.79%
Bluzelle
$0.13459231-10.49%
Bancor
$0.39544545-0.95%
Verge
$0.00344462-1.87%
Chromia
$0.09683674-5.12%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68949721-5.41%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01548473-2.18%
NKN
$0.08547579-1.04%
Galxe
$1.19-0.23%
MetisDAO
$12.72-3.30%
Secret
$0.26103522+6.72%
Gitcoin
$0.90289324-4.82%
SPACE ID
$0.19053976-3.70%
Sun Token
$0.00555461+0.25%
Bifrost
$0.03830560+1.70%
MOBOX
$0.24331423-0.52%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.76-2.50%
COTI
$0.03959557-4.24%
Request
$0.06331528-0.32%
Keep Network
$0.08764183-0.79%
Raydium
$0.20063541-5.24%
Adventure Gold
$0.59844223+2.82%
Aergo
$0.10170409-1.13%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24187044+2.95%
Ren
$0.04444567-3.97%
Maple
$5.60-1.35%
Acala Token
$0.05239599-0.71%
WazirX
$0.09415971-1.66%
ARPA
$0.04321937-1.38%
Badger DAO
$2.13-1.42%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56666437-7.18%
XYO Network
$0.00294294+0.18%
Aavegotchi
$0.78826381-0.75%
TrueFi
$0.03723758-8.05%
Saitama
$0.00086389+4.32%
Gods Unchained
$0.15342453-2.92%
Orchid
$0.06485568-5.98%
Boba Network
$0.11016920-3.09%
SuperRare
$0.05970133-1.62%
Alien Worlds
$0.00995424-1.53%
Index Chain
$0.04628142-2.91%
Voyager Token
$0.11939111-2.62%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00975844-2.13%
Litentry
$0.70559691-2.93%
Moonriver
$3.90-1.16%
GAS
$2.31-2.00%
LooksRare
$0.05857149+3.90%
Rally
$0.00619406+0.81%
CEEK VR
$0.03704264+0.58%
RACA
$0.00009088-1.98%
Reef
$0.00133546-1.99%
LCX
$0.03849874-1.68%
Ethernity
$1.51-1.53%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04618114-6.62%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12104808-3.89%
DIA
$0.24939410-1.70%
Polkastarter
$0.27344620+1.05%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.74-1.67%
MOON
$0.24290151-9.17%
Alchemix
$12.39+0.49%
Travala.com
$0.46132493-0.50%
CLV
$0.03162205-1.33%
Enzyme
$15.45-0.42%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19255121-8.26%
Keep3rV1
$44.35-2.07%
BENQI
$0.00541145+2.34%
Virtua
$0.02029950-3.88%
Star Atlas
$0.00146692-0.62%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13181213-3.19%
BarnBridge
$2.09-7.25%
Onyxcoin
$0.00074763-2.15%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.50%
MXC
$0.00747421-2.90%
Aurora
$0.05110240-1.31%
Velas
$0.00719663-5.24%
district0x
$0.02277468+2.10%
0x
$0.18171813-2.90%
StaFi
$0.27866647+0.17%
Harvest Finance
$22.47-0.56%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.78-0.31%
Serum
$0.03840496-8.25%
Decentral Games
$0.01885761+2.79%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00301909-2.88%
Rarible
$0.88025449-1.55%
Tamadoge
$0.00853947+0.61%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036-3.95%
Bonk
$0.00000020+2.20%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00914766-2.95%
Quantstamp
$0.00979442-0.71%
Tokemak
$0.34261614+1.03%
Augur
$0.59352200-2.43%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01362242-3.43%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04523498+3.67%
FTX Token
$1.20-3.60%
Braintrust
$0.32615504+3.35%
Pepe
$0.00000071-4.10%
BitDAO
$0.41343147+0.61%
Threshold
$0.01777732-2.53%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08927698-6.74%
Human
$0.04357549-3.68%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.87%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.12-0.15%
Hamster
$0.00000000+3.48%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.04%
Highstreet
$1.22-3.37%
Tether
$1.00+0.07%
USDC
$1.00+0.15%
Dai
$1.00+0.11%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Investors Fear Volatility and Risk, Particularly With Crypto. Here’s Why They Shouldn’t.

It’s vital to remember that crypto volatility can deliver upside, too.

By Erik Anderson
AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 4, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTCUpdated Oct 4, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. UTC
(Jakob Owens/Unsplash)

(Jakob Owens/Unsplash)

AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTCUpdated Oct 4, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. UTC

Deciding to invest in the fast-paced, ever-evolving digital assets market can seem daunting. In the past, people were often hesitant to invest in digital assets – namely cryptocurrency – because of their inherent volatility and associated risk. But the tides are changing, particularly as the global cryptocurrency market has grown into a flourishing, multi-sector ecosystem since bitcoin’s (BTC) 2009 debut.

5-Year BTC Price

Below, I break down – and debunk – some common misconceptions about the potential risks that investors assume while gaining exposure to the digital assets ecosystem.

Volatility is always a bad thing (FALSE)

The term “volatility” often comes with a negative connotation, but that’s not always the case. Investors can experience swings up or down; it’s important to remember that there is upside potential, too.

For example, bitcoin has been called the best-performing asset of the decade, yet its price heavily depends on a number of factors, including supply and demand, investor sentiment and the media hype cycle. Even the most-prominent and well-capitalized cryptocurrency experiences fluctuations, resulting in positive returns and, at times, losses.

When an investment portfolio is constructed in a professional manner, volatility has the potential to be a portfolio enhancement rather than a disadvantage. That’s because advisers have the expertise to help by setting frequent rebalances and buying and selling orders at certain thresholds. We’ve seen this play out time and time again as the adoption curve for digital assets has ramped up over the years.

Digital assets always carry too much risk (FALSE)

Investors should aim for a balanced portfolio, meaning one that isn’t dominated by a certain asset class (whether digital assets or otherwise). Diversification is key. Adding alternatives to a portfolio can not only help avoid concentration risk but also hedge against inflationary environments.

Around a 2% allocation to digital assets is often standard in an investment portfolio. To some, that may seem like an insignificant percentage. But in practice, that often means the downside risk is minimized and the potential upside is tremendous; even a 2% bitcoin allocation in a standard portfolio over the last five years would have driven a significant share of the portfolio’s growth.

An allocation that small – regardless of how powerful it can be – shouldn’t take up the vast majority of an investor’s time or energy. Instead, financial advisers can help ensure portfolio construction is purposeful, rather than ad hoc. Advisers take on the management burden by keeping track of market conditions and recommending a rebalance schedule that works for the individual investor and their specific financial goals.

Digital assets will never become a mainstream investment (FALSE)

Some risk-averse investors likely have exposure to the digital assets industry without realizing it. That includes established, highly trusted brands that are historically slower to embrace disruptive technologies. For instance, global payments giant Visa recently announced an expansion of its stablecoin settlement capabilities, becoming one of the first major payment institutions to do so.

Although the industry is still in its infancy, the possible use cases are vast. And the investment opportunity is exciting – despite (and, in some instances, because of) volatility and risk.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Erik Anderson
Erik Anderson

Erik Anderson is a Research Analyst at Global X.