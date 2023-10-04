Poor Week for Ether Prompts Research Firm to Reverse Outlook, Advise Favoring Bitcoin Instead

Bitcoin
$27,670.34+1.18%
Ethereum
$1,645.55-0.63%
Binance Coin
$213.05-0.08%
XRP
$0.53102414+3.22%
Solana
$23.03-2.59%
Cardano
$0.25719615-1.07%
Dogecoin
$0.06119549-0.91%
Tron
$0.08901672+1.52%
Toncoin
$1.95-3.04%
Polygon
$0.56265827-1.82%
Polkadot
$4.04-0.90%
Litecoin
$64.08-2.61%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,672.95-0.02%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.29-1.29%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000724-0.42%
Chainlink
$7.63+2.29%
Avalanche
$10.05+7.19%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79+1.81%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.31%
Uniswap
$4.31-1.39%
Stellar
$0.11243365+0.80%
Monero
$148.89+0.94%
OKB
$43.06-0.22%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.12%
Ethereum Classic
$15.62-1.55%
Cosmos
$6.87-3.14%
Hedera
$0.04850718-2.87%
Filecoin
$3.31-0.50%
Internet Computer
$3.17+1.67%
Lido DAO
$1.58+1.27%
Cronos
$0.05005409-0.10%
Maker
$1,429.02-1.33%
Aptos
$5.31-1.52%
Quant
$86.46-2.07%
VeChain
$0.01681877-1.29%
Optimism
$1.32-1.05%
Arbitrum
$0.88519099-3.27%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10-0.18%
Kaspa
$0.05011277-0.38%
Aave
$65.51+0.58%
The Graph
$0.08684210-2.28%
Algorand
$0.09897107-2.55%
Bitcoin SV
$37.85+3.41%
USDD
$0.99782373+0.09%
Stacks
$0.49067219-2.03%
XDC Network
$0.04951322-1.90%
Immutable X
$0.57379261+0.07%
Synthetix
$2.04-0.90%
EOS
$0.57151186-3.75%
Tezos
$0.67787307+1.06%
MultiverseX
$24.64+0.08%
Injective Protocol
$7.61+1.07%
Render Token
$1.69-1.36%
Theta
$0.62177277-2.52%
The Sandbox
$0.29669412-2.52%
Axie Infinity
$4.47-1.93%
THORChain
$1.93-0.89%
Fantom
$0.20095514+0.64%
Radix
$0.05382275-5.59%
Decentraland
$0.29641506-2.53%
GateToken
$3.75-0.02%
NEO
$7.13-1.48%
Kava.io
$0.61233343-1.48%
eCash
$0.00002510-1.85%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99761379-1.12%
PAX Gold
$1,831.44+0.02%
Flow
$0.43409209-3.40%
KuCoin Token
$4.54-0.52%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48192256-0.96%
Chiliz
$0.06086952+0.13%
IOTA
$0.15588793+3.00%
Frax Share
$5.70+3.33%
ApeCoin
$1.14-1.59%
Rocket Pool
$21.05-1.36%
Gala
$0.01540972-3.18%
Mina
$0.39688505+5.83%
Sui
$0.44116975-2.55%
Huobi Token
$2.36-1.65%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90037973+14.56%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.05%
Klaytn
$0.11461458+0.77%
Casper
$0.03102706-2.38%
GMX
$38.40-2.01%
dYdX
$1.95-4.63%
Luna Classic
$0.00005872-2.09%
Wemix
$1.03-1.20%
Woo Network
$0.17912863+2.08%
Nexo
$0.55802481+1.87%
Dash
$27.14-0.23%
Compound
$43.97-1.68%
Zilliqa
$0.01683434-1.42%
Conflux
$0.13211850-3.76%
Arweave
$4.06-3.81%
Flare
$0.01082842+0.86%
1inch Network
$0.25650938-2.79%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17399750-1.15%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-0.62%
Gnosis
$98.21-1.76%
SafePal
$0.57753113-1.68%
Astar
$0.04573190-3.68%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.54-0.84%
Convex Finance
$2.93+1.68%
Qtum
$2.23-1.08%
Illuvium
$39.34-0.37%
Fetch.ai
$0.21980028+0.68%
NEM
$0.02515979-3.19%
Celo
$0.43303500-2.78%
SingularityNET
$0.17970731-1.05%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99887171+0.43%
Enjin
$0.22053853+2.98%
Loopring
$0.17598559-1.42%
Mask Network
$2.67-1.23%
Zcash
$26.97+0.31%
tomiNet
$2.84+1.22%
Oasis Network
$0.04129033-0.36%
SEI
$0.11522484-1.88%
Decred
$13.17-0.16%
Helium
$1.42-0.93%
Worldcoin
$1.53-3.48%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.81+0.32%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.79186797-0.37%
Aragon
$4.94+0.86%
Akash Network
$0.88828837+1.38%
Ankr
$0.01901028-2.74%
Osmosis
$0.30207356-1.97%
Holo
$0.00101787-0.65%
Stepn
$0.15108717-4.13%
Golem
$0.17976581-0.98%
Ravencoin
$0.01481878-2.22%
FLOKI
$0.00001760-2.15%
Yearn Finance
$5,255.19+0.36%
Livepeer
$5.93-0.82%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44067810-3.88%
Beldex
$0.03075047-0.30%
BLUR
$0.17353133+0.05%
Kusama
$18.55-1.94%
IoTeX
$0.01752813+5.04%
ICON
$0.16945984-2.18%
Audius
$0.14593452-1.06%
JasmyCoin
$0.00331433+0.66%
SXP
$0.27567949-2.01%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.59%
Merit Circle
$0.33461821-0.49%
Biconomy
$0.23211606-1.91%
Siacoin
$0.00300033-0.29%
Moonbeam
$0.20477019-3.54%
Waves
$1.51-1.77%
Band Protocol
$1.12+0.22%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-0.50%
Axelar
$0.33992889-0.41%
Balancer
$3.29+0.92%
Wax
$0.04210209-1.30%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30442874-1.02%
MAGIC
$0.54689649+0.31%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16029377-0.55%
TerraUSD
$0.01207683-1.50%
Kadena
$0.47123364-0.36%
Kyber Network
$0.64238837-4.44%
Harmony
$0.00940602-0.99%
Gains Network
$3.41+7.55%
Horizen
$8.01+2.52%
Sushiswap
$0.57793474-2.01%
Lisk
$0.73954769-2.09%
Skale
$0.02140704-0.69%
Polymath Network
$0.11840000-1.33%
Liquity
$1.11+2.94%
DigiByte
$0.00624582-0.93%
UMA Protocol
$1.36-0.98%
API3
$1.05-1.12%
Cartesi
$0.12839401-1.26%
Status
$0.02328973+0.21%
Stargate Finance
$0.45031080-1.37%
Amp
$0.00161918-0.66%
Nervos Network
$0.00269218+0.54%
OriginTrail
$0.22947958-4.63%
Joe
$0.25673704+3.54%
Coin98
$0.14704100+0.97%
PlayDapp
$0.15136540-3.36%
Nano
$0.64049643+1.30%
Radiant Capital
$0.24300618+5.05%
Numeraire
$12.71-0.04%
Steem
$0.17286198-2.33%
Sweat Economy
$0.00968851+0.36%
iExec RLC
$1.02-0.99%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01455577-1.00%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.57%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-0.11%
Celer Network
$0.01250480-2.23%
Covalent
$0.11478756+12.96%
Stormx
$0.00628851-2.37%
Verasity
$0.00671691+2.53%
Marlin
$0.00822543-0.35%
Radworks
$1.32-0.73%
OMG Network
$0.46631316-2.53%
Core
$0.40324095-0.38%
Celsius
$0.15344884-0.06%
Powerledger
$0.14974745-2.57%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154206-6.60%
Civic
$0.07734612-7.11%
Origin Protocol
$0.12283001-3.79%
Stella
$0.07511613-1.69%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.30%
WINkLink
$0.00006299+1.16%
Syscoin
$0.08393906-1.77%
Storj
$0.41761021-6.99%
Spell Token
$0.00047779-0.39%
Dent
$0.00060985-0.31%
Synapse
$0.30647713-0.55%
Hashflow
$0.33242642+0.82%
Bancor
$0.39548362-0.65%
Bluzelle
$0.13373257-10.53%
Verge
$0.00343496-0.62%
Chromia
$0.09711697-3.96%
Galxe
$1.20+0.36%
NKN
$0.08594758+0.02%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.69112418-4.70%
MetisDAO
$12.76-1.58%
Gitcoin
$0.90360182-3.63%
SPACE ID
$0.19179550-2.39%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01522010-3.88%
Secret
$0.25669297-0.02%
Sun Token
$0.00556940+0.66%
Bifrost
$0.03820492+2.58%
MOBOX
$0.24123309-1.56%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.79-1.13%
COTI
$0.03969334-3.49%
Request
$0.06336851-0.39%
Keep Network
$0.08717182-0.83%
Adventure Gold
$0.59474022+2.70%
Raydium
$0.19551092-1.54%
Aergo
$0.10156148-2.08%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24188189+4.88%
Ren
$0.04419637-4.20%
Maple
$5.55-2.25%
Acala Token
$0.05243006+1.57%
WazirX
$0.09362371-1.74%
ARPA
$0.04336270-0.31%
Badger DAO
$2.13-0.43%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56692274-6.92%
XYO Network
$0.00291404-0.72%
Aavegotchi
$0.78814381-0.74%
TrueFi
$0.03709236-8.08%
Saitama
$0.00087099+4.48%
Gods Unchained
$0.15324660-1.70%
Orchid
$0.06478207-3.14%
Boba Network
$0.11000617-3.50%
SuperRare
$0.06016041-0.69%
Alien Worlds
$0.00994546-1.18%
Index Chain
$0.04634060-2.31%
Voyager Token
$0.11813661-2.45%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00968647-3.04%
Litentry
$0.70890355-2.49%
Moonriver
$3.90-1.03%
GAS
$2.31-1.86%
RACA
$0.00009278+0.70%
LooksRare
$0.05725221-0.23%
Rally
$0.00615822-0.27%
Reef
$0.00134336-1.01%
CEEK VR
$0.03665023+0.19%
LCX
$0.03844528-2.47%
Ethernity
$1.50-2.16%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12178627-3.22%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04595460-7.26%
DIA
$0.24753262-2.07%
Polkastarter
$0.27454643+1.53%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.77-0.63%
MOON
$0.23748791-6.78%
Alchemix
$12.43-0.11%
CLV
$0.03163217-1.22%
Travala.com
$0.44981182-2.40%
Enzyme
$15.43-1.05%
Keep3rV1
$45.35+0.33%
BENQI
$0.00548176+4.35%
Virtua
$0.02038527-2.13%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19052308-7.72%
Star Atlas
$0.00146309+0.11%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13178564-2.67%
Onyxcoin
$0.00074935-1.52%
BarnBridge
$2.08-7.46%
Velas
$0.00729944-3.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.60%
Aurora
$0.05125346-1.16%
MXC
$0.00745659-2.64%
0x
$0.18224489-2.63%
district0x
$0.02207072-4.93%
StaFi
$0.27897866+0.55%
Harvest Finance
$22.93+1.47%
Serum
$0.03934586+5.16%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.77-0.91%
Decentral Games
$0.01902796+2.93%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00300780-2.32%
Rarible
$0.89236800-0.60%
Tamadoge
$0.00847150-0.30%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036-3.47%
Bonk
$0.00000020-1.35%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00927841+7.37%
Quantstamp
$0.00988577+1.26%
Tokemak
$0.34369384+0.76%
Augur
$0.58793319-0.94%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01362064-2.68%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04514431+1.93%
FTX Token
$1.19-1.79%
Braintrust
$0.32638449+1.36%
Pepe
$0.00000072-1.40%
BitDAO
$0.41319669+4.18%
Threshold
$0.01778991-2.59%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08950843-1.74%
Human
$0.04332144-3.11%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.52%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.12-1.06%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.37%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.35%
Highstreet
$1.22-2.74%
Tether
$0.99985571-0.04%
USDC
$1.00-0.11%
Dai
$1.00-0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Poor Week for Ether Prompts Research Firm to Reverse Outlook, Advise Favoring Bitcoin Instead

Initial action suggested only very modest interest in the first U.S. futures-based ether ETFs.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 7:20 p.m. UTC
BTC and ETH returns so far in October (TradingView)

BTC and ETH returns so far in October (TradingView)

  • Ether dropped to its lowest price compared to bitcoin since July 2022 as the launch of futures-based ETH ETFs attracted meager interest from investors.
  • Expecting ether to continue underperforming, K33 Research advised to rotate back to bitcoin.

The ether-to-bitcoin (ETH-BTC) price ratio dropped to a fresh 15-month low this week, confounding at least some who expected excitement around the Monday launch of futures-based ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to generate buying interest.

The early returns show fairly sluggish volumes for these new investment vehicles. According to K33 Research, first day trading volumes on the ETH ETFs were just 0.2% of similar futures-based BTC ETF products launched in late 2021.

The ETH-BTC trading pair on key crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase slid firmly below 0.06 this week near its lowest level since July 2022 and erasing what had been a modest rally for the ratio in September, per TradingView data.

Read more: Ether Drops to 14-Month Low Against Bitcoin as Vitalik Buterin, Whales Send $60M ETH to Exchanges

What’s next for BTC versus ETH

SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen
“The gravitational pull in crypto for the time being stays in BTC."
SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen
Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at K33 Research

Ether is lower by 2.4% so far in October to $1,640, giving up all its gains and more from a short-lived surge on Monday to near $1,750. Bitcoin, meanwhile, gained 1.4% over the same time frame and is also outperforming ETH on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis, according to CoinDesk Indices data.

BTC has outperformed ETH so far this year (TradingView)
BTC has outperformed ETH so far this year (TradingView)

“We believe it’s time to pull the breaks on ETH and rotate back into BTC,” Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at K33 Research said in a Tuesday market report.

Lunde explained that the interest for the newly-listed futures-based ETFs in the U.S. had “strongly” missed his expectations, prompting him to ditch his month-old investment advice to increase ETH exposure compared to BTC to profit from the ETF hype.

“After an underwhelming futures-based ETH ETF launch, continuously poor momentum, and a lack of compelling medium-term narratives in Ethereum, I no longer favor overweight ETH exposure,” he said.

Given the lack of any short-term catalyst, apathy reigns on the cryptocurrency market and prices will likely continue chopping sideways, said Lunde This environment favors bitcoin which has medium-term positive catalysts in the forms of a potential U.S. spot BTC ETF listing and its four-year halving event early next year.

“The gravitational pull in crypto for the time being stays in BTC, with a promising event horizon down the line, still favoring aggressive accumulation,” he said.

Matrixport analysts said in a Wednesday market update that waning activity on Ethereum and its native token’s relapse to being inflationary could weigh further on ETH price. The crypto investment services firm said that Ethereum’s network revenues fell last month to its lowest since December when ETH traded at $1,200, suggesting that the token might be 30%-40% overvalued at current prices of around $1,600-$1,700.

BTC, meanwhile, could be seen as a “safe haven” asset at times of market distress, Matrixport pointed out, supporting its price as macroeconomic headwinds grow.

Listen here: Bitcoin Resilience in the Face of Macro Turmoil

“There’s a strong case to be made for being bullish on bitcoin in the current environment,” Matrixport said in a Wednesday update. “However, it remains challenging to identify the fundamental catalysts that would support Ethereum or other altcoins, despite their upside potential if the bull market returns.”

Enigma Securities, an institutional digital asset liquidity and advisory firm, said in a Wednesday report that ETH currently is “in a rough spot” as ETH-BTC price ratio sunk firmly below the 0.06 level. What comes next for ETH’s price may lie in bitcoin’s performance, the report said.

“We will likely see stabilization and modest recovery in the short term should BTC improve,” Enigma head of research Joe Edwards wrote. “If we do indeed see momentum drop into November and prices in general start trailing downwards, expect to see ETH move outsizedly to the downside as part of that move towards ETH-BTC 0.05.”

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.