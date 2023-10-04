First Mover Americas: Judge Dismisses SEC’s Attempt to Appeal Ripple Ruling

A U.S. federal judge has rejected the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) bid to appeal its ground-shaking loss against Ripple, the crypto company associated with the XRP token. XRP’s price rallied about 5% on the news. District Judge Analisa Torres said in a brief ruling on Tuesday that the SEC had failed to meet its burden under the law to show that there were controlling questions of law or that there are substantial grounds for differences of opinion. The decision isn’t a complete loss for the SEC, though. The judge set an April 2024 trial date for other issues that still need resolution. The agency could still try to appeal the entire case following that trial.