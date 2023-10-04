Bitcoin Hovers Above $27.4K; XRP Notches Win, Solana Token Slides
Low volatility returned to crypto markets after a sudden move higher earlier this week following ETF decisions.
Bitcoin (BTC) lost 0.7% while crypto majors showed mixed movements as low volatility seemed to return to the crypto markets, days after ETF optimism pushed prices higher.
The largest cryptocurrency by market value traded at $27,400 on Wednesday, seemingly stabilizing around that level after losing support at $28,000 earlier this week. Ether (ETH) lost 1.3%, Solana’s SOL fell 3.5% to lead majors losses, while Cardano’s ADA and BNB Chain’s BNB slipped 2% each in the past 24 hours.
XRP tokens were among the few majors in green following two Ripple victories in the last 24 hours. Tuesday. A court case tilted in the payment firm’s favor, while its Asia arm was awarded a license to offer key services in Singapore – bouying prices.
Elsewhere, Polygon’s MATIC and Tron network’s TRX rose 2% on no apparent material catalyst. Tokens of lending protocol Aave (AAVE) dropped 8%, plunging the most among the top hundred tokens by market capitalization.
