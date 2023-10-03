Bitcoin Drops Below $28K on Profit Taking; DOGE, TRX Lead Altcoin Slump

Bitcoin
$27,610.66-2.45%
Ethereum
$1,665.34-3.98%
Binance Coin
$215.69-1.95%
XRP
$0.50933577-2.66%
Solana
$24.04-0.31%
Cardano
$0.26283130-1.35%
Dogecoin
$0.06224493-2.62%
Tron
$0.08779015-2.07%
Toncoin
$2.07-2.97%
Polygon
$0.57422306+1.83%
Polkadot
$4.15-3.06%
Litecoin
$66.35-2.07%
Bitcoin Cash
$241.69-0.40%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,742.25-2.07%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000731-3.70%
Chainlink
$7.67-4.30%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.73+1.61%
TrueUSD
$0.99936057+0.42%
Uniswap
$4.51-3.40%
Avalanche
$9.36-4.19%
Stellar
$0.11156228-2.68%
Monero
$146.35-2.38%
OKB
$43.14-1.63%
Ethereum Classic
$16.34-2.06%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.22%
Cosmos
$7.18-3.99%
Hedera
$0.05058183-1.82%
Filecoin
$3.37-2.04%
Lido DAO
$1.59-3.61%
Internet Computer
$3.14-4.47%
Cronos
$0.05053402-2.31%
Maker
$1,453.05-3.70%
Quant
$88.88-2.35%
Aptos
$5.42-5.67%
VeChain
$0.01723193-2.48%
Arbitrum
$0.93506624-3.44%
Optimism
$1.37-5.44%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12-3.56%
Kaspa
$0.05076153+1.73%
Aave
$70.05-0.99%
The Graph
$0.08978682-3.40%
Algorand
$0.10294647-2.18%
Bitcoin SV
$40.10+11.00%
USDD
$0.99694882-0.18%
Stacks
$0.51135156-5.05%
XDC Network
$0.05060668-1.54%
EOS
$0.60044568-0.44%
Synthetix
$2.08-3.77%
Immutable X
$0.57736070-5.08%
MultiverseX
$25.02-3.48%
Tezos
$0.68623221-1.85%
Render Token
$1.73-0.18%
Injective Protocol
$7.65-3.70%
The Sandbox
$0.30943170-3.87%
Theta
$0.63435060-4.30%
THORChain
$2.04-7.00%
Axie Infinity
$4.63-2.30%
Radix
$0.05741247-3.11%
Decentraland
$0.31060215-3.91%
Fantom
$0.20148375-2.43%
eCash
$0.00002670-0.53%
NEO
$7.33-3.46%
GateToken
$3.76-0.46%
Kava.io
$0.63470998-2.77%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99962379-0.22%
Flow
$0.45689381-3.01%
PAX Gold
$1,831.55-1.64%
KuCoin Token
$4.61-2.60%
Chiliz
$0.06325871-0.72%
Rocket Pool
$22.02-3.14%
ApeCoin
$1.18-6.06%
Curve DAO Token
$0.49337983-6.19%
Gala
$0.01601913+5.05%
IOTA
$0.15266458-2.44%
Frax Share
$5.44-5.10%
Sui
$0.46331249-6.36%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.55%
Mina
$0.38242505-3.37%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-1.25%
Casper
$0.03221325-3.19%
dYdX
$2.08-0.59%
GMX
$40.31-4.38%
Klaytn
$0.11425961-4.07%
Luna Classic
$0.00006134-4.62%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.79321708-1.19%
Wemix
$1.03-3.99%
Dash
$27.96-1.34%
Nexo
$0.56005379-1.56%
Compound
$45.39-5.17%
Woo Network
$0.17694734-3.33%
Zilliqa
$0.01725888-4.28%
Conflux
$0.13574502-0.89%
Arweave
$4.34-2.85%
1inch Network
$0.26944614-2.84%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17950000-2.70%
PancakeSwap
$1.22+1.33%
Gnosis
$102.25-2.42%
Flare
$0.01075321-2.54%
Astar
$0.04796363-5.20%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.34+4.39%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99891870-0.47%
SafePal
$0.59269007+0.07%
Qtum
$2.34-2.11%
Illuvium
$40.41-3.28%
NEM
$0.02639726-6.05%
Convex Finance
$2.91-7.82%
Fetch.ai
$0.22516368-3.82%
Celo
$0.45464964-1.59%
SingularityNET
$0.18721727-3.77%
Loopring
$0.18526141-2.42%
Mask Network
$2.79-0.92%
tomiNet
$3.01-1.32%
SEI
$0.12132153-3.02%
Zcash
$27.57-1.81%
Enjin
$0.21505939-7.60%
Worldcoin
$1.63-4.39%
Oasis Network
$0.04224986-3.83%
Decred
$13.61-3.22%
Helium
$1.45-3.76%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.94-3.78%
Ankr
$0.02018775-2.10%
Aragon
$5.03-2.97%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.79931068-3.54%
Akash Network
$0.89255201+2.53%
Osmosis
$0.31090482-2.80%
Stepn
$0.16020065-2.30%
Golem
$0.18515649-0.14%
Holo
$0.00104070-2.61%
FLOKI
$0.00001847-8.54%
Ravencoin
$0.01535534-4.29%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.46636783-8.49%
Livepeer
$6.22-4.04%
Yearn Finance
$5,348.66-2.43%
BLUR
$0.18254865-4.34%
Kusama
$19.40-3.34%
ICON
$0.17755046-2.11%
Beldex
$0.03077208-1.69%
Audius
$0.14944209-3.13%
SXP
$0.28719449-3.42%
Merit Circle
$0.35774541+0.61%
JasmyCoin
$0.00340226-4.77%
Moonbeam
$0.21767465-5.19%
IoTeX
$0.01715590-9.62%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.26%
Siacoin
$0.00305670-2.40%
Biconomy
$0.23526846-3.33%
Waves
$1.57-2.60%
Band Protocol
$1.15-1.42%
Balancer
$3.37-3.53%
EthereumPoW
$1.36-2.33%
Wax
$0.04302590-2.61%
Axelar
$0.34100269+1.00%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31555574-4.54%
MAGIC
$0.55449099-3.47%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16125402+0.30%
Kyber Network
$0.67146948-3.24%
TerraUSD
$0.01244136-4.66%
Kadena
$0.48280581-2.19%
Harmony
$0.00975449-4.44%
Sushiswap
$0.60112280-2.99%
Horizen
$8.12-2.28%
Lisk
$0.77509288+0.23%
Skale
$0.02216501-4.32%
Gains Network
$3.28-7.09%
Polymath Network
$0.12040000-1.63%
DigiByte
$0.00638593-2.79%
API3
$1.09-5.29%
UMA Protocol
$1.40-3.22%
Cartesi
$0.13353337-2.92%
Liquity
$1.03-7.43%
Stargate Finance
$0.46580151-4.25%
OriginTrail
$0.24752755+1.41%
Status
$0.02348361-2.29%
Amp
$0.00164283-1.55%
Nervos Network
$0.00272106-4.59%
PlayDapp
$0.15866330+0.88%
Coin98
$0.14836017-5.16%
Joe
$0.25138793-4.75%
Nano
$0.63230046-1.55%
Radiant Capital
$0.24778418-4.09%
Numeraire
$13.07-1.32%
Steem
$0.17766009-0.95%
iExec RLC
$1.06-0.78%
Sweat Economy
$0.00970790-3.26%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01498680-6.05%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.05-3.81%
Stormx
$0.00658908-4.19%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-4.50%
Celer Network
$0.01261828-2.35%
OMG Network
$0.49210977-4.28%
Origin Protocol
$0.13528993-9.89%
Marlin
$0.00839802-3.82%
Radworks
$1.35-3.27%
Storj
$0.46692270-3.12%
Celsius
$0.15766962+0.50%
Powerledger
$0.15528955-2.02%
Civic
$0.08197650+3.44%
Core
$0.40156568-3.64%
Bluzelle
$0.15199816-2.09%
Stella
$0.07683236-6.30%
Syscoin
$0.08712928-2.73%
Covalent
$0.10202483-11.58%
Spell Token
$0.00049057-3.37%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-1.36%
WINkLink
$0.00006285-2.25%
Synapse
$0.31610074-5.82%
Chromia
$0.10292001-1.58%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00144518-2.92%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.73884734-3.18%
Dent
$0.00062286-3.38%
Verasity
$0.00577561+2.84%
Hashflow
$0.33574268-2.44%
Verge
$0.00355335-6.00%
Bancor
$0.40249841-3.82%
MetisDAO
$13.33-5.12%
Gitcoin
$0.95344630-8.39%
SPACE ID
$0.20203154-5.68%
Galxe
$1.23-5.89%
NKN
$0.08821376-2.64%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01586358-1.29%
Sun Token
$0.00562378-0.65%
Secret
$0.25207479-0.71%
Bifrost
$0.03793553-0.47%
COTI
$0.04148658-4.80%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.06-2.62%
MOBOX
$0.24139157-0.40%
Request
$0.06470952-3.33%
Keep Network
$0.08941483-4.08%
Ren
$0.04674562-5.95%
Aergo
$0.10470844-0.99%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.62777295-4.71%
Adventure Gold
$0.58736715-5.52%
TrueFi
$0.04250831+3.94%
Maple
$5.63-0.71%
WazirX
$0.09687565-3.21%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23769491-5.68%
Acala Token
$0.05282341+3.37%
ARPA
$0.04439313-2.42%
Badger DAO
$2.18-6.94%
Orchid
$0.07225969+4.47%
Raydium
$0.18005125-0.46%
XYO Network
$0.00295977-0.42%
Aavegotchi
$0.80304584-0.62%
Boba Network
$0.11431616+0.03%
Gods Unchained
$0.15595561-3.64%
SuperRare
$0.06103077-2.81%
Index Chain
$0.04923553-4.94%
Alien Worlds
$0.01019982-3.91%
Saitama
$0.00083449-6.53%
Voyager Token
$0.12035537-2.20%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01003086+0.65%
Litentry
$0.72823854-1.77%
Moonriver
$4.02-2.79%
GAS
$2.38-2.57%
RACA
$0.00009340-2.57%
LCX
$0.04039596-5.83%
Reef
$0.00136674-5.28%
Rally
$0.00616486-5.15%
CEEK VR
$0.03699279-2.10%
Ethernity
$1.56-2.16%
LooksRare
$0.05522519-2.23%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04923066-0.48%
MOON
$0.27346838-1.05%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12551217+0.54%
DIA
$0.25373113-1.84%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.87-1.89%
Polkastarter
$0.27456623-3.47%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22401312+16.57%
CLV
$0.03302569-3.25%
Alchemix
$12.42-4.18%
Travala.com
$0.46826480-5.85%
Enzyme
$15.65+0.40%
Keep3rV1
$45.97-4.39%
Virtua
$0.02064967-2.55%
BarnBridge
$2.29-1.86%
BENQI
$0.00528393-2.55%
Star Atlas
$0.00149136+0.04%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13749762-1.60%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076382+0.49%
Velas
$0.00775583+0.31%
MXC
$0.00774504-3.31%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.09%
Aurora
$0.05185011-1.47%
0x
$0.18851532-3.57%
district0x
$0.02239225-4.64%
Serum
$0.04432314+22.52%
StaFi
$0.28146308-2.89%
Harvest Finance
$23.04-1.60%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.82-1.62%
Decentral Games
$0.01844228-4.07%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00301927-5.82%
Rarible
$0.89692547-1.67%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000038-6.79%
Tamadoge
$0.00880000+1.86%
Bonk
$0.00000020-5.04%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00930323-1.45%
Quantstamp
$0.00995973-0.38%
Tokemak
$0.34661121-4.36%
Augur
$0.59464095-3.58%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01391865-5.85%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04358278-0.99%
FTX Token
$1.18+1.81%
Braintrust
$0.31645446-0.08%
Pepe
$0.00000074-9.95%
BitDAO
$0.44761867+7.59%
Threshold
$0.01868469-3.76%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09523712+0.40%
Human
$0.04546405-4.90%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.58%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.16+5.02%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.55%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.50%
Highstreet
$1.30-4.04%
Tether
$0.99984412-0.09%
USDC
$1.00-0.16%
Dai
$1.00-0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Drops Below $28K on Profit Taking; DOGE, TRX Lead Altcoin Slump

BTC traded just over $27,600 in Asian afternoon hours on Tuesday, while Ether dropped 3.5% amid a dismal first day of ETH futures ETF trading in the U.S.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 3, 2023 at 8:59 a.m. UTC
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Bitcoin (BTC) fell under the $28,000 level early Tuesday just hours after crossing it at the start of the week as profit-taking and changing on-chain metrics dampened a continuation of price rises.

BTC traded just over $27,600 in Asian afternoon hours on Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, Ether (ETH) dropped 3.5% amid a dismal first day of ETH futures ETF trading in the U.S. XRP and BNB Chain’s BNB slumped 2.7%, while dogecoin (DOGE) and Tron network’s TRX fell as much as 4%.

Rollbit’s RLB tokens jumped 8%, continuing a multi-day run amid increased token demand and platform revenues.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based weighted index of hundreds of tokens, fell 3%, indicating profit-taking across the board.

Crypto markets rose Monday on ETF optimism that some traders hoped would bring renewed interest and capital to an otherwise tepid environment. Some even pointed to the historic seasonality of price surges in the month of October, aiming for a repeat of the unexplained coincidence.

But such an outlook always has the chance of falling flat, some argue.

“October is also typically a good month for the cryptocurrency market. Indeed, it is dubbed “uptober” by market insiders,” shared Lucas Kiely, chief investment officer of Yield App, in a message to CoinDesk. “Only twice since 2013 has bitcoin closed at a loss in October, and hopefully, this year will see a continuation of that trend.”

However, it is likely a little too early to get excited by these current price movements. This is unlikely to be the beginning of a significant rally without any other catalysts to drive it,” Keily cautioned, adding that the ongoing Sam Bankman-Fried trial “could take things either way” based on possible new information about crypto markets.

Elsewhere, Bitfinex markets analysts said in a weekly note that long-term investors were continuing to add to their holdings – boosting demand.

“On-chain activity for Bitcoin has hit record highs in terms of new addresses, but what stands out is that this activity predominantly involves short-term holder supply,” the analysts said. “This allows the supply held by long-term holders to continue reaching new peaks as short-term holders sell.”

“Volatility might also soon make a comeback in crypto, potentially towards the upside,” they opined.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TradingBitcoinEther