First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits Highest Price in a Month

It is officially trial week for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. It’s been exactly nine months and 20 days since the former crypto CEO got arrested at his then-home in the Bahamas. On Tuesday, he is set to start the trial in which he will win back his freedom, or be locked up for what a federal judge says could be a “very long” time. Thousands of pages of evidence, ranging from internal documents to audio recordings, will be presented and fought over in the next six weeks as U.S. prosecutors try to prove that the former FTX founder knowingly defrauded customers and business partners. Arguably the most damning evidence – or lack thereof – could come from the recollections and personal opinions of Bankman-Fried’s former colleagues, friends and housemates.