First Mover Americas: Circle Argues Stablecoins Aren’t Securities in Response to SEC’s Binance Lawsuit

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) announced this week that it had received regulatory approval in Bermuda to list perpetual futures to users outside of the United States. The move comes as no surprise, after Coinbase acquired a license in Bermuda to operate a spot exchange back in April following a gung-ho approach from U.S. regulators, with the ultimate intention of rolling out a perpetual futures platform. Perpetual futures are a type of cash-settled derivatives contract that allow traders to "long" or "short" an underlying asset with leverage. Instead of the contract expiring every month or quarter, perpetual swap traders pay a funding rate that represents the difference between the mark and index price of the underlying asset, this ensures that pricing stays efficient.