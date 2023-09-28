Trader Says Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Need ‘Chaos’ for Price Growth

Bitcoin
$26,424.28+0.02%
Ethereum
$1,620.10+0.40%
Binance Coin
$212.70-0.63%
XRP
$0.49888501-0.48%
Dogecoin
$0.06110332+0.04%
Cardano
$0.24584132-0.10%
Solana
$19.19+0.09%
Toncoin
$2.22+2.64%
Tron
$0.08476219-0.76%
Polkadot
$4.04-0.35%
Polygon
$0.51200148-0.64%
Litecoin
$63.80-1.20%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.17+7.59%
Chainlink
$7.84+3.87%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,571.65+0.33%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000725-0.11%
TrueUSD
$0.99793263+0.00%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66-0.05%
Uniswap
$4.31-1.07%
Avalanche
$9.16+0.51%
Stellar
$0.11311487+0.07%
Monero
$146.97+1.68%
OKB
$42.86-0.43%
Binance USD
$0.99912010-0.18%
Ethereum Classic
$15.52+1.78%
Cosmos
$7.03+0.38%
Hedera
$0.05005521-0.08%
Filecoin
$3.28+1.12%
Maker
$1,513.36+4.80%
Lido DAO
$1.51+1.45%
Internet Computer
$2.98-0.67%
Quant
$90.49+2.80%
Cronos
$0.04996332-0.25%
Aptos
$5.32-0.18%
VeChain
$0.01660203-0.33%
Arbitrum
$0.83534591-0.16%
Optimism
$1.30+0.13%
NEAR Protocol
$1.09-0.18%
Kaspa
$0.04699133-1.48%
Aave
$62.19+0.82%
The Graph
$0.08609198-1.45%
Algorand
$0.09616804+0.22%
USDD
$0.99713180+0.05%
XDC Network
$0.04935554+3.94%
Stacks
$0.47158456+1.85%
Immutable X
$0.56720885+1.36%
Radix
$0.06367722+2.11%
Synthetix
$2.01-0.96%
Theta
$0.63496340-0.31%
EOS
$0.56426852-0.42%
MultiverseX
$24.28+0.11%
The Sandbox
$0.30225203-1.43%
Tezos
$0.65600000-0.60%
Bitcoin SV
$31.90+2.72%
Injective Protocol
$7.08-2.74%
Axie Infinity
$4.44-1.04%
Render Token
$1.51+1.14%
Decentraland
$0.29533557-1.23%
THORChain
$1.81+3.97%
GateToken
$3.86-0.30%
Fantom
$0.18730527-0.59%
NEO
$7.28-0.18%
Kava.io
$0.61763274-2.47%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.25%
eCash
$0.00002476+2.69%
PAX Gold
$1,878.46-1.10%
Flow
$0.44569445-0.32%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51768256-1.25%
KuCoin Token
$4.54+2.81%
Rocket Pool
$22.12+0.77%
Frax Share
$5.87+0.18%
ApeCoin
$1.14+2.04%
IOTA
$0.15083370+0.89%
Chiliz
$0.05835209-0.03%
Huobi Token
$2.45-0.11%
Luna Classic
$0.00006489+3.52%
Mina
$0.37869522+0.90%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+0.00%
Klaytn
$0.11213976-1.13%
Gala
$0.01344241-0.40%
Sui
$0.44302137+0.08%
Casper
$0.03083394-2.05%
dYdX
$1.90+0.02%
GMX
$36.77+1.79%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76243039-0.16%
Nexo
$0.54615453-0.80%
Dash
$26.61-1.49%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99471231-1.05%
Compound
$43.16+7.87%
Wemix
$0.91211329+0.69%
Woo Network
$0.16534312-0.41%
Zilliqa
$0.01696910-0.75%
Arweave
$4.17-0.80%
1inch Network
$0.26356823-3.25%
Flare
$0.01082369-1.07%
Gnosis
$99.64+0.30%
Conflux
$0.12270645-1.47%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17048500+0.61%
Astar
$0.04776592-1.62%
PancakeSwap
$1.16-0.79%
Convex Finance
$3.10+1.36%
Worldcoin
$1.88+7.97%
tomiNet
$3.29-5.21%
SafePal
$0.56589397-0.58%
Qtum
$2.21+1.32%
Illuvium
$39.17+0.87%
NEM
$0.02533426+0.29%
Celo
$0.44491177-0.78%
Fetch.ai
$0.21610755+1.82%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.85+3.76%
SingularityNET
$0.17893327-0.20%
Enjin
$0.22016016-1.01%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.87649858-1.78%
Loopring
$0.17421664+0.22%
SEI
$0.11920490+0.61%
Mask Network
$2.60-0.54%
Decred
$13.48+0.02%
Oasis Network
$0.04149350+0.37%
Helium
$1.43-1.19%
Zcash
$26.01-0.95%
Aragon
$5.02+0.59%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.51503055+9.89%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.48+0.14%
Osmosis
$0.31064553-2.56%
Ankr
$0.01918103+0.40%
Beldex
$0.03288463+0.17%
Holo
$0.00102716-1.18%
Stepn
$0.15229494-0.59%
Moonbeam
$0.23636232-10.97%
Ravencoin
$0.01489659+0.91%
Akash Network
$0.80677582+2.39%
Biconomy
$0.26811951+26.03%
Golem
$0.17482264-0.07%
JasmyCoin
$0.00354984-0.94%
Yearn Finance
$5,169.80-1.62%
SXP
$0.29215006+0.63%
Kusama
$18.79-1.62%
ICON
$0.17121016-0.60%
Merit Circle
$0.35584145-0.30%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.58%
BLUR
$0.17035282-0.07%
Audius
$0.14577319-0.46%
Livepeer
$5.53-1.82%
FLOKI
$0.00001575-0.17%
Siacoin
$0.00302549+1.47%
Waves
$1.52-0.32%
Band Protocol
$1.09+2.62%
EthereumPoW
$1.32+0.36%
Balancer
$3.28+0.28%
Axelar
$0.34131153-0.98%
IoTeX
$0.01491257+0.78%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31965625+0.11%
Wax
$0.04085951+1.09%
Kyber Network
$0.71840683+1.26%
TerraUSD
$0.01311785+1.05%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16049984-1.68%
MAGIC
$0.51717182+4.60%
Harmony
$0.009553060.00%
Kadena
$0.47053873-0.44%
Sushiswap
$0.58261388-1.85%
Horizen
$7.88+1.65%
API3
$1.16-1.03%
Lisk
$0.72712116-0.19%
Polymath Network
$0.11610000-3.49%
UMA Protocol
$1.41+1.61%
DigiByte
$0.00627822-0.81%
Skale
$0.02200973+0.49%
Gains Network
$3.22-0.25%
Cartesi
$0.12629075+0.09%
Stargate Finance
$0.45402150+0.30%
Status
$0.02307880+2.44%
Amp
$0.00162837-1.28%
Nervos Network
$0.00270812-0.56%
OriginTrail
$0.22942530+0.67%
Coin98
$0.14826775-0.25%
Liquity
$0.92814893+1.95%
PlayDapp
$0.14814630+0.08%
Joe
$0.24404636+0.15%
Nano
$0.62333565+0.44%
Stormx
$0.00711226-2.19%
Numeraire
$12.53-2.02%
Steem
$0.17016212-0.29%
Radiant Capital
$0.23417860+3.29%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01505393-4.45%
Sweat Economy
$0.00934702+13.40%
OMG Network
$0.51148704+12.58%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-2.82%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.31%
iExec RLC
$0.97430050+0.23%
Celer Network
$0.01240521+1.65%
Marlin
$0.00835360-0.27%
Radworks
$1.33+0.28%
Core
$0.40941242-5.10%
Powerledger
$0.15351931+0.83%
Bluzelle
$0.15295676-6.80%
Celsius
$0.15080899+7.73%
Adventure Gold
$0.81492565+10.19%
Civic
$0.07766967+3.17%
MetisDAO
$14.28+3.09%
Galxe
$1.33-2.32%
Stella
$0.07517331-1.98%
Bitgert
$0.00000015+0.79%
Spell Token
$0.00049286-2.58%
Syscoin
$0.08458590-0.39%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00141265+0.60%
WINkLink
$0.00006060-2.03%
Synapse
$0.30619686-3.69%
Verge
$0.00350481+2.83%
Bancor
$0.40002779+0.52%
Storj
$0.39984569+0.51%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01595946-0.13%
Dent
$0.00059262-0.63%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.71419222-2.64%
Hashflow
$0.31934982+3.99%
SPACE ID
$0.19543786-0.06%
Chromia
$0.09534409+0.20%
NKN
$0.08452055-2.13%
Gitcoin
$0.87869958+1.46%
Secret
$0.24742701-2.01%
Sun Token
$0.00541301-0.08%
COTI
$0.04090212-3.55%
Covalent
$0.08392501-1.19%
Bifrost
$0.03609810+0.45%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.78-10.93%
Request
$0.06354141+0.89%
MOBOX
$0.22941334-0.69%
Ren
$0.04726236+0.91%
Keep Network
$0.08313692-1.63%
Origin Protocol
$0.09086077+1.06%
Aergo
$0.10124123+1.30%
WazirX
$0.09361701-0.81%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.58847786-4.77%
ARPA
$0.04316614+0.42%
Maple
$5.35+4.73%
Badger DAO
$2.12+2.18%
XYO Network
$0.00287005+0.25%
Aavegotchi
$0.78043050+0.31%
Verasity
$0.00384083+0.89%
Raydium
$0.16814492-0.36%
Acala Token
$0.04866564-1.12%
Index Chain
$0.05013928+4.23%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20722964+2.58%
Gods Unchained
$0.15655200-1.07%
Boba Network
$0.10898436-1.44%
Alien Worlds
$0.01009237-0.33%
Orchid
$0.06271894-0.45%
SuperRare
$0.06005762-0.42%
TrueFi
$0.03465661+2.48%
Saitama
$0.00078968+13.67%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01002052-0.03%
Voyager Token
$0.11716902-1.28%
Moonriver
$4.14-2.48%
Rally
$0.00654981+7.14%
GAS
$2.35-0.18%
RACA
$0.00009163-0.68%
Litentry
$0.66091831-0.61%
CEEK VR
$0.03672174-0.64%
LCX
$0.03916114-0.29%
MOON
$0.27900831-2.24%
Reef
$0.00130106+0.83%
Ethernity
$1.52-0.09%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04746872+1.57%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12559893+2.14%
Polkastarter
$0.28531496+4.77%
DIA
$0.25314660-3.53%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.91+0.52%
LooksRare
$0.04770277-7.67%
Alchemix
$13.20-2.56%
Travala.com
$0.46755348+3.05%
CLV
$0.03301831-0.49%
Enzyme
$16.31+7.92%
Keep3rV1
$47.07+5.69%
Virtua
$0.02104877+5.66%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18882782+4.14%
BarnBridge
$2.30-0.20%
BENQI
$0.00524850+0.59%
Star Atlas
$0.00145883+1.47%
MXC
$0.00821987-5.68%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13237617-1.44%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075628+0.26%
Velas
$0.00768792-0.17%
Aurora
$0.05137385+0.78%
0x
$0.18896840+0.54%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.31%
StaFi
$0.29638079-4.62%
Harvest Finance
$22.96+1.18%
district0x
$0.01968843-10.93%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.77-0.67%
Serum
$0.03316357+0.55%
Decentral Games
$0.01682006+0.40%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00284087-0.75%
Rarible
$0.89234911-1.07%
Tamadoge
$0.00943396+16.86%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041+1.35%
Bonk
$0.00000020-5.45%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00862124-8.69%
Quantstamp
$0.01003285-0.22%
Tokemak
$0.35434988+0.67%
Augur
$0.58534442-0.48%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01318916+0.81%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04338746-0.19%
FTX Token
$1.14-0.11%
Braintrust
$0.31430903+0.47%
Pepe
$0.00000072+0.30%
BitDAO
$0.38479007-1.77%
Threshold
$0.01783232-0.33%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08366700-0.51%
Human
$0.05012893+4.64%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.69%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.02+0.82%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.02%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.40%
Highstreet
$1.22-4.46%
Tether
$0.99845610-0.05%
USDC
$0.99925970-0.17%
Dai
$0.99947080-0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Trader Says Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Need ‘Chaos’ for Price Growth

The crypto sector could need banking problems or uncertainty about the solvency of governments to generate sustainable growth momentum.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 28, 2023 at 9:35 a.m. UTC
Cracked twenty euro note representing bitcoin up, gold down, euro down

(Mike Kemp/Tetra Images)

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) remained little changed over the past 24 hours amid tepid price catalysts and fading volumes in both spot and futures markets.

The price of bitcoin appeared set to retake the $27,000 level early Wednesday, but the rally was turned back alongside a renewed slide in the U.S. stock market.

FxPro markets analyst Alex Kuptsikevich told CoinDesk in a daily note that while cryptocurrencies saw increased buying equity markets were under the most pressure as the dollar was gaining momentum. However, this momentum didn't last long, which dampened bullish outlooks.

“These growth impulses promise to remain a bull trap, offering the best opportunity to sell on the upside,” Kuptsikevich said.

The trader added that the crypto sector could need banking problems or uncertainty about the solvency of governments to generate sustainable growth momentum.

“Recent moves in bond markets show that something like this is brewing,” Kuptsikevich explained, stating that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “need financial chaos for growth.”

Meanwhile, alternative tokens were some of the only volatile assets in the crypto market as bitcoin cash (BCH) jumped 8% and DeFi protocol Maker’s MKR tokens rose 7%. Growth in MKR could be tied to an increase in wallet balances holding the token on exchanges, indicating demand.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based index of hundreds of tokens, rose 0.95% in the past 24 hours.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent comments suggested that interest rates may remain high for some time to come, jolting broader markets in the U.S. as traders priced in inflation fears.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.