FTX Bankruptcy Claims Soar in Value in Over-the-Counter Markets as Estate Recovers $7.3B

The company also holds a highly-coveted $500 million stake in artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic, which the exchange used customer funds to acquire so creditors have a claim on it. FTX explored the sale of the stake, but decided to halt the process in June. This might turn out to be a savvy move, as tech giant Amazon has said it plans to invest up to $4 billion in the startup earlier. Amazon’s investment “could lift the value of FTX creditor claims,” Matrixport said.