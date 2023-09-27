SEC Begins Consideration of Franklin, Hashdex Crypto ETFs, Delays Decision on VanEck, ARK Ether ETFs
SEC recently extended deadlines for ARK, GlobalX spot bitcoin ETFs due to a looming government shutdown.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now considering applications for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Franklin Templeton and Hashdex, while announcing delays in decisions in approving VanEck’s and ARK’s ether ETF applications.
According to filings with the SEC, Franklin Templeton has filed for a bitcoin spot ETF while Hashdex has filed for a spot ether ETF.
The SEC has a maximum of 240 days to approve or deny an ETF from the date the filing appears in the Federal Register, which would place a decision date for these proposed funds in late May 2024, with several interim deadlines where it can ask for additional public feedback and thereby delay the final decision.
The Commission has frequently delayed decisions, looking to use the entire 240 days. A decision on a batch of ETF applications from the likes of BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco Galaxy, Wise Origin, VanEck, Bitwise and Valkyrie Digital Assets was originally expected in mid-October.
Ahead of a potential federal government shutdown, the SEC has extended its decision deadlines for spot bitcoin ETF applications from Ark 21Shares and Global X, and may delay the balance by Friday.
In late August, a federal appeals court ruled that the U.S. SEC must reevaluate its rejection of Grayscale Investments' bid to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF, citing inconsistencies in the SEC's approval of similar bitcoin products.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.