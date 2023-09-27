First Mover Americas: Binance Sells Russian Unit

Binance has sold its Russian unit as it looks for a complete exit from the market. The buyer CommEx is a crypto exchange that appeared to only launch yesterday, while it seemingly listed BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT trading pairs for spot trading in July. It was reported in May earlier this year that Binance was facing a Department of Justice inquiry into whether Russian customers were able to access the exchange in violation of U.S. sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The firm subsequently said in August that it was cutting ties with sanctioned Russian banks. CommEX said it will not onboard customers from the U.S, EU and some other jurisdictions.