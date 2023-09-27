Bitcoin
First Mover Americas: Binance Sells Russian Unit

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Sept. 27, 2023.

By Omkar Godbole, Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 27, 2023 at 11:54 a.m. UTC
Two large stacked blocks displaying Binance's logo at a trade show.

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

(CoinDesk)
(CoinDesk)

Top Stories

Binance has sold its Russian unit as it looks for a complete exit from the market. The buyer CommEx is a crypto exchange that appeared to only launch yesterday, while it seemingly listed BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT trading pairs for spot trading in July. It was reported in May earlier this year that Binance was facing a Department of Justice inquiry into whether Russian customers were able to access the exchange in violation of U.S. sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The firm subsequently said in August that it was cutting ties with sanctioned Russian banks. CommEX said it will not onboard customers from the U.S, EU and some other jurisdictions.

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were little changed in the last 24 hours, amid signs that major cryptos are correlating with U.S. equities. The threat of higher rates for a longer period took hold throughout financial markets, which generally negatively impacts riskier assets. “The positive correlation between cryptocurrencies and the stock market is temporarily back on track,” shared Alex Kuptsikevich, the FxPro senior market analyst, in a note to CoinDesk. “Despite the storm in the equity markets, the crypto market remains subdued, losing only 0.3% in 24 hours to $1.045 trillion.” Crypto markets slumped 0.5%, the CoinDesk Markets Index (CMI), a broad-based tracker of hundreds of tokens, shows. This mirrored a drop in the U.S. markets on Tuesday – with the S&P 500 losing 1.5%, the Dow Jones Index falling 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ending the day 1.4% lower.

Shiba Inu ecosystem token bone (BONE) rose around 10% in the last 24 hours amid the otherwise muted crypto markets. BONE exchanged hands at 90 cents in Asian morning hours today. The tokens have a market capitalization of $233 million. Developers had said that the deployer contract for bone tokens was fully “renounced”, thus boosting its security, which may have played a part in trading volume rising some $3 million compared to Monday. Renouncing is when a smart contract’s creator no longer has control over it, removing some fears investors may have of it being manipulated.

Chart of the Day

(Coinalyze)
(Coinalyze)
  • The chart shows market price for oracle protocol Tellar Network's TRB token, open interest in perpetual futures tied to TRB, cumulative volume delta (CVD) in spot and futures markets since March.
  • The token's price has surged by 33% to $50 in four weeks, with rising CVD in the futures market and a declining CVD in the spot market.
  • In other words, the rally has been predominantly led by derivatives traders.
  • A positive and rising CVD means more buyers are in action, while a negative CVD implies sellers are aggressive.
  • Source: Coinalyze

- Omkar Godbole

Trending Posts

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter
Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

