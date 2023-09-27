Bitcoin
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stay Flat as Traders Eye Return of U.S. Equities Correlation

Crypto majors lost just under 0.5% as U.S. markets closed lower on Tuesday.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 27, 2023 at 8:42 a.m. UTC
(PIX1861/Pixabay)

(PIX1861/Pixabay)

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) remained little changed over the past 24 hours as traders suggested major cryptos were starting to show signs of correlation to U.S. equities.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) remained under pressure at $26,200 on Tuesday as the idea of higher rates for a longer period takes hold throughout financial markets, as reported. Traders are seemingly pricing in fear of inflation, which may impact riskier assets.

“The positive correlation between cryptocurrencies and the stock market is temporarily back on track,” shared Alex Kuptsikevich, the FxPro senior market analyst, in a note to CoinDesk. “Despite the storm in the equity markets, the crypto market remains subdued, losing only 0.3% in 24 hours to $1.045 trillion.”

“However, the Crypto Market Fear and Greed Index is dipping into "fear" territory, implying the crypto market did not suddenly become a safe haven,” he added. The index assumes that fear drives stocks lower while greed boosts stock values.

Crypto markets slumped 0.5%, the CoinDesk Markets Index (CMI), a broad-based tracker of hundreds of tokens, shows. This mirrored a drop in the U.S. markets on Tuesday – with the S&P500 losing 1.5%, the Dow Jones Index falling 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ending the day 1.4% lower.

However, Asian markets rose higher Wednesday, bringing relief to crypto bulls as majors pared back some of Tuesday’s losses. BTC exchanged hands at $26,300, ETH at $1,580 in Asian morning hours.

Elsewhere, alternative tokens showed tepid growth with only a few showing gains. Maker protocol’s MKR rose 5.5%, while Shiba Inu ecosystem BONE rose 10%, the highest among all actively traded tokens.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.