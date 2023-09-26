Binance’s Liquid Staked Ether Jumps to $1.2B in TVL After Sudden $500M Inflow

Bitcoin
$26,140.12-0.71%
Ethereum
$1,583.67-0.46%
Binance Coin
$211.85+1.03%
XRP
$0.50423704-0.09%
Cardano
$0.24392381-0.54%
Dogecoin
$0.06026524-1.39%
Solana
$19.14-1.95%
Tron
$0.08458679+0.21%
Toncoin
$2.13-2.50%
Polkadot
$4.01-1.61%
Polygon
$0.51841624+0.03%
Litecoin
$63.83-1.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,308.16-0.12%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000723-0.69%
Bitcoin Cash
$213.88+1.51%
Chainlink
$7.25-3.01%
TrueUSD
$0.99970391+0.04%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.68-2.90%
Uniswap
$4.24-0.67%
Avalanche
$8.97+0.60%
Stellar
$0.11186296-1.04%
Monero
$144.37-0.76%
OKB
$43.07+0.14%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.00%
Ethereum Classic
$15.06-1.19%
Cosmos
$6.95-1.34%
Hedera
$0.04972000-1.59%
Filecoin
$3.19-1.16%
Cronos
$0.04986877-0.78%
Internet Computer
$2.94-1.79%
Lido DAO
$1.46-1.42%
Aptos
$5.39-3.49%
Maker
$1,400.49+7.63%
Quant
$85.66-2.70%
VeChain
$0.01659353-1.29%
Arbitrum
$0.82034828+0.84%
NEAR Protocol
$1.09-1.80%
Optimism
$1.27+2.07%
Kaspa
$0.04607851-2.43%
Aave
$61.01-2.73%
The Graph
$0.08748050-0.90%
Algorand
$0.09705557-1.20%
USDD
$0.99633230-0.01%
Immutable X
$0.58584778-4.30%
XDC Network
$0.04918845-0.39%
Radix
$0.06338978+4.70%
Stacks
$0.46048708-0.42%
Synthetix
$1.99-0.55%
Theta
$0.64148644+1.22%
MultiverseX
$24.53-0.96%
EOS
$0.56132892-1.55%
The Sandbox
$0.30222683+0.54%
Tezos
$0.65271429-0.89%
Bitcoin SV
$30.88+0.57%
Injective Protocol
$7.09-0.53%
Axie Infinity
$4.50-1.70%
Render Token
$1.48-1.19%
Decentraland
$0.29666391-0.95%
GateToken
$3.86-0.55%
Fantom
$0.18833229-0.16%
THORChain
$1.72-0.02%
NEO
$7.25-1.00%
Kava.io
$0.62454761-0.82%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99943061+0.06%
PAX Gold
$1,902.32-0.43%
eCash
$0.00002389-1.58%
Flow
$0.44336208-1.05%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51959059+0.02%
Frax Share
$5.84+3.60%
Rocket Pool
$21.62-0.77%
KuCoin Token
$4.39-2.47%
IOTA
$0.14862394-1.25%
ApeCoin
$1.12-0.39%
Chiliz
$0.05787609-0.20%
Huobi Token
$2.44-0.50%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.01%
Mina
$0.37368590-1.74%
Luna Classic
$0.00006188+1.72%
Klaytn
$0.11289208-1.85%
Casper
$0.03160616-1.53%
Gala
$0.01332804-1.52%
Sui
$0.44225230-0.25%
dYdX
$1.88-2.09%
GMX
$35.33+1.55%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76571786+0.34%
Nexo
$0.55129574+0.22%
Dash
$26.69-1.32%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.27%
Wemix
$0.94065364-14.15%
Woo Network
$0.16547410-1.18%
Zilliqa
$0.01691016-0.08%
1inch Network
$0.26577188+0.93%
Arweave
$4.13-0.03%
Flare
$0.01090589-0.96%
Compound
$38.98-3.50%
Conflux
$0.12418854-2.26%
Astar
$0.04883632-5.21%
Gnosis
$98.80-0.15%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16875500-2.38%
PancakeSwap
$1.16+0.77%
tomiNet
$3.36-5.79%
Convex Finance
$2.98-1.22%
SafePal
$0.56745495+0.37%
Celo
$0.44795635-4.00%
Illuvium
$38.69-2.19%
Qtum
$2.15-1.13%
NEM
$0.02496512-2.46%
Fetch.ai
$0.21346904-1.43%
Enjin
$0.22070270-3.39%
Worldcoin
$1.68-3.59%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.54-0.33%
SingularityNET
$0.17668813-1.62%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.87168744+9.66%
Loopring
$0.17126304-0.80%
SEI
$0.11729485-1.40%
Mask Network
$2.57-2.23%
Helium
$1.45-1.36%
Decred
$13.38-0.96%
Zcash
$26.25-0.42%
Oasis Network
$0.04078868-1.53%
Aragon
$4.97+2.00%
Osmosis
$0.31767069-0.51%
Ankr
$0.01917050-0.84%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.34-1.43%
Beldex
$0.03289619-4.66%
Stepn
$0.15243203-0.27%
Holo
$0.00102219-2.35%
Golem
$0.17386020-1.16%
Ravencoin
$0.01458972-1.43%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44931797+8.06%
Yearn Finance
$5,197.76-0.31%
JasmyCoin
$0.00355787-2.78%
Akash Network
$0.78403578-2.38%
Moonbeam
$0.22842825-4.41%
Kusama
$18.76-0.57%
ICON
$0.17123491-1.31%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.64%
Audius
$0.14567612-1.47%
BLUR
$0.17002057-1.74%
Livepeer
$5.54+0.26%
SXP
$0.27713936-2.68%
FLOKI
$0.00001557-1.62%
Waves
$1.51-1.87%
Siacoin
$0.00292357-0.60%
Merit Circle
$0.32154885-3.00%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-0.33%
Axelar
$0.34132736+1.48%
Band Protocol
$1.04-1.56%
IoTeX
$0.01470866-1.44%
Balancer
$3.19+0.88%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31666811-1.24%
Wax
$0.04031933-1.54%
Biconomy
$0.20524971-5.07%
Kyber Network
$0.71802152+8.37%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16236969+3.22%
TerraUSD
$0.01272227+0.76%
Harmony
$0.00943808-1.62%
Kadena
$0.46772903-2.83%
Sushiswap
$0.58571039-1.06%
MAGIC
$0.47581027+2.48%
Polymath Network
$0.12030000-2.04%
Horizen
$7.53-0.75%
Lisk
$0.72360864-0.80%
DigiByte
$0.00630040-2.01%
API3
$1.09-1.97%
Skale
$0.02191814+0.34%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+0.49%
Gains Network
$3.17+0.22%
Amp
$0.00165192-0.97%
Cartesi
$0.12571154+0.10%
Stargate Finance
$0.45092601-3.03%
Nervos Network
$0.00271388+0.44%
Status
$0.02260175+0.36%
Coin98
$0.14840304+5.52%
PlayDapp
$0.14966518-0.75%
Nano
$0.62574298+2.38%
Joe
$0.24303458-0.18%
Liquity
$0.86719203+1.71%
Stormx
$0.00727433+4.33%
Numeraire
$12.63-0.21%
OriginTrail
$0.20679990-10.69%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01539133+0.56%
Steem
$0.16947513-1.00%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.05-0.60%
Bluzelle
$0.16700835-11.17%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+1.35%
iExec RLC
$0.96165347-4.27%
Core
$0.43229862+9.62%
Celer Network
$0.01229893-1.35%
Radiant Capital
$0.21848529+2.61%
Marlin
$0.00840789-0.69%
Radworks
$1.32-0.76%
Sweat Economy
$0.00821579+1.41%
Galxe
$1.37+1.51%
OMG Network
$0.44624956-0.81%
Powerledger
$0.14560435-1.57%
Stella
$0.07544990-2.59%
Spell Token
$0.00050157-2.51%
MetisDAO
$14.06+1.23%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-1.11%
Syscoin
$0.08439613-2.77%
Civic
$0.07522444-0.26%
Celsius
$0.13999487+1.24%
Synapse
$0.30852975-1.69%
WINkLink
$0.00006077-0.40%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00139996+0.98%
Bancor
$0.39474725-1.47%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01592941+0.56%
Dent
$0.00059671-2.24%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.72496367-3.98%
SPACE ID
$0.19531174-1.11%
Storj
$0.38526449+2.26%
NKN
$0.08502793-0.71%
COTI
$0.04399325-0.59%
Verge
$0.00332407-1.39%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.50-0.64%
Chromia
$0.09361913-1.49%
Hashflow
$0.30635414+0.27%
Secret
$0.25070738-0.99%
Adventure Gold
$0.68347969-0.89%
Gitcoin
$0.85963886-2.07%
Sun Token
$0.00533370+0.84%
Bifrost
$0.03653895-1.09%
Covalent
$0.08195536-2.15%
MOBOX
$0.23019644-0.49%
Request
$0.06254103-1.20%
Keep Network
$0.08582652-3.32%
Ren
$0.04572563-0.23%
Origin Protocol
$0.08888503-3.24%
Aergo
$0.10062625-0.33%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60667841-0.83%
WazirX
$0.09500553+1.88%
ARPA
$0.04282198-1.01%
Maple
$5.08+3.04%
XYO Network
$0.00287814+0.28%
Badger DAO
$1.99-1.24%
Aavegotchi
$0.77231071-0.63%
Raydium
$0.16867433-1.50%
Gods Unchained
$0.15970265-4.97%
Verasity
$0.00376255-2.12%
Acala Token
$0.04815346-1.81%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20571726-1.19%
Boba Network
$0.10893871-0.12%
SuperRare
$0.06037050-0.08%
Orchid
$0.06273968-1.13%
Alien Worlds
$0.00995151-0.96%
Index Chain
$0.04783746-1.81%
Voyager Token
$0.11877016-1.98%
TrueFi
$0.03254074-2.98%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00994334+6.00%
Moonriver
$4.04-3.54%
GAS
$2.36-1.12%
Saitama
$0.00068690+2.59%
LCX
$0.03962091-0.61%
CEEK VR
$0.03678446-1.51%
Rally
$0.00609428-0.43%
RACA
$0.00009061+0.30%
Litentry
$0.65342099-0.80%
MOON
$0.27975804-4.65%
Reef
$0.00129049-2.19%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12528445-0.27%
Ethernity
$1.48-3.16%
DIA
$0.25132406-0.44%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04581922+1.09%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.89+1.43%
LooksRare
$0.05036915-2.38%
Polkastarter
$0.25859441-3.04%
Enzyme
$17.54+13.03%
Alchemix
$12.53+0.29%
Travala.com
$0.45893607-0.70%
CLV
$0.03220197-3.51%
MXC
$0.00948563+18.06%
Keep3rV1
$44.13-5.71%
BarnBridge
$2.27-3.23%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18071234-1.08%
BENQI
$0.00515794-1.88%
Virtua
$0.01911105-0.59%
Star Atlas
$0.00143376-0.65%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13411373-0.07%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075582+0.06%
Velas
$0.00752365-5.19%
Aurora
$0.05044099-2.73%
district0x
$0.02300000-0.25%
0x
$0.18236803-0.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.06%
StaFi
$0.28830967+2.74%
Harvest Finance
$22.64+1.20%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.79-0.18%
Serum
$0.03317758+0.19%
Decentral Games
$0.01564286+0.28%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00285751-0.91%
Rarible
$0.90814600+1.79%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041-3.67%
Bonk
$0.00000021-1.44%
Tamadoge
$0.00803534-1.49%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00937925-3.06%
Quantstamp
$0.01006435-0.06%
Tokemak
$0.34919499-2.41%
Augur
$0.59863872-0.18%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01270569-2.35%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04295178-2.80%
FTX Token
$1.18-4.35%
Braintrust
$0.31110094-2.38%
Pepe
$0.00000069-3.02%
BitDAO
$0.38857240-2.31%
Threshold
$0.01774551-1.82%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08310790-1.73%
Human
$0.04848271-1.09%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+4.14%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.07%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.87%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.28%
Highstreet
$1.27-2.27%
Tether
$0.99961142+0.00%
USDC
$1.00+0.03%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Binance’s Liquid Staked Ether Jumps to $1.2B in TVL After Sudden $500M Inflow

The exchange is one of the largest players in ether staking after Lido Finance and Coinbase.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconSep 26, 2023 at 5:08 p.m. UTC
Binance liquid staking ETH (DefiLlama)

Binance liquid staking ETH (DefiLlama)

Binance’s liquid staking ether saw a sudden $500 million burst of inflows over the weekend, pushing its total locked value (TVL) to $1.2 billion, according to DefiLlama.

Blockchain data shows that a total of 318,180 wrapped Binance ETH (WBETH) derivative tokens – worth $502 million – were minted on Saturday and Sunday in five, roughly equal $100 million installments. The tokens then landed on a crypto address labeled as “Binance 8,” a cold wallet where the exchange holds users’ assets.

Blockchain transactions after minting wBETH (BlockSec)
Blockchain transactions after minting wBETH (BlockSec)

These latest transactions followed another $573 million in inflows earlier this month, prompting discussions among crypto observers about the seemingly irregular nature of the movements. While rival exchange Coinbase’s liquid staking derivative cbETH saw regular inflows and outflows every day over the past weeks, inflows to WBETH have been intermittent and taken place in large chunks.

Inflows and outflows of Coinbase’s liquid staking token cbETH (DefiLlama).
Inflows and outflows of Coinbase’s liquid staking token cbETH (DefiLlama).

Binance explained in a social media post that the transactions were part of the exchange’s previously announced action to gradually convert the original Binance-issued staked ether (BETH) tokens to WBETH.

In April, Binance introduced an upgraded version of BETH called WBETH, a liquid staking derivative that lets investors use the tokens for borrowing and lending on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols outside of Binance while earning staking rewards. When users lock up (stake) ETH to participate in staking through Binance, they receive a derivative token that represents the staked assets.

The exchange announced a month ago several measures to boost the new token and curb activity with the old one, including “progressively” burning BETH tokens held in Binance wallets.

Blockchain data shows that Binance burned 330,000 BETH on Monday, roughly similar to the amount of WBETH minted during the weekend, so the movements didn’t change substantially the overall amount of staked assets through the exchange.

With 1.2 million ETH stakes, Binance is one of the largest players on Ethereum’s staking network behind Lido Finance and Coinbase, according to crypto investment firm 21Shares’ Dune dashboard. Now, WBETH represents about 765,000 of the staked assets, per data by DefiLlama.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.