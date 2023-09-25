MicroStrategy Bought 5,445 Bitcoin for $150M Since August
The software ompany now holds nearly $4.68 billion worth of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Software developer MicroStrategy (MSTR) purchased nearly $150 million worth of bitcoin (BTC) between Aug.1 and Sept.24, it said in a Monday regulatory filing.
"MicroStrategy, together with its subsidiaries, acquired approximately 5,445 bitcoins for approximately $147.3 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $27,053 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses," the company said in the filing.
MicroStrategy now holds approximately 158,245 BTC, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4.68 billion at an average purchase price of roughly $29,582 per bitcoin.
The company said it had issued and sold a total of 403,362 MSTR shares to fund the purchase. In August, MicroStrategy said it may raise up to $750 million by selling more stock, and plans to use some of the proceeds to buy more bitcoin.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.