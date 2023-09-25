MicroStrategy Bought 5,445 Bitcoin for $150M Since August

Bitcoin
$26,122.26-1.77%
Ethereum
$1,572.86-1.35%
Binance Coin
$208.79-1.05%
XRP
$0.49719460-2.51%
Dogecoin
$0.06094681-1.43%
Cardano
$0.24391626-0.75%
Solana
$19.53-0.33%
Toncoin
$2.19-2.01%
Tron
$0.08425013+0.19%
Polkadot
$4.06+0.03%
Polygon
$0.51490212-1.73%
Litecoin
$64.25-0.65%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,290.70-1.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000726-2.03%
Chainlink
$7.26+2.25%
Bitcoin Cash
$207.01-0.71%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.78+1.42%
TrueUSD
$0.99874994-0.15%
Uniswap
$4.25-0.71%
Avalanche
$8.82-2.38%
Stellar
$0.11187189-1.34%
Monero
$143.66+0.33%
OKB
$42.73-0.28%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.22%
Ethereum Classic
$15.16-0.64%
Cosmos
$6.98-1.27%
Hedera
$0.05058563-0.01%
Filecoin
$3.21-1.71%
Internet Computer
$2.98+0.70%
Aptos
$5.59+3.40%
Cronos
$0.05018883-1.31%
Lido DAO
$1.48-0.69%
Quant
$88.72-1.73%
VeChain
$0.01660149-2.24%
Maker
$1,273.57-0.72%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11-0.81%
Arbitrum
$0.81054065-1.82%
Optimism
$1.26-3.03%
Kaspa
$0.04624697-2.23%
Aave
$62.38-0.41%
The Graph
$0.08742820-0.50%
Algorand
$0.10030886-1.58%
USDD
$0.99813484-0.10%
Immutable X
$0.61431224+4.28%
XDC Network
$0.04939846-2.47%
Stacks
$0.46282538-2.89%
Synthetix
$1.99+0.66%
MultiverseX
$24.78-1.52%
Theta
$0.63924252+1.06%
EOS
$0.56622998-2.81%
The Sandbox
$0.29937677-2.00%
Tezos
$0.65150000-1.99%
Axie Infinity
$4.59-0.84%
Radix
$0.05876154-13.63%
Injective Protocol
$7.06+0.49%
Bitcoin SV
$30.63-2.37%
Render Token
$1.52-2.82%
Decentraland
$0.29706527-0.62%
GateToken
$3.86-0.57%
Fantom
$0.18773354-0.91%
THORChain
$1.71+1.28%
NEO
$7.27-1.81%
Kava.io
$0.62961953+0.08%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.03%
PAX Gold
$1,918.10-0.13%
eCash
$0.00002417-1.07%
Flow
$0.44374188-1.89%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51872287+2.07%
KuCoin Token
$4.49-0.53%
Rocket Pool
$21.66+0.78%
IOTA
$0.14950135-1.28%
ApeCoin
$1.12-0.06%
Frax Share
$5.59+2.86%
Chiliz
$0.05787066-0.58%
Huobi Token
$2.46-0.89%
Mina
$0.38201510-0.95%
Casper
$0.03242281-0.29%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-0.33%
Klaytn
$0.11402275+0.26%
Gala
$0.01350858-0.15%
Luna Classic
$0.00006128-1.32%
Wemix
$1.11-10.14%
Sui
$0.44265160-2.45%
dYdX
$1.91-0.02%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76467052-1.78%
GMX
$34.19-0.27%
Nexo
$0.55039144-1.23%
Dash
$26.77-0.27%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.44%
Woo Network
$0.16743848-0.17%
Zilliqa
$0.01679358-2.78%
Compound
$40.66+1.02%
1inch Network
$0.26514763+1.16%
Arweave
$4.14-0.42%
Astar
$0.05131890+1.23%
Flare
$0.01084215-1.80%
tomiNet
$3.58+8.79%
Conflux
$0.12663430+0.83%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17089949-2.74%
Gnosis
$98.16-1.18%
PancakeSwap
$1.14-1.17%
Convex Finance
$2.99+1.39%
SafePal
$0.57151519+0.36%
Celo
$0.46927250+0.43%
Enjin
$0.23180791+0.77%
Illuvium
$39.32-0.22%
NEM
$0.02543890-2.35%
Qtum
$2.17-2.24%
Fetch.ai
$0.21478461-2.10%
Worldcoin
$1.70+6.98%
SingularityNET
$0.18003884+0.23%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.54-1.58%
Mask Network
$2.64-1.24%
Loopring
$0.17217402-1.25%
SEI
$0.11849119-2.58%
Decred
$13.63+3.51%
Helium
$1.47-1.36%
Oasis Network
$0.04136594-1.99%
Zcash
$26.25-1.06%
Aragon
$4.96+1.88%
Osmosis
$0.31826120-2.49%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78661012-0.83%
Ankr
$0.01929377-3.16%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.42-1.75%
Beldex
$0.03390831+0.68%
Moonbeam
$0.24703051+47.15%
Stepn
$0.15189190-2.54%
Holo
$0.00101404-2.88%
JasmyCoin
$0.00365585-0.54%
Akash Network
$0.80489296-9.53%
Ravencoin
$0.01468922-2.71%
Golem
$0.17368340-2.97%
Yearn Finance
$5,205.32+0.46%
Kusama
$18.88-0.58%
ICON
$0.17119353-5.33%
Audius
$0.14761300-1.25%
BLUR
$0.17213515-2.72%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.06%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42325216+1.50%
SXP
$0.27966935-5.63%
Livepeer
$5.51-0.75%
FLOKI
$0.00001573-0.89%
Waves
$1.53-1.98%
Merit Circle
$0.32878205-5.20%
Siacoin
$0.00289643-2.71%
EthereumPoW
$1.32+1.11%
Band Protocol
$1.05+0.34%
IoTeX
$0.01492744-1.55%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32164485-2.59%
Axelar
$0.33468869-0.39%
Wax
$0.04069210-2.86%
Balancer
$3.16-0.30%
Biconomy
$0.20650592+1.20%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15961473-2.32%
TerraUSD
$0.01262739-2.00%
Kadena
$0.47588280+1.05%
Harmony
$0.00952745-1.32%
Kyber Network
$0.64271022-7.68%
Sushiswap
$0.58894991-0.58%
Polymath Network
$0.12240000+1.07%
MAGIC
$0.46356984-1.45%
Horizen
$7.58+2.30%
API3
$1.12+0.15%
Lisk
$0.72965491-2.66%
DigiByte
$0.00639192-1.13%
Skale
$0.02174117-1.27%
UMA Protocol
$1.37-0.88%
Gains Network
$3.12-1.05%
Stargate Finance
$0.46179072+0.89%
Amp
$0.00165807-1.08%
Cartesi
$0.12628684-0.38%
Nervos Network
$0.00272152+0.64%
Status
$0.02226788-2.81%
OriginTrail
$0.22973011-0.65%
PlayDapp
$0.14913455-2.35%
Coin98
$0.14044827+0.61%
Joe
$0.24182845-1.42%
Nano
$0.60586711-2.28%
Numeraire
$12.65-0.05%
Liquity
$0.84835827+0.32%
Bluzelle
$0.18938429+3.87%
Steem
$0.16989976-2.21%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01503549-2.30%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.09-1.34%
Stormx
$0.00667761-0.02%
iExec RLC
$1.00-1.47%
Celer Network
$0.01243532+3.66%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.68%
Marlin
$0.00849646+0.72%
Radworks
$1.32-1.56%
Radiant Capital
$0.20976410-0.46%
Stella
$0.07739828-0.75%
Core
$0.39163234-9.40%
Spell Token
$0.00050779-1.47%
OMG Network
$0.44585876-0.43%
Sweat Economy
$0.00795336-3.49%
Galxe
$1.34+1.03%
Powerledger
$0.14484261-3.81%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-1.24%
Syscoin
$0.08591120+2.29%
Civic
$0.07548542-1.54%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75307840-1.29%
MetisDAO
$13.57+2.75%
Synapse
$0.30949163+2.17%
WINkLink
$0.00006092-1.17%
Celsius
$0.13733413-0.96%
Dent
$0.00060770-1.26%
Bancor
$0.39965210+0.45%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138363-1.25%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01584690-0.39%
SPACE ID
$0.19717497+0.24%
Verge
$0.00336878+1.04%
NKN
$0.08536285+0.16%
Chromia
$0.09497611-1.18%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.58-2.29%
COTI
$0.04369226+0.78%
Storj
$0.37331699+10.67%
Hashflow
$0.30506328-0.22%
Gitcoin
$0.87729803-0.91%
Secret
$0.25194635-2.00%
Adventure Gold
$0.67701133+5.96%
Bifrost
$0.03706535-0.37%
Covalent
$0.08406525-0.66%
Sun Token
$0.00529965+0.03%
MOBOX
$0.23016911-3.00%
Request
$0.06329332-1.14%
Keep Network
$0.08615842-2.52%
Ren
$0.04568330-0.69%
Origin Protocol
$0.08961116-0.55%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.61720312+1.48%
Aergo
$0.09975151-3.10%
ARPA
$0.04326123-0.55%
WazirX
$0.09283166-0.98%
Gods Unchained
$0.16876148+1.53%
Aavegotchi
$0.78251376-0.20%
XYO Network
$0.00286436-1.75%
Raydium
$0.17200294-1.47%
Badger DAO
$1.99-0.72%
Acala Token
$0.04911849+2.72%
Verasity
$0.00379976-0.95%
Maple
$4.89+0.82%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20772289-2.00%
Orchid
$0.06354137-0.84%
Boba Network
$0.10887694-1.46%
SuperRare
$0.06057198-1.22%
Index Chain
$0.04852498-0.32%
Alien Worlds
$0.01004073-0.57%
TrueFi
$0.03338865-2.00%
Voyager Token
$0.12120800-2.54%
Moonriver
$4.28+6.50%
GAS
$2.36-1.65%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00939329-7.51%
LCX
$0.04015017-0.88%
CEEK VR
$0.03724836-0.83%
Litentry
$0.66173408+0.88%
MOON
$0.28692277+0.62%
Rally
$0.00610966-0.11%
RACA
$0.00009059-0.95%
Saitama
$0.00067379-0.27%
Reef
$0.00131559-0.32%
Ethernity
$1.52-0.15%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12572474+2.02%
Polkastarter
$0.28795822+12.64%
LooksRare
$0.05149302-1.95%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.91+2.15%
DIA
$0.24899729+0.16%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04530347-1.23%
Alchemix
$12.44-7.60%
CLV
$0.03280695-0.05%
Travala.com
$0.44977787-4.75%
Enzyme
$15.50+11.25%
Keep3rV1
$44.37+2.31%
BarnBridge
$2.25-2.07%
BENQI
$0.00520666-2.38%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17977471-0.44%
Virtua
$0.01906490+2.28%
Star Atlas
$0.00144132-0.79%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13439502-1.81%
MXC
$0.00822269-2.69%
Velas
$0.00786532-4.78%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075410-1.80%
Aurora
$0.05152020+0.08%
0x
$0.18295409-2.52%
district0x
$0.02239396-2.44%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.10%
StaFi
$0.28356857-3.45%
Harvest Finance
$22.41+2.53%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.81-1.02%
Serum
$0.03319005-4.31%
Decentral Games
$0.01601206-0.54%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00288489+0.57%
Rarible
$0.89487269-0.68%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041-7.05%
Bonk
$0.00000021+7.01%
Tamadoge
$0.00829374-3.89%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00957537-0.97%
Quantstamp
$0.01008056+0.78%
Tokemak
$0.35895327-0.72%
Augur
$0.59732875-11.55%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01290182+2.42%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04467973-0.51%
FTX Token
$1.26-6.01%
Braintrust
$0.31559129-1.65%
Pepe
$0.00000069+0.86%
BitDAO
$0.39871835-4.52%
Threshold
$0.01784404-3.08%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08513016-1.50%
Human
$0.05014573+7.50%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.81%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.49%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.17%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.01%
Highstreet
$1.29-1.92%
Tether
$1.00-0.09%
USDC
$1.00-0.17%
Dai
$1.00-0.12%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

MicroStrategy Bought 5,445 Bitcoin for $150M Since August

The software ompany now holds nearly $4.68 billion worth of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 25, 2023 at 12:25 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 25, 2023 at 12:35 p.m. UTC
(Flickr)

(Flickr)

Software developer MicroStrategy (MSTR) purchased nearly $150 million worth of bitcoin (BTC) between Aug.1 and Sept.24, it said in a Monday regulatory filing.

"MicroStrategy, together with its subsidiaries, acquired approximately 5,445 bitcoins for approximately $147.3 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $27,053 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses," the company said in the filing.

MicroStrategy now holds approximately 158,245 BTC, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4.68 billion at an average purchase price of roughly $29,582 per bitcoin.

The company said it had issued and sold a total of 403,362 MSTR shares to fund the purchase. In August, MicroStrategy said it may raise up to $750 million by selling more stock, and plans to use some of the proceeds to buy more bitcoin.

Edited by Sandali Handagama.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TradingInvesting