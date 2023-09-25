Counterfeit Aptos Token Deposited on Upbit Leads to APT Withdrawals Being Temporarily Suspended

Bitcoin
$26,162.82-1.53%
Ethereum
$1,578.75-0.84%
Binance Coin
$209.22-0.40%
XRP
$0.50296669-1.02%
Dogecoin
$0.06108044-1.06%
Cardano
$0.24513925+0.17%
Solana
$19.52-0.13%
Toncoin
$2.22-3.21%
Tron
$0.08447615+0.68%
Polkadot
$4.01-0.25%
Polygon
$0.51595168-0.91%
Litecoin
$64.51-0.40%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000737+0.02%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,314.09-1.80%
Bitcoin Cash
$205.95-1.46%
Chainlink
$7.20+0.48%
TrueUSD
$0.99910550-0.09%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.74-2.36%
Uniswap
$4.25-0.54%
Stellar
$0.11274450-0.60%
Avalanche
$8.82-1.24%
Monero
$143.91+0.32%
OKB
$42.77-0.07%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.05%
Ethereum Classic
$15.20-0.28%
Cosmos
$7.01-0.67%
Hedera
$0.05019428-1.39%
Filecoin
$3.23-0.62%
Cronos
$0.05049737-1.52%
Lido DAO
$1.49-0.88%
Internet Computer
$2.95-0.51%
Quant
$88.91-1.64%
Aptos
$5.45+5.85%
VeChain
$0.01664843-1.32%
Maker
$1,276.63-0.60%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11+0.31%
Arbitrum
$0.81503444-0.60%
Optimism
$1.27-1.23%
Kaspa
$0.04845372+4.61%
Aave
$62.16-1.09%
The Graph
$0.08743751-0.72%
Algorand
$0.10165740+0.74%
USDD
$0.99526845-0.35%
Immutable X
$0.60625940+1.31%
XDC Network
$0.04999237-1.94%
Stacks
$0.46945527+0.26%
Radix
$0.06436637-3.41%
EOS
$0.57346547-0.64%
Theta
$0.64193727+1.95%
Synthetix
$1.97+0.53%
MultiverseX
$24.46-1.73%
Tezos
$0.65242857-1.45%
The Sandbox
$0.29765017-1.31%
Axie Infinity
$4.59+3.57%
Bitcoin SV
$30.73-1.73%
Injective Protocol
$6.98+0.13%
Render Token
$1.55-0.26%
Decentraland
$0.29719767+1.33%
GateToken
$3.88-0.25%
Fantom
$0.18857414+0.29%
NEO
$7.31-1.36%
THORChain
$1.68+0.30%
Kava.io
$0.62150612-0.54%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.20%
PAX Gold
$1,917.11-0.03%
eCash
$0.00002407-0.45%
Flow
$0.45083632+0.58%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51847347+9.38%
KuCoin Token
$4.47-1.57%
Rocket Pool
$21.30-1.20%
IOTA
$0.14976905-0.49%
ApeCoin
$1.12+0.48%
Frax Share
$5.51+2.10%
Chiliz
$0.05791608+0.13%
Wemix
$1.25+7.69%
Huobi Token
$2.48+0.26%
Mina
$0.38285219-0.09%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.41%
Casper
$0.03213211-1.04%
Klaytn
$0.11258911+1.03%
Luna Classic
$0.00006145+2.53%
Gala
$0.01339970+0.20%
Sui
$0.44031512-0.46%
dYdX
$1.90-0.70%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76855522-1.09%
Nexo
$0.55346940-1.81%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.84%
Dash
$26.77-0.16%
GMX
$33.84-0.93%
Woo Network
$0.16689129+0.59%
Zilliqa
$0.01695475-2.22%
Compound
$40.92+2.28%
Flare
$0.01093062-1.02%
Arweave
$4.12-0.12%
Astar
$0.05088012+0.87%
1inch Network
$0.25920507-0.50%
Conflux
$0.12763271+2.00%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17292000-1.15%
Gnosis
$99.41+0.08%
PancakeSwap
$1.14-0.62%
Celo
$0.47711896+2.37%
tomiNet
$3.23-1.14%
SafePal
$0.56232267-2.74%
Convex Finance
$2.91+2.79%
NEM
$0.02570843-1.36%
Illuvium
$39.24-0.51%
Qtum
$2.19-0.60%
Enjin
$0.22696005-0.11%
Fetch.ai
$0.21636807-1.40%
SingularityNET
$0.17968851+1.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.54-5.53%
Mask Network
$2.63+0.43%
Loopring
$0.17256188-0.22%
SEI
$0.11838304-2.25%
Decred
$13.72+5.12%
Helium
$1.47-1.61%
Oasis Network
$0.04182662+0.34%
Worldcoin
$1.60+3.76%
Zcash
$26.18-1.53%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.79895021-0.04%
Aragon
$4.96+2.37%
Osmosis
$0.32014665-1.19%
Ankr
$0.01945855-1.48%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.38+0.10%
Akash Network
$0.85974314-3.31%
Beldex
$0.03352462-0.29%
Holo
$0.00102840-1.13%
Stepn
$0.15172046-0.84%
JasmyCoin
$0.00371678+0.17%
Ravencoin
$0.01473874-2.38%
Golem
$0.17350312-3.70%
Yearn Finance
$5,154.49-0.40%
ICON
$0.17333573-2.42%
Kusama
$18.59+0.03%
Audius
$0.14789835-0.38%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.65%
SXP
$0.28264608-9.25%
BLUR
$0.17156119-2.20%
Livepeer
$5.53-0.25%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41385356+2.95%
FLOKI
$0.00001568-0.65%
Waves
$1.54-1.52%
Merit Circle
$0.32795982-4.76%
Siacoin
$0.00289135-3.51%
Band Protocol
$1.06+0.56%
EthereumPoW
$1.32+0.25%
IoTeX
$0.01505567+0.36%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32520577-1.05%
Wax
$0.04088030-2.07%
Axelar
$0.33174546-1.21%
Balancer
$3.13-0.80%
Biconomy
$0.20398944+0.41%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16145921-1.07%
TerraUSD
$0.01266821-0.80%
Moonbeam
$0.16528719-1.40%
Kyber Network
$0.67600945-5.94%
Harmony
$0.00950209-0.32%
Kadena
$0.47264034+0.70%
Sushiswap
$0.58757054+0.47%
Polymath Network
$0.12210000+0.08%
MAGIC
$0.46064805-0.92%
Horizen
$7.69+3.54%
API3
$1.11+0.61%
Lisk
$0.73257609-4.17%
DigiByte
$0.00639016-0.30%
Skale
$0.02173817-0.25%
UMA Protocol
$1.36-0.03%
Gains Network
$3.14-0.55%
Stargate Finance
$0.45869177+1.51%
Amp
$0.00166345+0.28%
Cartesi
$0.12538248-0.12%
Nervos Network
$0.00268762-0.15%
Status
$0.02237527-2.71%
OriginTrail
$0.22927408-1.22%
PlayDapp
$0.15094876-0.55%
Joe
$0.24537546+1.30%
Coin98
$0.14017569+0.10%
Nano
$0.61272620-1.17%
Numeraire
$12.54-1.36%
Liquity
$0.84346896+1.31%
Steem
$0.17110135-1.75%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01509868-1.31%
Bluzelle
$0.18008305+2.12%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.08-1.60%
iExec RLC
$1.00+0.01%
Core
$0.43688377+2.42%
Stormx
$0.00636674-9.03%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.83%
Celer Network
$0.01216777+5.01%
Marlin
$0.00839276+0.66%
Radworks
$1.32-1.50%
Radiant Capital
$0.20819352-0.13%
Powerledger
$0.14742868-5.30%
Stella
$0.07664338-0.68%
Galxe
$1.34+2.20%
Spell Token
$0.00050375-2.41%
Sweat Economy
$0.00792216-4.59%
OMG Network
$0.44345170-0.78%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-1.76%
Civic
$0.07606365-0.20%
Syscoin
$0.08317098-0.59%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75501167-0.53%
Synapse
$0.31198993+3.05%
Celsius
$0.13875191+0.23%
WINkLink
$0.00006099-0.21%
Dent
$0.00060719-1.05%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01611423+1.44%
MetisDAO
$13.22-0.72%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138581+0.68%
Bancor
$0.39350303-1.68%
SPACE ID
$0.19587185+1.15%
NKN
$0.08533471-0.37%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.56-2.03%
Chromia
$0.09419930-1.35%
Verge
$0.00330644-0.08%
COTI
$0.04348474+1.63%
Gitcoin
$0.87537228-0.30%
Adventure Gold
$0.68777413+8.00%
Hashflow
$0.30285426-0.16%
Covalent
$0.08675721+4.35%
Secret
$0.24941787+0.13%
Bifrost
$0.03744457+1.08%
Sun Token
$0.00527667-0.05%
Request
$0.06373119-0.13%
MOBOX
$0.23041926-0.56%
Keep Network
$0.08619235-0.29%
Storj
$0.32852626-4.19%
Ren
$0.04588920+0.51%
Origin Protocol
$0.08919944-1.29%
Aergo
$0.09995464-3.59%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60534600+0.90%
ARPA
$0.04318886+0.04%
WazirX
$0.09290947-1.97%
Gods Unchained
$0.16885509+0.91%
XYO Network
$0.00288298-1.40%
Raydium
$0.17197655+0.38%
Aavegotchi
$0.77639335-0.59%
Badger DAO
$1.99-0.90%
Verasity
$0.00376019-1.84%
Maple
$4.89+0.83%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20639747-2.50%
Orchid
$0.06455665+2.49%
Acala Token
$0.04720784-3.53%
Boba Network
$0.10862480+0.12%
SuperRare
$0.06033616-2.80%
Index Chain
$0.04847094+1.40%
Alien Worlds
$0.00998569-0.11%
Voyager Token
$0.12171606+0.01%
TrueFi
$0.03308301-4.43%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01003053+0.60%
GAS
$2.37-3.02%
Moonriver
$3.94-0.17%
LCX
$0.03990482-1.46%
MOON
$0.28866557+0.47%
Rally
$0.00613305-0.11%
CEEK VR
$0.03697504-0.84%
RACA
$0.00009053-1.05%
Litentry
$0.64973607+0.25%
Saitama
$0.00067270+0.65%
Reef
$0.00130572+0.55%
Ethernity
$1.51-1.97%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12350621+0.71%
LooksRare
$0.05151787-2.14%
DIA
$0.25060854+0.23%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04561490+2.67%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.88+1.18%
Polkastarter
$0.26202398+3.01%
Alchemix
$12.84+9.01%
CLV
$0.03229472-0.14%
Travala.com
$0.45038589-2.19%
Enzyme
$16.16+17.49%
Keep3rV1
$45.42+5.02%
BENQI
$0.00519763-0.35%
BarnBridge
$2.24+0.04%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17908342+0.69%
Star Atlas
$0.00143913-0.52%
Virtua
$0.01879870+0.65%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13367389-3.40%
MXC
$0.00821297-5.02%
Velas
$0.00798220-4.90%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076700-0.79%
Aurora
$0.05177088+0.50%
0x
$0.18485309-1.63%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.03%
district0x
$0.02245862-2.64%
StaFi
$0.28659238-2.88%
Harvest Finance
$22.72+4.68%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.80-1.14%
Serum
$0.03386780+4.15%
Decentral Games
$0.01639015+1.77%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00287077+0.55%
Rarible
$0.88084682-1.90%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041-10.99%
Tamadoge
$0.00858046+0.75%
Bonk
$0.00000019+0.69%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00959254-2.57%
Quantstamp
$0.01007909+1.20%
Tokemak
$0.35545472-2.38%
Augur
$0.63250699-8.73%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01271586+0.58%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04827490+14.12%
FTX Token
$1.32+16.23%
Braintrust
$0.31881935-0.43%
Pepe
$0.00000070+6.17%
BitDAO
$0.39100489-6.21%
Threshold
$0.01813636-0.71%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08459275-1.09%
Human
$0.04805439+3.68%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.96%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.02+1.19%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.13%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.05%
Highstreet
$1.28-1.65%
Tether
$1.00-0.04%
USDC
$1.00-0.04%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Counterfeit Aptos Token Deposited on Upbit Leads to APT Withdrawals Being Temporarily Suspended

Exchange has resumed operations, and some say a more significant market incident was narrowly avoided.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconSep 25, 2023 at 4:05 a.m. UTC
South Korea flag (Daniel Bernard/ Unsplash)

South Korea flag (Daniel Bernard/ Unsplash)

A token that’s designed to fool users into thinking it's an authentic version of Aptos temporarily shut down services on Korean exchange Upbit for the APT token after some were able to deposit and cash out the counterfeit coin.

According to on-chain data, the token, which originated from the airdrop scam site ClaimAPTGift.com, is held by approximately 400,000 wallets.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), one user highlighted a bug on Upbit that caused the exchange to accept the fake tokens because it didn’t thoroughly check the underlying source code.

During the deposit process of $APT coins on UpBit, there was an oversight in verifying type arguments, causing all transfers to be identified as native APT tokens. Under standard protocols, certain checks should differentiate tokens, but this wasn't the case, user MingMingBBS, co-founder of Tuna_Bot, said to Definalist.

"Amidst the misfortune, the scammer's token's decimal difference from the native token prevented what could have been a significant market disruption. If not for this decimal difference, users might have been credited ten times their expected value," they continued.

While deposits and withdrawals were temporarily suspended, Upbit resumed services for the token by Sunday night Korea time, it said in a statement.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
AptosUpbitApt