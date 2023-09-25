Counterfeit Aptos Token Deposited on Upbit Leads to APT Withdrawals Being Temporarily Suspended
Exchange has resumed operations, and some say a more significant market incident was narrowly avoided.
A token that’s designed to fool users into thinking it's an authentic version of Aptos temporarily shut down services on Korean exchange Upbit for the APT token after some were able to deposit and cash out the counterfeit coin.
According to on-chain data, the token, which originated from the airdrop scam site ClaimAPTGift.com, is held by approximately 400,000 wallets.
On X (formerly known as Twitter), one user highlighted a bug on Upbit that caused the exchange to accept the fake tokens because it didn’t thoroughly check the underlying source code.
During the deposit process of $APT coins on UpBit, there was an oversight in verifying type arguments, causing all transfers to be identified as native APT tokens. Under standard protocols, certain checks should differentiate tokens, but this wasn't the case, user MingMingBBS, co-founder of Tuna_Bot, said to Definalist.
"Amidst the misfortune, the scammer's token's decimal difference from the native token prevented what could have been a significant market disruption. If not for this decimal difference, users might have been credited ten times their expected value," they continued.
While deposits and withdrawals were temporarily suspended, Upbit resumed services for the token by Sunday night Korea time, it said in a statement.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.