First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Vapid; Toncoin Leads Weekly Gains

Bitcoin traded down slightly on Friday after showing resilience earlier in the week. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading around $26,500 and did not witness notable gains over the week. Toncoin (TON) was the top performer over the week, up almost 10%. Toncoin is the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network, which was developed by the team behind messaging app Telegram. Toncoin was followed by Chainlink’s LINK token, which is up 6% for the week, with most gains happening on Monday following a flurry of announcements on new partnerships with traditional financial institutions.