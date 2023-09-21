First Mover Americas: NFT Platform ImmutableX's IMX Token Rallies

Bitcoin
$26,546.94-1.80%
Ethereum
$1,584.15-2.43%
Binance Coin
$210.38-2.48%
XRP
$0.50351681-1.69%
Cardano
$0.24783493-1.57%
Dogecoin
$0.06147475-1.10%
Toncoin
$2.35-5.67%
Solana
$19.42-2.75%
Tron
$0.08310621-2.20%
Polkadot
$4.03-1.45%
Polygon
$0.52588857-2.26%
Litecoin
$63.74-1.01%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,738.40-2.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000727-0.30%
Bitcoin Cash
$207.96-2.15%
Chainlink
$6.64-2.76%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.84+1.91%
TrueUSD
$0.99996396-0.04%
Uniswap
$4.24-2.80%
Avalanche
$8.85-1.88%
Stellar
$0.11242898-3.85%
Monero
$145.90-1.13%
OKB
$42.83-0.62%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.17%
Cosmos
$7.45+2.45%
Ethereum Classic
$15.23-1.35%
Hedera
$0.04983537-0.69%
Filecoin
$3.23-4.23%
Lido DAO
$1.50-3.58%
Cronos
$0.05044816-1.43%
Internet Computer
$2.92-2.63%
Quant
$88.81-1.82%
VeChain
$0.01721521-1.14%
Aptos
$5.07-1.37%
Maker
$1,300.42-0.31%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12+1.38%
Optimism
$1.31-5.30%
Arbitrum
$0.81462201-3.00%
Kaspa
$0.04788722-5.40%
Aave
$62.68-1.26%
The Graph
$0.08810462-0.83%
Algorand
$0.09736470+3.46%
Immutable X
$0.64848080+21.45%
USDD
$0.99853055+0.18%
XDC Network
$0.05202711-4.36%
MultiverseX
$26.12+2.55%
Synthetix
$2.06-3.01%
Stacks
$0.46786506-2.72%
EOS
$0.56936991+0.14%
Tezos
$0.66200000-1.04%
The Sandbox
$0.29259106-1.77%
Render Token
$1.61+0.80%
Injective Protocol
$7.12-3.15%
Bitcoin SV
$30.85-1.16%
Theta
$0.58453197-2.55%
Radix
$0.05643133-1.38%
Axie Infinity
$4.40-1.83%
Decentraland
$0.29330397+0.12%
THORChain
$1.79-3.10%
Fantom
$0.18889993-1.58%
GateToken
$3.84-0.68%
NEO
$7.30-2.30%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+1.15%
Kava.io
$0.61575958-1.28%
PAX Gold
$1,911.93-0.65%
eCash
$0.00002400-5.61%
Flow
$0.43769768-0.17%
KuCoin Token
$4.56+1.70%
Rocket Pool
$21.52-2.22%
IOTA
$0.14673413-0.99%
ApeCoin
$1.10-1.29%
Chiliz
$0.05787044-1.04%
Frax Share
$5.26+0.65%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43781398+0.28%
Huobi Token
$2.41-1.73%
Casper
$0.03299000-3.73%
Mina
$0.37838293-0.37%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-2.17%
Gala
$0.01337423-4.07%
Klaytn
$0.10983462-2.89%
dYdX
$1.98+0.31%
Sui
$0.43542137-1.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00005732+0.42%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78297437-2.43%
Nexo
$0.57721255+1.40%
GMX
$34.93-1.06%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.25%
Dash
$26.06-0.33%
Woo Network
$0.16964279-1.16%
Zilliqa
$0.01652179+1.61%
Astar
$0.05334261+2.21%
Arweave
$4.18-3.09%
Flare
$0.01101574-4.38%
Compound
$38.85-1.86%
1inch Network
$0.25496035+2.23%
Wemix
$0.82539648+5.01%
Gnosis
$99.56-2.28%
Conflux
$0.12211025-3.72%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17165000-1.03%
tomiNet
$3.35-4.76%
PancakeSwap
$1.15-2.55%
SafePal
$0.57936105+3.08%
Fetch.ai
$0.22827023-0.27%
Illuvium
$39.78-2.70%
Qtum
$2.16-1.48%
NEM
$0.02514488-1.66%
Enjin
$0.22570682-1.48%
Celo
$0.44084427-2.44%
SingularityNET
$0.18098521-1.08%
Mask Network
$2.70+3.91%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.63-1.07%
SEI
$0.12222415-0.87%
Loopring
$0.17457298-0.88%
Oasis Network
$0.04264822-1.40%
Convex Finance
$2.64-1.73%
Zcash
$25.76-0.56%
Helium
$1.42+0.02%
Osmosis
$0.32967201-1.46%
Decred
$13.10-2.98%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.46-0.97%
Ankr
$0.01893350-2.84%
Akash Network
$0.85149909-0.59%
Holo
$0.00103938-0.35%
Worldcoin
$1.40-2.37%
Beldex
$0.03264790-1.23%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78349531-3.44%
Ravencoin
$0.01512114-0.63%
Stepn
$0.15005855-2.49%
JasmyCoin
$0.00363300+5.00%
Golem
$0.17352456-1.19%
Kusama
$19.26-0.35%
Yearn Finance
$5,197.94-3.65%
Aragon
$4.31-3.24%
Merit Circle
$0.36474365-5.09%
Audius
$0.14950555-1.61%
BLUR
$0.17702808+2.78%
ICON
$0.17070426-3.33%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.38%
Livepeer
$5.54-3.45%
SXP
$0.27567495-5.05%
FLOKI
$0.00001549-1.40%
Waves
$1.54-0.67%
Siacoin
$0.00287982-2.38%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.38242111-1.42%
Band Protocol
$1.05-2.02%
EthereumPoW
$1.30+0.99%
IoTeX
$0.01475074-2.58%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31984100-1.40%
Axelar
$0.33798907+0.29%
Balancer
$3.15-2.64%
Wax
$0.04005281-2.03%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16804630-1.68%
Biconomy
$0.20071900-2.65%
Harmony
$0.00991378-0.92%
Moonbeam
$0.16318756-2.25%
TerraUSD
$0.01227191-1.06%
Kadena
$0.48153574-2.55%
Sushiswap
$0.60424167-2.05%
Polymath Network
$0.12360000-2.68%
Kyber Network
$0.59982517-3.19%
MAGIC
$0.45703774-1.96%
Lisk
$0.74200923+0.54%
DigiByte
$0.00644637-1.82%
Skale
$0.02250104+0.03%
API3
$1.09-3.25%
Horizen
$7.28-3.97%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-0.97%
Gains Network
$3.17-0.18%
Amp
$0.00166987-1.88%
Cartesi
$0.12766723-0.12%
Stargate Finance
$0.45444576+0.77%
Nervos Network
$0.00276132+0.75%
OriginTrail
$0.23551880-2.03%
Status
$0.02218270-1.84%
PlayDapp
$0.14599073-2.74%
Joe
$0.23762339-1.45%
Nano
$0.60637471-1.88%
Coin98
$0.13856548+0.16%
Numeraire
$12.52-1.57%
Liquity
$0.83580902-0.70%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01538704+3.21%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.16-4.54%
Bluzelle
$0.18099822-10.28%
Steem
$0.16577015-3.42%
iExec RLC
$1.01-1.18%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.42%
Radiant Capital
$0.21386974-3.22%
Spell Token
$0.00054133-7.24%
Radworks
$1.34+0.15%
Stormx
$0.00603804-11.78%
Core
$0.40531154+5.62%
Marlin
$0.00801971-1.42%
Celer Network
$0.01146372-1.77%
Stella
$0.07688926-1.20%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.39%
OMG Network
$0.44119469-1.51%
Sweat Economy
$0.00782813+5.22%
Powerledger
$0.14215994-2.58%
Galxe
$1.30+0.08%
Syscoin
$0.08393766-1.71%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75596855-1.98%
Civic
$0.07304170-3.74%
Bancor
$0.40410816-0.85%
WINkLink
$0.00006064-2.80%
Dent
$0.00060960-1.16%
Celsius
$0.13770776-1.27%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01616824-0.18%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137403+0.42%
Chromia
$0.09744827-0.47%
Synapse
$0.29834209-6.01%
MetisDAO
$12.86-11.51%
Verge
$0.00337687-0.93%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.59-1.69%
NKN
$0.08436983-0.56%
SPACE ID
$0.19139872-2.60%
Hashflow
$0.31039051-2.55%
Gitcoin
$0.88268721-4.51%
Secret
$0.25221000-0.66%
Bifrost
$0.03746407-0.83%
Storj
$0.35823960-6.70%
COTI
$0.04072528-1.34%
Sun Token
$0.00527196-1.68%
MOBOX
$0.23201032-1.53%
Request
$0.06248392-0.82%
Keep Network
$0.08718058-0.21%
Adventure Gold
$0.60088083+3.67%
Ren
$0.04622961-5.48%
Origin Protocol
$0.09182617-4.40%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60498687-4.37%
Aergo
$0.09814049-4.74%
Covalent
$0.06991656+6.61%
ARPA
$0.04302300+0.50%
WazirX
$0.09161548-1.08%
Gods Unchained
$0.16919054+0.86%
XYO Network
$0.00294411+1.43%
Maple
$5.13+6.77%
Badger DAO
$2.02-1.55%
Verasity
$0.00384713-2.68%
Boba Network
$0.11470787+0.94%
Aavegotchi
$0.76524723-5.18%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20939948+0.12%
Raydium
$0.16780979-2.74%
TrueFi
$0.03583421-3.87%
Acala Token
$0.04684259+0.61%
SuperRare
$0.06067167-3.63%
Orchid
$0.06308498-7.70%
Alien Worlds
$0.00993687+0.05%
Index Chain
$0.04646468-0.05%
Voyager Token
$0.11951942-5.79%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01006006+0.90%
GAS
$2.38-7.00%
CEEK VR
$0.03759558-0.63%
Moonriver
$3.84-1.30%
MOON
$0.28630166-0.40%
LCX
$0.03939531-0.04%
RACA
$0.00009074+1.46%
Litentry
$0.65288465+0.01%
Saitama
$0.00067269+2.56%
Rally
$0.00600228-2.10%
Reef
$0.00130523-2.58%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.130633820.00%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.07+8.72%
LooksRare
$0.05366450-7.04%
Ethernity
$1.48-2.73%
DIA
$0.24554054-1.12%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04406444-4.35%
Polkastarter
$0.25172704-3.07%
Travala.com
$0.44106923-3.27%
Alchemix
$11.77-1.94%
MXC
$0.00937765-1.13%
CLV
$0.03062236-2.14%
Velas
$0.00862578-3.25%
BarnBridge
$2.25+1.69%
Keep3rV1
$42.30-2.31%
Star Atlas
$0.00146324-2.76%
BENQI
$0.00508381-1.96%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17603952-1.46%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13355731-1.80%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076411-1.78%
Virtua
$0.01824400-2.98%
Enzyme
$13.17-2.98%
Aurora
$0.05204363-0.58%
0x
$0.17943988+0.55%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.60%
Harvest Finance
$22.09-1.68%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.82-1.38%
StaFi
$0.25495876-6.33%
district0x
$0.01739703-14.75%
Decentral Games
$0.01774525-0.36%
Serum
$0.03199922-5.76%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00289099-2.24%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000050-3.51%
Rarible
$0.89922792-6.31%
Tamadoge
$0.00858986-4.03%
Bonk
$0.00000020-3.90%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00948898-2.67%
Augur
$0.93260292-13.75%
Quantstamp
$0.01009147+0.67%
Tokemak
$0.37959759-1.74%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01243704-2.45%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04103595-4.30%
FTX Token
$1.02-0.75%
Braintrust
$0.31864747+0.62%
Pepe
$0.00000061-1.79%
BitDAO
$0.39645061-4.67%
Threshold
$0.01798178-1.86%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08459875-2.44%
Human
$0.04649883-2.48%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.89%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.02+0.23%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.78%
PayPal USD
$0.99718696-0.44%
Highstreet
$1.28-3.21%
Tether
$0.99965583-0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.16%
Dai
$1.00-0.17%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

First Mover Americas: NFT Platform ImmutableX's IMX Token Rallies

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Sept. 21, 2023.

By Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconSep 21, 2023 at 12:02 p.m. UTC
rocket lifting off

(Bill Jelen/Unsplash)

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

TK

Top Stories

Mt. Gox has pushed back the date for its planned repayments by another 12 months, the trustees for the firm said on Thursday. The defunct crypto exchange had earlier said the deadline for repayments would be Oct. 31, 2023. That has now been pushed back to Oct. 31, 2024. The creditors of Mt. Gox have been looking for some sort of relief for a decade. The prominent crypto exchange was hacked in 2014, which led to 850,000 bitcoin (BTC), worth nearly $23 billion at current prices, being stolen. The exchange managed to recover around 20% of the tokens after the hack.

Bitcoin struggled to gather upside traction even after defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox pushed out its pending bankruptcy repayments by a year, delaying the return of extra supply to the market. Some analysts, including those at UBS, had warned the repayments could cause an increase in BTC's active supply, leading to price weakness. The assumption was that creditors would quickly liquidate their holdings, having waited for nearly a decade, adding to supply. The crypto market depth has deteriorated significantly since the collapse of FTX, which means a few large sell orders can have an outsized negative impact on prices.

IMX, the native token of non-fungible tokens platform ImmutableX, surged on Thursday, led by South Korean traders. The cryptocurrency rose 35% to 74 cents during Asian trading hours, CoinDesk data show. Major cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), XRP and BNB traded 0.5% to 1% lower. The IMX price rally is accompanied by an over 22% increase in the 24-hour global trading volume, which rose to $556 million. The IMX-Korean won (IMX/KRW) pair listed on South Korea's Upbit exchange accounted for nearly 20% of the global activity, followed by Binance's IMX-tether (IMX/USDT) pair, which contributed 7% to the total volume, according to data source Coingecko.

Chart of the Day

tk
  • The chart shows bitcoin's dominance rate, or the top cryptocurrency's share in the total crypto market, is again trending north.
  • The latest breakout in the dominance rate comes as bitcoin trades well below its peak in July. In other words, money is likely being rotated out of alternative cryptocurrencies and into bitcoin.
  • Source: TradingView

- Omkar Godbole

Trending Posts

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter
Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.