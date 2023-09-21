First Mover Americas: NFT Platform ImmutableX's IMX Token Rallies

Mt. Gox has pushed back the date for its planned repayments by another 12 months, the trustees for the firm said on Thursday. The defunct crypto exchange had earlier said the deadline for repayments would be Oct. 31, 2023. That has now been pushed back to Oct. 31, 2024. The creditors of Mt. Gox have been looking for some sort of relief for a decade. The prominent crypto exchange was hacked in 2014, which led to 850,000 bitcoin (BTC), worth nearly $23 billion at current prices, being stolen. The exchange managed to recover around 20% of the tokens after the hack.