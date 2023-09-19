Optimism Quietly Rolls Out Third Community Airdrop
Layer 2 blockchain Optimism has issued its third community airdrop, with users receiving a total of 19,411,313 OP tokens worth $27 million.
Over 31,000 unique addresses received the airdrop. Eligibility was determined by whether holders delegated their OP holdings to participate in governance votes.
A further 570 million OP tokens have been allocated to future airdrops.
Having launched in 2021, the Optimism blockchain has accumulated $658 million in total value locked (TVL) to make it the sixth largest blockchain, according to DefiLlama.
Optimism surprised holders with a second airdrop earlier this year, spurring an 11% slump in the price of OP as circulating supply increased.
OP has remained relatively unperturbed this time around – down by 1.4% over the past 24 hours with trading volume experiencing a 17% uptick to $76 million.
