Optimism Quietly Rolls Out Third Community Airdrop

Bitcoin
$27,126.96-0.81%
Ethereum
$1,642.83-1.30%
Binance Coin
$218.10-1.16%
XRP
$0.50947505+1.18%
Cardano
$0.25559340+0.35%
Dogecoin
$0.06267755-0.16%
Toncoin
$2.53+3.34%
Solana
$19.99+0.88%
Tron
$0.08428680-0.61%
Polkadot
$4.13-1.93%
Polygon
$0.53673374+0.45%
Litecoin
$67.18+0.48%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,157.87-0.82%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000739-0.17%
Bitcoin Cash
$218.58-2.04%
Chainlink
$6.74-0.01%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.72+1.33%
Uniswap
$4.43-0.10%
Avalanche
$9.23-0.90%
Stellar
$0.11846000-0.40%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.02%
Monero
$147.88+0.43%
OKB
$44.09+0.55%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.08%
Ethereum Classic
$15.70-1.66%
Cosmos
$7.37-0.85%
Hedera
$0.05047688-2.00%
Filecoin
$3.35-0.72%
Lido DAO
$1.58+0.42%
Internet Computer
$3.03+0.60%
Quant
$92.33-0.40%
Cronos
$0.05108712-0.93%
VeChain
$0.01779433+0.46%
Aptos
$5.20-3.34%
Maker
$1,265.53-0.31%
Optimism
$1.39-2.22%
Arbitrum
$0.84650750+1.16%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12-0.28%
Kaspa
$0.04905264+0.66%
Aave
$62.49+0.35%
The Graph
$0.08916144+1.42%
Algorand
$0.09694044-1.24%
XDC Network
$0.05297334+0.40%
USDD
$0.99903635-0.07%
Synthetix
$2.17-1.93%
Stacks
$0.49573908+0.03%
MultiverseX
$26.06-0.65%
EOS
$0.57858111-0.35%
Tezos
$0.67400000-1.15%
Immutable X
$0.54196483+0.58%
The Sandbox
$0.30363343-0.67%
Injective Protocol
$7.41-0.84%
Theta
$0.61117744-0.72%
Bitcoin SV
$31.57-3.59%
Axie Infinity
$4.59-0.18%
Render Token
$1.59-2.30%
THORChain
$1.91-3.16%
Radix
$0.05579006-0.28%
Decentraland
$0.29789789+0.41%
Fantom
$0.19349229-1.26%
NEO
$7.62+1.54%
GateToken
$3.86+0.40%
eCash
$0.00002635-5.37%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.24%
Kava.io
$0.63125037-1.33%
PAX Gold
$1,928.42+0.38%
Flow
$0.45354783-0.84%
Rocket Pool
$22.60-1.20%
KuCoin Token
$4.43+1.72%
ApeCoin
$1.15-0.66%
IOTA
$0.14953537-1.24%
Chiliz
$0.05948336-0.68%
Casper
$0.03508985-0.46%
Frax Share
$5.38-0.20%
Huobi Token
$2.47+0.44%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44315459-0.90%
Gala
$0.01447216-1.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040+0.14%
Mina
$0.38430302-0.67%
Klaytn
$0.11650282-2.04%
Sui
$0.45350154+1.12%
dYdX
$1.98+0.61%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.81148150+0.21%
Luna Classic
$0.00005786-1.31%
GMX
$35.67+2.47%
Nexo
$0.56013774-2.94%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.23%
Dash
$26.34-1.30%
Woo Network
$0.17149974-0.56%
tomiNet
$3.92+0.73%
Arweave
$4.32-3.05%
Zilliqa
$0.01648190-0.09%
Flare
$0.01109831-2.93%
Astar
$0.05188140+0.70%
Compound
$39.81-1.58%
Gnosis
$102.76+0.11%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17784000+1.76%
1inch Network
$0.25394412-1.17%
Conflux
$0.12438085+1.65%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-1.56%
Fetch.ai
$0.23341713+0.36%
Illuvium
$41.02-1.46%
SafePal
$0.55834772-1.34%
Celo
$0.45893692+1.89%
Qtum
$2.24+0.43%
NEM
$0.02597766-0.41%
Enjin
$0.23292879+0.21%
SingularityNET
$0.18452033+0.64%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.86-2.13%
SEI
$0.12460728-0.96%
Loopring
$0.17898771-0.89%
Oasis Network
$0.04339461+2.73%
Convex Finance
$2.68-0.01%
Mask Network
$2.62-0.87%
Wemix
$0.67351043+7.15%
Helium
$1.48+2.79%
Decred
$13.65+0.68%
Osmosis
$0.33790483-0.69%
Zcash
$25.78-1.44%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.69+0.03%
Akash Network
$0.86590040-3.36%
Beldex
$0.03383108+1.32%
Ankr
$0.01886237-1.20%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81928228+0.06%
Holo
$0.00105019-0.14%
Stepn
$0.15629333-0.93%
Ravencoin
$0.01534149+0.18%
Yearn Finance
$5,490.24-1.28%
Aragon
$4.41+1.43%
Golem
$0.17474642-0.73%
Kusama
$19.29-0.61%
Audius
$0.15522580+0.46%
Worldcoin
$1.33-2.46%
JasmyCoin
$0.00353801-0.58%
Livepeer
$5.88-0.24%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.05%
ICON
$0.17167138-0.86%
BLUR
$0.17500877-0.93%
FLOKI
$0.00001597-0.53%
SXP
$0.27364922+0.01%
Merit Circle
$0.34023737+3.58%
Waves
$1.56+0.17%
Siacoin
$0.00291762+1.33%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39115797-1.85%
Band Protocol
$1.08+0.06%
IoTeX
$0.01523536-0.88%
Balancer
$3.32-2.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31-1.09%
Axelar
$0.34757986+1.14%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31952035-1.10%
Wax
$0.04082089-0.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17300962+0.21%
Biconomy
$0.20744877-0.21%
Moonbeam
$0.16820564-1.56%
Kadena
$0.50006528+3.17%
Harmony
$0.00999123+0.70%
TerraUSD
$0.01250849-0.10%
Sushiswap
$0.62446195-3.05%
MAGIC
$0.48150081-2.97%
Polymath Network
$0.12470000-0.80%
DigiByte
$0.00665197+0.90%
Lisk
$0.74725698+1.54%
Skale
$0.02301733-3.66%
Kyber Network
$0.58914411-2.77%
Horizen
$7.53+0.76%
UMA Protocol
$1.41+0.49%
API3
$1.08+0.09%
Gains Network
$3.23-0.74%
Amp
$0.00170804-1.50%
Cartesi
$0.12915176-0.05%
Stargate Finance
$0.45713910-2.08%
Nervos Network
$0.00278020+0.86%
OriginTrail
$0.23776110-0.71%
Status
$0.02245201+0.04%
PlayDapp
$0.15021127-0.31%
Joe
$0.24458235+0.58%
Nano
$0.62572474+0.35%
Coin98
$0.14207039+1.84%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.35-2.12%
Numeraire
$12.57-0.83%
Bluzelle
$0.19155101+23.22%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01602098+3.57%
Liquity
$0.82026922-0.93%
iExec RLC
$1.04-0.19%
Steem
$0.16689671-0.07%
Stormx
$0.00670874+20.95%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.97%
Radiant Capital
$0.22844705+2.05%
Spell Token
$0.00056572+17.75%
Radworks
$1.37-0.62%
Marlin
$0.00831144-1.22%
Core
$0.41824426+0.18%
Galxe
$1.42+15.09%
Celer Network
$0.01170411+0.20%
OMG Network
$0.46286715+1.73%
Stella
$0.07854513-0.15%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-1.38%
Synapse
$0.32917887-1.41%
Syscoin
$0.08688753-1.03%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77788291-0.18%
Powerledger
$0.14164366-0.13%
WINkLink
$0.00006254+1.22%
Storj
$0.41739645+15.72%
Bancor
$0.41268779-2.05%
Dent
$0.00062117+0.91%
Celsius
$0.13861654-0.38%
Civic
$0.07301078+0.14%
Chromia
$0.09995472-5.34%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01616316+0.95%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138747-0.82%
SPACE ID
$0.20141829-2.11%
Verge
$0.00348063+0.90%
Hashflow
$0.32501054+0.49%
NKN
$0.08711002-1.08%
Sweat Economy
$0.00720890-1.16%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.69+0.80%
Gitcoin
$0.90707106-1.67%
Secret
$0.25739876+0.68%
Bifrost
$0.03790693-2.53%
COTI
$0.04201305-0.87%
Sun Token
$0.00539525-0.47%
MOBOX
$0.23873063-1.11%
Ren
$0.05021562-0.20%
Request
$0.06425037-0.04%
MetisDAO
$11.28+7.13%
Origin Protocol
$0.09621618-1.53%
Keep Network
$0.08720510+5.38%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.64211518+5.35%
Adventure Gold
$0.56257210+0.20%
WazirX
$0.09445300+0.32%
ARPA
$0.04386654+1.90%
Aergo
$0.09739113-0.63%
Aavegotchi
$0.82283899+3.89%
Badger DAO
$2.10-0.86%
Verasity
$0.00400284-0.94%
XYO Network
$0.00294664-1.07%
Gods Unchained
$0.16556219-1.41%
TrueFi
$0.03793884+0.60%
Raydium
$0.17443302-2.43%
Covalent
$0.06549988-3.99%
Boba Network
$0.11363374-3.10%
Orchid
$0.06544259-0.77%
SuperRare
$0.06226803-1.05%
Acala Token
$0.04794752-1.56%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20480412+2.33%
Alien Worlds
$0.01015348+0.67%
Voyager Token
$0.12647029-1.30%
Maple
$4.68-1.04%
Index Chain
$0.04705672+0.39%
GAS
$2.58+3.48%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01040687-1.65%
MOON
$0.30710502+1.67%
Moonriver
$3.99+0.31%
Litentry
$0.68021822+1.26%
CEEK VR
$0.03769642-0.87%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13662881-7.64%
LooksRare
$0.05699990+0.72%
LCX
$0.04004230-0.84%
Rally
$0.00618634+1.13%
Reef
$0.00133466+1.65%
RACA
$0.00008933+1.15%
Saitama
$0.00066062+3.75%
Ethernity
$1.52-1.11%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04583891+1.99%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.85+0.74%
DIA
$0.24457837+2.06%
Polkastarter
$0.26208180-0.52%
Travala.com
$0.46531815-0.99%
Alchemix
$12.23-2.73%
Velas
$0.00942395+2.72%
CLV
$0.03175140-1.27%
MXC
$0.00962181-1.89%
Keep3rV1
$44.31-0.84%
BENQI
$0.00526543-0.37%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18312030+0.48%
Star Atlas
$0.00146007+0.66%
BarnBridge
$2.21-2.29%
Virtua
$0.01896558-1.86%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13510168-0.31%
Enzyme
$13.95-0.05%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077501-1.66%
Aurora
$0.05109988-1.15%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+1.58%
0x
$0.18300845-1.82%
district0x
$0.02204191-6.60%
Harvest Finance
$22.62-1.69%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.87+0.08%
StaFi
$0.25802943-0.34%
Serum
$0.03528313-3.16%
Decentral Games
$0.01794634-0.99%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00294818+1.72%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+0.05%
Rarible
$0.91631172+0.27%
Tamadoge
$0.00900243-3.77%
Bonk
$0.00000020-3.01%
Augur
$1.09-0.06%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01011835+11.67%
Quantstamp
$0.01018039+0.53%
Tokemak
$0.39715248-0.77%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01288591-3.65%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04357958+0.56%
FTX Token
$1.05-1.65%
Braintrust
$0.32116006+0.36%
Pepe
$0.00000064-1.73%
BitDAO
$0.41910081-0.33%
Threshold
$0.01867055+5.65%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08938958+0.87%
Human
$0.04336218-7.55%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.39%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.02+2.51%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.00%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.23%
Highstreet
$1.37+0.38%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.04%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Optimism Quietly Rolls Out Third Community Airdrop

A further 570 million OP tokens have been allocated to future airdrops.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconSep 19, 2023 at 12:41 p.m. UTC
Optimism issues third community airdrop (Pexel/Pixabay)

Optimism issues third community airdrop (Pexel/Pixabay)

Layer 2 blockchain Optimism has issued its third community airdrop, with users receiving a total of 19,411,313 OP tokens worth $27 million.

Over 31,000 unique addresses received the airdrop. Eligibility was determined by whether holders delegated their OP holdings to participate in governance votes.

A further 570 million OP tokens have been allocated to future airdrops.

Having launched in 2021, the Optimism blockchain has accumulated $658 million in total value locked (TVL) to make it the sixth largest blockchain, according to DefiLlama.

Optimism surprised holders with a second airdrop earlier this year, spurring an 11% slump in the price of OP as circulating supply increased.

OP has remained relatively unperturbed this time around – down by 1.4% over the past 24 hours with trading volume experiencing a 17% uptick to $76 million.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.