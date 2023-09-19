First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $27K for First Time in Two Weeks

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has sued founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, to "recover millions of dollars in fraudulently transferred and misappropriated funds," the company said in a Monday court filing. The filing, redacted in parts, asks the court to award the FTX estate damages, the return of any property given or payment made to the parents by FTX, and punitive damages resulting from "conscious, willful, wanton, and malicious conduct." According to the filing,"FTX Trading paid $18,914,327.82, inclusive of taxes, fees, and costs, for Blue Water, to which Bankman and Fried received title, as well as various expenses related to Blue Water totaling more than $90,000," as one example. The filing also alleged that "Bankman’s command of tax law and unique understanding of the FTX Group’s muddled corporate structure allowed him to facilitate the transfer of a cash gift totaling $10 million to himself and Fried consisting of Alameda Ltd. funds."