Binance’s Bitcoin Trading Volume Plunges 57% as Regulatory Pressure Mounts

The dramatic decline comes as Binance is in the crosshairs of regulators around the world following a string of lawsuits, license rejections and voluntary withdrawals. Prosecutors at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are reportedly weighing charges against the company, while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) three months ago sued Binance, the exchange’s U.S entity Binance.US and founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, alleging multiple federal securities laws.