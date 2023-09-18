Roughed-Up Bitcoin Miner Stocks Attempt Rally as BTC Retakes $27K

Bitcoin
$27,270.23+2.83%
Ethereum
$1,657.21+1.95%
Binance Coin
$219.62+1.64%
XRP
$0.50558721+1.28%
Cardano
$0.25579000+2.93%
Dogecoin
$0.06248134+0.89%
Toncoin
$2.42+3.75%
Solana
$19.99+5.56%
Tron
$0.08447164+1.03%
Polkadot
$4.19+1.76%
Polygon
$0.53190973+1.88%
Litecoin
$67.24+5.11%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,310.13+2.45%
Bitcoin Cash
$222.36+5.99%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000735+1.56%
Chainlink
$6.71+9.18%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.68+0.68%
Uniswap
$4.44+3.11%
Stellar
$0.11913162+2.16%
Avalanche
$9.26+0.84%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.02%
Monero
$146.70+1.54%
OKB
$43.65+1.25%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.01%
Ethereum Classic
$15.99+3.41%
Cosmos
$7.43+5.19%
Hedera
$0.05150186+2.77%
Filecoin
$3.42+1.88%
Lido DAO
$1.57+2.89%
Cronos
$0.05147050-0.12%
Internet Computer
$3.02+1.72%
Quant
$91.91+1.21%
VeChain
$0.01785995+2.31%
Aptos
$5.29+0.24%
Maker
$1,261.25-0.08%
Optimism
$1.42+2.92%
Arbitrum
$0.84053427+4.48%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12+1.14%
Kaspa
$0.04791607+4.30%
Aave
$61.80+2.37%
The Graph
$0.08849304+3.95%
Algorand
$0.09807074+2.74%
XDC Network
$0.05243641-1.33%
USDD
$0.99604761-0.15%
Synthetix
$2.19+2.02%
Stacks
$0.49112662+6.82%
MultiverseX
$26.17+1.79%
EOS
$0.57920000+2.35%
Tezos
$0.67830000+2.15%
The Sandbox
$0.30657995+1.72%
Immutable X
$0.53842305+1.70%
Injective Protocol
$7.39+4.42%
Bitcoin SV
$31.94+3.30%
Theta
$0.61441081+1.65%
Axie Infinity
$4.60+0.70%
Render Token
$1.61+2.80%
THORChain
$1.96+3.59%
Radix
$0.05720658+3.45%
Decentraland
$0.29682017+1.41%
Fantom
$0.19478959+1.52%
GateToken
$3.87+0.29%
NEO
$7.49+4.25%
eCash
$0.00002624+13.68%
Kava.io
$0.63975857-0.18%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.57%
PAX Gold
$1,919.11+0.32%
Flow
$0.45301864+1.88%
Rocket Pool
$23.00+1.71%
ApeCoin
$1.15+3.36%
KuCoin Token
$4.37+1.55%
Chiliz
$0.05958794+2.92%
IOTA
$0.14894147-0.61%
Casper
$0.03520932+3.78%
Frax Share
$5.37+2.74%
Huobi Token
$2.45+0.83%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44198537+1.37%
Gala
$0.01461878+0.76%
Klaytn
$0.11872013+1.33%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.07%
Mina
$0.38518135+2.40%
Sui
$0.44855920+1.67%
dYdX
$1.98+1.53%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.82033294+2.67%
Luna Classic
$0.00005850+1.32%
Nexo
$0.58112246+3.60%
GMX
$34.96+6.84%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.95%
Dash
$26.59+1.04%
Woo Network
$0.17141306+2.02%
Arweave
$4.46+2.45%
tomiNet
$3.91-1.59%
Zilliqa
$0.01643602+1.12%
Flare
$0.01115422+0.24%
Compound
$40.09+3.61%
Astar
$0.05209547+4.82%
Gnosis
$102.36+0.45%
1inch Network
$0.25522451+1.46%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17458000+2.60%
PancakeSwap
$1.20+1.67%
Conflux
$0.12297125+1.50%
Fetch.ai
$0.23417790+1.59%
Illuvium
$41.41+1.20%
SafePal
$0.56816406+0.87%
NEM
$0.02604113+1.88%
Enjin
$0.23340852+2.39%
Qtum
$2.23+3.86%
Celo
$0.44829639+4.39%
SEI
$0.12635176+0.85%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.98+1.74%
SingularityNET
$0.18256461+2.30%
Loopring
$0.17937599+1.49%
Wemix
$0.68169515+20.04%
Convex Finance
$2.68+2.60%
Mask Network
$2.61+0.74%
Oasis Network
$0.04190329+3.94%
Osmosis
$0.34142196+1.84%
Decred
$13.53+1.04%
Helium
$1.44+2.61%
Zcash
$26.09+1.91%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.68+2.21%
Akash Network
$0.89575812+1.41%
Ankr
$0.01893185+1.14%
Stepn
$0.15853645+2.61%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81910694+1.11%
Beldex
$0.03343056-0.55%
Holo
$0.00104627-0.41%
Worldcoin
$1.42+9.84%
Yearn Finance
$5,547.06+1.96%
Ravencoin
$0.01534341+3.08%
Golem
$0.17630707+0.64%
Aragon
$4.34+0.17%
Kusama
$19.33+1.54%
JasmyCoin
$0.00357954+2.21%
Audius
$0.15428198+1.26%
Livepeer
$5.90-0.21%
ICON
$0.17206858+1.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.46%
BLUR
$0.17570082-1.50%
FLOKI
$0.00001600+0.38%
SXP
$0.27386845-1.83%
Waves
$1.57+2.53%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40107901+2.05%
Merit Circle
$0.32694462+1.68%
Siacoin
$0.00288006+1.02%
Balancer
$3.35+1.87%
IoTeX
$0.01520701+1.25%
Band Protocol
$1.06+2.76%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-1.07%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31903526+1.17%
Wax
$0.04091743-1.08%
Biconomy
$0.20849146+2.06%
Axelar
$0.33993073-1.25%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17296751-0.01%
Moonbeam
$0.16948535+1.50%
Sushiswap
$0.64091580+2.55%
TerraUSD
$0.01261115+0.77%
Harmony
$0.00994791+1.73%
Kadena
$0.49389213-3.04%
MAGIC
$0.49406903+2.18%
Polymath Network
$0.12380000+1.73%
Skale
$0.02366611+0.64%
DigiByte
$0.00665637+3.80%
Kyber Network
$0.60028996+1.81%
Lisk
$0.73365685+1.74%
Horizen
$7.38+2.18%
API3
$1.08+1.30%
UMA Protocol
$1.39+1.19%
Gains Network
$3.26+5.08%
Amp
$0.00170697+0.54%
Stargate Finance
$0.46578737+1.63%
Cartesi
$0.12790331+1.50%
OriginTrail
$0.24142567+3.69%
Nervos Network
$0.00275559+2.24%
Status
$0.02242476+2.33%
PlayDapp
$0.15111489+2.25%
Nano
$0.61961862+0.81%
Joe
$0.24166078+0.80%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.38+1.74%
Coin98
$0.13986453+1.70%
Numeraire
$12.55+0.29%
Liquity
$0.82185887+2.46%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01536601+2.01%
iExec RLC
$1.04+3.05%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+0.75%
Steem
$0.16512954+1.12%
Bluzelle
$0.16815087+10.44%
Radworks
$1.38+0.78%
Radiant Capital
$0.22243423+1.46%
Core
$0.42574154+1.02%
Marlin
$0.00837356+1.64%
Celer Network
$0.01165980+2.04%
Stella
$0.07840662+2.05%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.70%
Syscoin
$0.08782254+2.47%
OMG Network
$0.44933302+2.65%
Synapse
$0.32997533+4.03%
Stormx
$0.00566109+0.83%
Powerledger
$0.14242480+1.92%
Chromia
$0.10490268+3.39%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77435792+1.79%
Spell Token
$0.00050503+6.46%
Bancor
$0.41828469+1.99%
WINkLink
$0.00006211+1.34%
Celsius
$0.13903432+0.32%
Dent
$0.00061389+0.34%
Civic
$0.07307635+1.60%
SPACE ID
$0.20338969-1.15%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138888+1.35%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01606716+0.69%
Galxe
$1.23-1.47%
Verge
$0.00344965+2.21%
Sweat Economy
$0.00727683+0.16%
Hashflow
$0.32502620+2.09%
NKN
$0.08755631+2.72%
Gitcoin
$0.91691136+1.99%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.71+1.59%
Storj
$0.38212455+2.40%
Bifrost
$0.03887492+1.93%
Secret
$0.25399178+0.04%
COTI
$0.04218805+1.37%
Sun Token
$0.00539444+0.33%
MOBOX
$0.24032450+1.46%
MetisDAO
$11.52+11.00%
Request
$0.06454574+1.02%
Ren
$0.04937865+1.45%
Origin Protocol
$0.09546978+8.07%
Keep Network
$0.08258199-2.30%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.61366129+0.78%
Aergo
$0.09826172-0.28%
WazirX
$0.09380002+1.12%
Adventure Gold
$0.55353263+3.27%
ARPA
$0.04333915-0.15%
Badger DAO
$2.10-1.48%
XYO Network
$0.00299120+1.51%
Verasity
$0.00400656+2.50%
Raydium
$0.17873048+2.65%
Gods Unchained
$0.16797154+1.75%
Covalent
$0.06659048+1.11%
Aavegotchi
$0.78716457+1.28%
Boba Network
$0.11706324+2.61%
TrueFi
$0.03731056+5.10%
Orchid
$0.06587693+2.02%
SuperRare
$0.06258354+1.88%
Acala Token
$0.04830420+2.79%
Maple
$4.79+3.00%
Voyager Token
$0.12733562+0.93%
Alien Worlds
$0.01006273+1.81%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19990355-1.34%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01065739-0.58%
Index Chain
$0.04668234+1.40%
GAS
$2.49+2.47%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14060893-5.13%
MOON
$0.29931958-5.32%
Moonriver
$3.94-0.76%
CEEK VR
$0.03773858+0.84%
Litentry
$0.67381056+1.59%
LooksRare
$0.05717166+3.19%
LCX
$0.04006565+0.25%
Rally
$0.00611986-2.18%
Reef
$0.001308350.00%
Ethernity
$1.53+1.01%
RACA
$0.00008763-3.10%
Saitama
$0.00063800+0.53%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04456561+1.40%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.80-3.20%
DIA
$0.23635413+0.33%
Polkastarter
$0.26042638+1.89%
Travala.com
$0.46261039-0.96%
Alchemix
$12.45-2.84%
CLV
$0.03220422-0.75%
Velas
$0.00934521+6.83%
MXC
$0.00953949-9.50%
Keep3rV1
$44.60+0.46%
BENQI
$0.00522684-0.42%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18144554+0.22%
BarnBridge
$2.24-1.58%
Enzyme
$14.19+1.71%
Virtua
$0.01915359-2.63%
Star Atlas
$0.00145344+0.04%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13576623+1.58%
Onyxcoin
$0.00078454+1.92%
Aurora
$0.05131632-5.04%
district0x
$0.02340000-1.68%
0x
$0.18430882+1.51%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.01%
Harvest Finance
$22.72-1.27%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88-0.56%
StaFi
$0.25720979-1.27%
Decentral Games
$0.01830494+2.86%
Serum
$0.03510299-3.15%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00294423+1.58%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000050-3.67%
Rarible
$0.90883150+0.57%
Tamadoge
$0.00919700+2.82%
Bonk
$0.00000021+2.11%
Augur
$1.09+0.19%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00944761+5.18%
Quantstamp
$0.01018786-3.11%
Tokemak
$0.39700350+1.08%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01341706-0.90%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04335265+3.91%
FTX Token
$1.05+0.86%
Braintrust
$0.32109350+0.21%
Pepe
$0.00000065-2.33%
BitDAO
$0.39765067-0.58%
Threshold
$0.01763099+0.71%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08842038+2.65%
Human
$0.04652878-9.16%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.84%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.95%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.56%
PayPal USD
$0.99996045-0.42%
Highstreet
$1.37+6.57%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.05%
Dai
$1.00-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Roughed-Up Bitcoin Miner Stocks Attempt Rally as BTC Retakes $27K

Many in the sector are down 50% or more over the past two months.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconSep 18, 2023 at 3:38 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 18, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. UTC

Bitcoin (BTC) was higher by 3% on Monday, reaching above $27,000 for the first time in over two weeks, giving a minor boost to the mining stocks.

Hut 8 Mining (HUT) was one of the largest gainers, advancing 6.5% as it also announced final Canadian regulatory approval for its merger with USBTC.

Peers Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA) were ahead 6% and 2%, respectively.

Bitcoin mining stocks have suffered over the past two months alongside bitcoin’s tumble from about the $30,000 level, with all three of the above names down 50% or more since the middle of July.

At press time, bitcoin was holding at $27,300, up 3.1% over the past 24 hours. Coming later this week is a rate-setting meeting for the U.S. Federal Reserve. The central bank is almost universally expected to hold its benchmark fed funds rate steady at 5.25%-5.50%.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.