First Mover Americas: Friend.tech Drives Up Coinbase’s Base Blockchain Activity

The sale of tokens held by bankrupt crypto exchange FTX will not result in a market shock due to several mitigating factors, Coinbase (COIN) said in a research report Thursday. For a start, the sale of tokens won’t flood the market because liquidations are limited to $50 million per week in the first phase and then increase to $100 million in the following weeks, the report said. Coinbase notes that committees representing FTX debtors need to approve a permanent increase to a maximum of $200 million a week. According to a recent court filing, the crypto exchange holds about $1.16 billion in solana (SOL), $560 million in bitcoin (BTC), $192 million in ether (ETH) and a further $1.49 billion in other tokens. It can now sell and invest these holdings to pay back creditors, the court ruled last week.