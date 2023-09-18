Chainlink’s LINK Soars, Outperforming Other Crypto Majors

On Wednesday, ANZ also used Chainlink’s CCIP to complete a cross-chain purchase of tokenized assets with A$DC, an ANZ-issued stablecoin tied to the Australian dollar. “This new development builds on the lessons learned from the recent Swift blockchain interoperability initiative and further showcases how financial institutions can utilize CCIP to facilitate cross-chain transactions across public and private blockchains,” Chainlink said on X (formerly known as Twitter).