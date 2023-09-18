Bitcoin Gives Up $27K in Sharp Tumble as Crypto Liquidations Top $100M
The price earlier on Monday had risen to above $27,400, its highest level since late August.
Bitcoin (BTC) rise above $27,000 proved short-lived, as the token tumbled about 2% in minutes during early afternoon U.S. hours to $26,700.
The largest and oldest cryptocurrency had advanced to as high as $27,420 earlier Monday, its highest price since late August.
BTC was still up 0.8% over the past 24 hours, underperforming the broad-market proxy CoinDesk Market Index's (CMI) 1.1% rise.
The whipsaw in prices caught some crypto derivatives traders off-guard, liquidating roughly $100 million worth of leveraged trading positions over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Short traders, who attempted to profit from lower prices, endured $60 million in losses, while long traders, who bet on higher prices, suffered $40 million in losses.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.