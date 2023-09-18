Bitcoin, Ether Remain Steady, But Analysts Have Bearish Price Predictions

Bitcoin
$27,117.73+1.93%
Ethereum
$1,648.85+0.89%
Binance Coin
$219.86+2.18%
XRP
$0.49830247+0.01%
Cardano
$0.25383337+1.43%
Dogecoin
$0.06255771-0.06%
Toncoin
$2.43-1.71%
Solana
$19.69+3.15%
Tron
$0.08470082+1.38%
Polkadot
$4.20+1.37%
Polygon
$0.53279837+1.34%
Litecoin
$66.31+3.15%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,111.21+1.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000735+0.45%
Bitcoin Cash
$221.50+4.06%
Chainlink
$6.65+7.03%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66-1.28%
Uniswap
$4.42+1.37%
Avalanche
$9.27-0.50%
Stellar
$0.11858517+0.55%
TrueUSD
$0.99928993-0.11%
Monero
$147.17+0.83%
OKB
$43.69+0.57%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.13%
Ethereum Classic
$15.82+1.96%
Cosmos
$7.43+4.08%
Hedera
$0.05118448+1.09%
Filecoin
$3.40+1.24%
Lido DAO
$1.57+2.66%
Cronos
$0.05146405-0.31%
Quant
$92.65+1.33%
Internet Computer
$3.01+0.64%
VeChain
$0.01738921-1.13%
Aptos
$5.36+1.30%
Maker
$1,263.12-1.16%
Optimism
$1.42+2.97%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12+0.54%
Arbitrum
$0.82827759+0.97%
Kaspa
$0.04943367+6.55%
Aave
$61.99+0.68%
The Graph
$0.08760016+1.25%
Algorand
$0.09719087+0.36%
XDC Network
$0.05327640-1.00%
USDD
$0.99611160+0.30%
Synthetix
$2.17-0.05%
MultiverseX
$26.04-0.74%
Stacks
$0.47375422+1.93%
EOS
$0.57335431+0.82%
Tezos
$0.67620000+0.48%
The Sandbox
$0.30464338+0.33%
Immutable X
$0.53710250+0.46%
Theta
$0.61886111+0.87%
Injective Protocol
$7.36+2.93%
Bitcoin SV
$31.69+1.45%
Axie Infinity
$4.58-0.84%
Render Token
$1.61+0.49%
THORChain
$1.92+0.24%
Radix
$0.05475853-1.21%
Fantom
$0.19508577+0.11%
Decentraland
$0.29494464-0.81%
GateToken
$3.84-0.45%
NEO
$7.42+2.28%
Kava.io
$0.63803672-1.98%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99772347-0.36%
PAX Gold
$1,917.16+0.33%
Flow
$0.45772196+1.56%
eCash
$0.00002374+1.61%
Rocket Pool
$22.72-0.84%
ApeCoin
$1.15+1.15%
IOTA
$0.15158029-0.90%
KuCoin Token
$4.34+0.77%
Chiliz
$0.05932280+0.85%
Casper
$0.03528166+3.57%
Frax Share
$5.35+1.15%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44599756+1.79%
Huobi Token
$2.45+0.21%
Gala
$0.01464961-0.04%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040+0.06%
Klaytn
$0.11811277-0.54%
Mina
$0.38447331+0.88%
Sui
$0.44720930-0.61%
dYdX
$1.97-0.19%
Luna Classic
$0.00005867+0.85%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80844856+0.66%
Nexo
$0.57576239+2.53%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-1.28%
Dash
$26.60+0.41%
GMX
$33.64+2.53%
Woo Network
$0.17313930+2.29%
tomiNet
$4.00-0.16%
Arweave
$4.47-0.53%
Compound
$41.02+4.67%
Zilliqa
$0.01637015-0.78%
Flare
$0.01097525-1.03%
Astar
$0.05116356+0.36%
1inch Network
$0.25552852+0.16%
Gnosis
$101.59-0.71%
PancakeSwap
$1.20+1.74%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17293000-0.19%
Conflux
$0.12194639-0.27%
Fetch.ai
$0.23237140-0.24%
Illuvium
$41.33-0.25%
SafePal
$0.56991701-0.42%
NEM
$0.02586986+0.52%
Qtum
$2.22+2.04%
Enjin
$0.23134242+0.00%
Celo
$0.44387269+1.59%
SingularityNET
$0.18299610+0.74%
SEI
$0.12517558-3.17%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.83+3.12%
Loopring
$0.17942190+0.02%
Mask Network
$2.63+0.17%
Oasis Network
$0.04268786+4.71%
Convex Finance
$2.66+0.47%
Osmosis
$0.34054960+0.61%
Decred
$13.43-0.78%
Zcash
$25.82-0.54%
Helium
$1.42+0.79%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.64+0.30%
Wemix
$0.61003410+7.69%
Akash Network
$0.88429054+0.77%
Ankr
$0.01889303-0.83%
Stepn
$0.15777470+0.72%
Beldex
$0.03349741-0.53%
Holo
$0.00104761-1.66%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.80441534-0.76%
Yearn Finance
$5,536.11+0.62%
Ravencoin
$0.01528096+1.65%
Aragon
$4.46+2.68%
Kusama
$19.40+1.28%
Worldcoin
$1.34-1.67%
Golem
$0.17395888+0.60%
JasmyCoin
$0.00358272+1.61%
Livepeer
$5.92-0.66%
Audius
$0.15378157+0.19%
ICON
$0.17238920+0.32%
BLUR
$0.17700804-2.55%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.14%
FLOKI
$0.00001598-0.33%
SXP
$0.27311912-4.23%
Waves
$1.55+0.05%
Merit Circle
$0.32642341+11.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39762486+0.27%
Siacoin
$0.00286302-0.05%
Balancer
$3.35+1.18%
Band Protocol
$1.07+2.88%
IoTeX
$0.01517871-0.37%
EthereumPoW
$1.33+2.16%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32150647+0.45%
Axelar
$0.34364906-0.95%
Wax
$0.04076455-3.23%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17291036-0.25%
Biconomy
$0.20586253+0.50%
Moonbeam
$0.16928876+0.51%
Sushiswap
$0.64376214+1.64%
TerraUSD
$0.01245443-0.47%
Harmony
$0.00987171-0.72%
Kadena
$0.48460411-4.37%
MAGIC
$0.49612031+0.76%
Polymath Network
$0.12460000+1.30%
Skale
$0.02376468-1.68%
Kyber Network
$0.60131603-1.10%
DigiByte
$0.00652578+1.27%
Lisk
$0.73190198+0.73%
Horizen
$7.34+0.06%
API3
$1.08-0.34%
UMA Protocol
$1.39-0.56%
Gains Network
$3.25+3.97%
Amp
$0.00170935-0.25%
Stargate Finance
$0.46452368+1.28%
Cartesi
$0.12905455+0.46%
Nervos Network
$0.00272242-0.91%
OriginTrail
$0.23526037+0.61%
Status
$0.02217952+0.78%
PlayDapp
$0.15070265+0.89%
Joe
$0.24185555-0.27%
Nano
$0.61837713+0.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.44+2.16%
Numeraire
$12.70-0.06%
Coin98
$0.13951854+1.52%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01548494+0.91%
Liquity
$0.81655787-1.02%
iExec RLC
$1.04+0.40%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+0.31%
Steem
$0.16576495+1.14%
Radiant Capital
$0.22577446+7.07%
Radworks
$1.38+1.17%
Marlin
$0.00838723+0.01%
Core
$0.42102449+12.31%
Celer Network
$0.01159064-0.83%
Bluzelle
$0.15767412+3.42%
Stella
$0.07840788+0.10%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-1.11%
OMG Network
$0.45150514+0.75%
Syscoin
$0.08770376+1.37%
Synapse
$0.32621035+1.34%
Chromia
$0.10571610+0.34%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77559585+0.60%
Powerledger
$0.14127669+1.09%
Bancor
$0.41841749-1.13%
Stormx
$0.00545488-12.00%
SPACE ID
$0.20526477-1.03%
WINkLink
$0.00006101-0.57%
Celsius
$0.13846810-0.02%
Dent
$0.00061201-2.34%
Spell Token
$0.00048374-0.06%
Civic
$0.07244937-0.33%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138505-0.34%
Sweat Economy
$0.00733434+0.64%
Galxe
$1.23-3.59%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01596882-0.64%
Hashflow
$0.32228383+1.36%
NKN
$0.08649743-0.63%
Gitcoin
$0.92272031+1.86%
Verge
$0.00339162-1.34%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.62-1.07%
Bifrost
$0.03872474+1.62%
Secret
$0.254601770.00%
COTI
$0.04184913-2.03%
Sun Token
$0.00541040+0.81%
Storj
$0.35740463-9.15%
MOBOX
$0.24181765+0.71%
Ren
$0.05091490+3.82%
Origin Protocol
$0.09978216+11.53%
Request
$0.06432633+1.05%
Keep Network
$0.08328343-2.79%
MetisDAO
$10.47+0.70%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.62190122+4.41%
Aergo
$0.09805193+2.02%
WazirX
$0.09427626+0.98%
Adventure Gold
$0.55626233+2.36%
ARPA
$0.04337584-1.85%
Badger DAO
$2.11-4.55%
Verasity
$0.00405083+3.24%
Covalent
$0.06830311+2.34%
XYO Network
$0.00297131+0.50%
Gods Unchained
$0.16841681+2.45%
Raydium
$0.17818081+1.98%
Aavegotchi
$0.79729976+1.93%
Boba Network
$0.11710698+2.56%
TrueFi
$0.03747049+3.82%
Orchid
$0.06670417+0.51%
Acala Token
$0.04920651+3.72%
SuperRare
$0.06228234+1.63%
Voyager Token
$0.12809661-1.06%
Maple
$4.73+2.21%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20017594-1.85%
Alien Worlds
$0.01003777-0.51%
Index Chain
$0.04682229+0.68%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01048219-2.43%
GAS
$2.49+2.64%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14724142-0.31%
MOON
$0.31087431-2.82%
LCX
$0.04128924+3.43%
Moonriver
$3.96+0.87%
CEEK VR
$0.03802592+1.34%
Litentry
$0.67411342+1.06%
Rally
$0.00617311-0.95%
LooksRare
$0.05591632+1.25%
RACA
$0.00008845-1.22%
Reef
$0.00130256-1.34%
Ethernity
$1.52-1.45%
Saitama
$0.00063009-0.62%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04507416-1.70%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.81-4.52%
DIA
$0.23928222+1.11%
Polkastarter
$0.26356096+3.20%
Travala.com
$0.47460217+2.67%
MXC
$0.00996737+8.55%
Alchemix
$12.41-8.43%
CLV
$0.03228550+0.24%
Velas
$0.00916607+5.93%
Keep3rV1
$44.52-0.34%
BENQI
$0.00527045+0.28%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18188264-2.65%
Virtua
$0.01938932-0.39%
BarnBridge
$2.23-2.71%
Star Atlas
$0.00146105+0.01%
Enzyme
$14.12+1.71%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13454069-0.62%
Onyxcoin
$0.00078499+3.39%
Aurora
$0.05406445+2.17%
district0x
$0.02350000+53.76%
0x
$0.18695373+0.55%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.59%
Harvest Finance
$22.88+2.43%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.87-1.25%
StaFi
$0.26044363-2.72%
Decentral Games
$0.01801773+0.83%
Serum
$0.03509511-10.49%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00286978-0.29%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+2.06%
Rarible
$0.90318432+0.19%
Tamadoge
$0.00944423+1.11%
Bonk
$0.00000021+1.75%
Augur
$1.09-2.76%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00894251-1.92%
Quantstamp
$0.01012453-3.02%
Tokemak
$0.39464323-0.11%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01289811-3.70%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04304149+4.63%
FTX Token
$1.07+1.77%
Braintrust
$0.32043333+0.07%
Pepe
$0.00000065-3.02%
BitDAO
$0.42052614-1.32%
Threshold
$0.01743974-1.05%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08876945+0.21%
Human
$0.04729337-9.06%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.79%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-1.14%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.02%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.53%
Highstreet
$1.33-0.12%
Tether
$0.99968798-0.08%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.10%
Dai
$1.00-0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin, Ether Remain Steady, But Analysts Have Bearish Price Predictions

Bitcoin traded just under $26,700 and ether exchanged hands at $1,630 as of Asian afternoon hours Monday, adding just 0.5% in the past 24 hours.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 18, 2023 at 9:27 a.m. UTC
Updated Sep 18, 2023 at 10:22 a.m. UTC
Candle chart with moving average lines

(PIX1861/Pixabay)

Major token prices were little changed over the weekend as bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) held above support levels in the absence of a catalyst that could help sway prices, though interest-rate decisions due later this week may introduce downward pressure.

Markets remained generally tepid, with overall capitalization growing just 0.4% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Crypto futures liquidations clocked in at just $48 million – their lowest level since mid-August – while open interest, or the amount of futures contracts, grew 4%, suggesting a low sentiment.

Bitcoin traded just under $26,700 and ether exchanged hands at $1,630 as of Asian afternoon hours Monday, adding just 0.5% in the past 24 hours. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) rose 0.3%, mirroring low gains among alternative currencies.

Toncoin (TON) led losses among major tokens, dropping 1% in the past 24 hours, most likely as traders took profits on a 40% increase last week after messaging giant Telegram said it would integrate a TON-based app on its platform.

Meanwhile, some traders are awaiting key decisions in traditional markets they say could be bearish for the crypto environment.

“Markets could move nervously in the next few days as we await major data prints from the U.K. and U.S., with both countries’ central banks due to announce new rate decisions later this week,” said Simon Peters, a market analyst at investing platform eToro, in a note to CoinDesk.

“Despite inflation falling in both economies, signs are there that this retreat might not be fully felt yet. Like other risk assets, crypto assets are sensitive to rate expectations so any hardening in tone could leave investor sentiment bearish,” he wrote.

Elsewhere, analysts at the on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant pointed out recent price moves have not impacted the estimated leverage ratio on bitcoin and ether.

The ratio is a measure of an exchange's open interest divided by their coins reserve which shows how much leverage is used by users on average. An increase in values indicates more, while a flat value shows low trading interest from futures traders.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.