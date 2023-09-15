First Mover Americas: Altcoins Lead Gains and Deutsche Bank to Explore Tokenization

Binance.US has been accused of not cooperating in a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has said the company’s staking, clearing and brokerage services violate federal securities law, court filings unsealed Thursday show. Federal U.S. regulators worry the crypto exchange’s use of Ceffu, a custody service offered by Binance’s international arm, violates a deal intended to stop assets being squirreled overseas. Binance.US’ holding company, known as BAM, has provided “only approximately 220 documents ... many that consist of unintelligible screenshots and documents without dates or signatures,” the SEC said, of the evidence-gathering process known as discovery. The company also lost two more high-level executives not long after the departure of CEO Brian Shroder. Head of Legal Krishna Juvvadi and Chief Risk Officer Sidney Majalya are leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the departures. Juvvadi was hired in May last year, and Majalya was appointed in December 2021.