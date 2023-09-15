Bitcoin Bounce Puts Altcoin Bears at Risk

Bitcoin
$26,459.87+0.11%
Ethereum
$1,622.83-0.03%
Binance Coin
$212.57-0.12%
XRP
$0.49453176+2.02%
Dogecoin
$0.06200095-0.21%
Cardano
$0.24923618+0.11%
Solana
$19.04+0.94%
Tron
$0.08373376+1.90%
Toncoin
$1.97+3.11%
Polkadot
$4.10+1.09%
Polygon
$0.52047766-0.22%
Litecoin
$63.38+1.18%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000738+1.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,644.10+0.31%
Bitcoin Cash
$214.15+6.06%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.73+1.67%
Avalanche
$9.33-1.35%
Chainlink
$6.13+1.27%
Stellar
$0.11954660+0.68%
Uniswap
$4.29+0.14%
TrueUSD
$0.99996052-0.20%
Monero
$147.42+1.71%
OKB
$42.50+0.23%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.23%
Ethereum Classic
$15.39+1.59%
Cosmos
$6.85+3.63%
Hedera
$0.05007574-3.22%
Filecoin
$3.30+1.63%
Quant
$92.46+0.18%
Lido DAO
$1.50-1.92%
Cronos
$0.05081570+0.08%
Internet Computer
$2.94-0.09%
VeChain
$0.01718204+5.14%
Aptos
$5.20-1.48%
Optimism
$1.41+3.74%
Maker
$1,218.19+5.06%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12+1.40%
Arbitrum
$0.80034950-1.19%
Kaspa
$0.04806464-0.08%
Aave
$54.96+1.02%
XDC Network
$0.05659831+5.27%
The Graph
$0.08423494+1.31%
Algorand
$0.09392561+1.28%
USDD
$0.99795628-0.02%
Synthetix
$2.13+1.37%
Stacks
$0.45873964-1.34%
MultiverseX
$24.78+2.92%
EOS
$0.56422615+0.58%
Axie Infinity
$4.76+8.51%
Tezos
$0.65596212+1.07%
The Sandbox
$0.29898553+0.76%
Injective Protocol
$7.23+4.41%
Bitcoin SV
$31.38+1.62%
Theta
$0.60365925+1.68%
Render Token
$1.56+2.06%
Immutable X
$0.49616132-0.38%
Radix
$0.05524436-0.85%
Fantom
$0.19218855-0.51%
GateToken
$3.91-2.35%
Decentraland
$0.29079753+1.12%
THORChain
$1.74+6.97%
NEO
$7.31-1.13%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.30%
Kava.io
$0.62325297-0.84%
PAX Gold
$1,909.84+0.23%
eCash
$0.00002356+1.42%
IOTA
$0.16402463-2.37%
Flow
$0.42335392-1.34%
Rocket Pool
$22.16-2.04%
KuCoin Token
$4.25+0.14%
Chiliz
$0.05831523+0.24%
ApeCoin
$1.10-6.14%
Frax Share
$5.33-2.71%
Huobi Token
$2.41-3.32%
Gala
$0.01449290-0.84%
Klaytn
$0.11751417-0.34%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-2.54%
Casper
$0.03263077-1.69%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41867108+0.76%
Mina
$0.37580295-0.55%
Sui
$0.43729390-2.67%
dYdX
$1.96+1.14%
Luna Classic
$0.00005813+0.24%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.79409764+1.13%
Nexo
$0.55971782-0.44%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+1.22%
Dash
$25.91+0.01%
tomiNet
$3.96+29.63%
Woo Network
$0.16434354+5.66%
GMX
$31.29-3.16%
Compound
$40.96+5.65%
Arweave
$4.26+4.73%
Zilliqa
$0.01613609-0.65%
Flare
$0.01113024-0.72%
Astar
$0.05133725+0.47%
Gnosis
$101.15-2.09%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17114000+1.09%
1inch Network
$0.24620755+1.51%
PancakeSwap
$1.17-0.81%
SafePal
$0.59661011-0.45%
Conflux
$0.11912195+0.08%
Fetch.ai
$0.23266387+2.74%
Illuvium
$40.29+0.29%
Qtum
$2.16-1.42%
NEM
$0.02511987+1.54%
SingularityNET
$0.18247062+0.26%
Enjin
$0.22407708+0.74%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.74+1.71%
Loopring
$0.17835517+0.11%
Celo
$0.42445180-0.38%
SEI
$0.11856571-1.05%
Mask Network
$2.58+0.11%
Zcash
$25.51-0.66%
Osmosis
$0.32939702-1.02%
Helium
$1.40-0.83%
Oasis Network
$0.04014831-0.20%
Decred
$12.99-0.61%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.58+2.06%
Convex Finance
$2.42+1.14%
Akash Network
$0.87874764-5.20%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.82403182-3.62%
Ankr
$0.01865660+0.16%
Holo
$0.00105002-0.15%
Beldex
$0.03322033+2.93%
Stepn
$0.15205849+2.33%
Yearn Finance
$5,445.78+1.77%
Wemix
$0.56380268-0.23%
Ravencoin
$0.01496743-0.92%
Livepeer
$6.06-0.28%
Golem
$0.17235503+1.59%
JasmyCoin
$0.00346889+1.58%
Kusama
$18.63+3.16%
Aragon
$4.14-0.82%
Audius
$0.14712916-0.41%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.87%
BLUR
$0.17509338+0.08%
ICON
$0.16617704+2.12%
FLOKI
$0.00001586-1.29%
Waves
$1.57+1.92%
Siacoin
$0.00289000-0.88%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39632624-1.78%
SXP
$0.25473921+0.31%
Worldcoin
$1.12+10.81%
IoTeX
$0.01532692-1.00%
Balancer
$3.28-1.40%
Axelar
$0.35219406-1.90%
EthereumPoW
$1.29-1.25%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17513460+0.04%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31498294-1.61%
Biconomy
$0.20547647+1.44%
Band Protocol
$1.01+1.03%
Merit Circle
$0.29030447+7.54%
Wax
$0.03912144+1.31%
Kadena
$0.50803382-2.00%
TerraUSD
$0.01264197+3.85%
Moonbeam
$0.16742445-0.09%
Sushiswap
$0.62041365+1.30%
Harmony
$0.00957776+0.97%
MAGIC
$0.47919976-0.39%
Skale
$0.02341937-2.63%
DigiByte
$0.00664341-0.76%
Polymath Network
$0.12200000+0.41%
Lisk
$0.72426521+0.03%
Kyber Network
$0.56046170+4.22%
UMA Protocol
$1.37-0.83%
Horizen
$7.06-0.10%
API3
$1.04-1.87%
Gains Network
$3.22-0.27%
Amp
$0.00170702-1.33%
Stargate Finance
$0.46244411+2.11%
Cartesi
$0.12539161-0.98%
Nervos Network
$0.00271997+0.37%
Status
$0.02198921+0.89%
OriginTrail
$0.22690112+3.10%
Numeraire
$13.37+8.02%
PlayDapp
$0.14816445+2.72%
Nano
$0.61924190-2.39%
Joe
$0.24017014-1.90%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.42-0.01%
Coin98
$0.13200908-0.67%
Liquity
$0.80704691-0.85%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01494660-0.10%
iExec RLC
$1.01-0.88%
Steem
$0.16478801-0.22%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+2.31%
Core
$0.43706814-8.30%
Stormx
$0.00625469+11.61%
Radworks
$1.33+0.10%
Bluzelle
$0.15904162+1.79%
Bitgert
$0.00000017-1.48%
Synapse
$0.34347555+14.65%
Marlin
$0.00799318-1.61%
Celer Network
$0.01129238-0.37%
Stella
$0.07670002-0.58%
Radiant Capital
$0.21110378+1.24%
OMG Network
$0.44610318-0.05%
Syscoin
$0.08547820-0.75%
Chromia
$0.10516995-1.29%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.49-6.10%
SPACE ID
$0.21323789-1.24%
Spell Token
$0.00050751+16.59%
Powerledger
$0.14053568+1.60%
Celsius
$0.14220895-2.64%
Dent
$0.00061595+0.01%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74886418-0.54%
WINkLink
$0.00006065-0.72%
Galxe
$1.24-4.00%
Bancor
$0.39704653+0.72%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137394+0.60%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01579255-0.51%
Civic
$0.07020512+1.37%
NKN
$0.08574342+0.00%
Sweat Economy
$0.00713260+4.48%
Verge
$0.00334178-0.34%
Gitcoin
$0.90158026-1.22%
Hashflow
$0.31212497-1.84%
Bifrost
$0.03891991-2.15%
Secret
$0.25135308+1.47%
Sun Token
$0.00542788-1.96%
COTI
$0.04091612-1.09%
Storj
$0.35115242+9.70%
MOBOX
$0.23672736+0.66%
Request
$0.06329422-1.16%
Orchid
$0.08222258+32.35%
Origin Protocol
$0.09446650-10.06%
MetisDAO
$10.87-0.86%
Ren
$0.04647456+1.39%
Keep Network
$0.08443488+0.51%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60254974-0.85%
Badger DAO
$2.18+5.05%
ARPA
$0.04415204-0.89%
Adventure Gold
$0.56005774-6.42%
WazirX
$0.09253323-1.96%
Covalent
$0.06844601+0.55%
Aergo
$0.09364836+2.86%
Verasity
$0.00399002-0.82%
Gods Unchained
$0.16530000-2.31%
XYO Network
$0.00286889-0.27%
Boba Network
$0.11608842-0.55%
Aavegotchi
$0.77526676+3.29%
Acala Token
$0.04924100+3.89%
Raydium
$0.17000843-0.97%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01110072-2.14%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20418361+2.33%
SuperRare
$0.06091034+2.72%
Voyager Token
$0.12682516-0.58%
Alien Worlds
$0.00994644+0.78%
Maple
$4.60-1.72%
TrueFi
$0.03390179+1.54%
Index Chain
$0.04559563-1.18%
LCX
$0.04219965+9.40%
GAS
$2.32-2.41%
Rally
$0.00631873-4.10%
CEEK VR
$0.03779321-1.06%
Moonriver
$3.88-0.31%
MOON
$0.28320052-0.59%
Litentry
$0.64595336-0.84%
Reef
$0.00131311-0.82%
LooksRare
$0.05393736+0.42%
Ethernity
$1.48-0.21%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04673631+5.62%
RACA
$0.00008413+0.71%
Saitama
$0.00061812-1.27%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11937708+0.61%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.62-3.32%
Velas
$0.01002860+17.98%
Polkastarter
$0.24857026-1.81%
DIA
$0.21912812-4.12%
CLV
$0.03222539+3.27%
Travala.com
$0.44614267+2.27%
MXC
$0.00950740-6.19%
Keep3rV1
$43.53+2.38%
Alchemix
$10.91+0.29%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17990470+1.21%
BENQI
$0.00510037-0.19%
BarnBridge
$2.16-1.32%
Star Atlas
$0.00142936-1.30%
Virtua
$0.01858408+0.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.12940138-0.50%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075285+0.25%
Enzyme
$13.24-1.29%
Aurora
$0.05314963-2.48%
district0x
$0.02350000+0.01%
0x
$0.18526320+3.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.25%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88-0.52%
Harvest Finance
$21.46+0.66%
Decentral Games
$0.01828748+3.44%
StaFi
$0.23556145-1.56%
Serum
$0.03243342+1.11%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000055-7.68%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00297889+1.78%
Tamadoge
$0.01011346-8.79%
Rarible
$0.88901986-2.04%
Bonk
$0.00000021-6.03%
Augur
$1.09-1.80%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00922239+1.29%
Tokemak
$0.40857615-1.11%
Quantstamp
$0.01013308+0.93%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01366033+4.08%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04060091+0.38%
FTX Token
$1.04-2.76%
Braintrust
$0.31817466-0.26%
Pepe
$0.00000067-1.42%
BitDAO
$0.40664404+1.53%
Threshold
$0.01755494+0.79%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08696046+1.20%
Human
$0.04690470+2.51%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.05%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+1.26%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.29%
PayPal USD
$1.01-2.38%
Highstreet
$1.39+3.90%
Tether
$1.00-0.08%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.20%
Dai
$1.00-0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Bounce Puts Altcoin Bears at Risk

Bitcoin's bounce amid fears of FTX creditor liquidation might shake out altcoin bears, leading to a sharp rally in recently shorted tokens like solana.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconSep 15, 2023 at 6:45 a.m. UTC
BTC's price chart (CoinDesk/Highcharts.com)

BTC's price chart (CoinDesk/Highcharts.com)

As bitcoin (BTC) moves higher, the recently shorted alternative cryptocurrencies like solana's SOL may see leverage liquidations and exaggerated price rallies.

Since Monday's brief move below crucial support at $25,000, bitcoin has risen over 6% to trade near $26,600 at press time, CoinDesk data show.

Upbeat China August retail sales and factory output data released early Friday revived risk sentiment in financial markets, clearing the way for continued price gains in the leading cryptocurrencies.

Alternative cryptocurrencies like XRP, Ether (ETH), SOL, Tron's TRX, Dogecoin (DOGE) and are tracking bitcoin higher, as they usually do. The altcoin bounce comes days after traders sold these tokens, pricing in the possibility of defunct exchange FTX securing approval from the bankruptcy court to sell assets from its multi-billion dollar cryptocurrency holdings. SOL fell over 8% on Monday, leading the decline in altcoins after a court filing showed FTX's solana holdings at $1.6 billion.

The recovery puts altcoin bears, who took leveraged bearish bets on SOL and other tokens on fears of potential FTX creditor selling, at risk of liquidation. Exchanges liquidate positions when the market moves against a trader's bets, leading to margin shortage and the trader fails to provide additional margin.

Potential forced liquidation of shorts will likely bring additional bullish pressures for SOL's price, leading to a short squeeze-led rally.

"The biggest near-term risk (pain trade) is a positive one: short-covering of altcoins leading to leveraged liquidations driving up the entire complex. SOL is a good one to watch, for example," Ilan Solot, co-head of digital assets at Marex Solutions, said in an email.

Funding rate, charged every eight hours, has been consistently negative since Monday. (Coinglass)
Funding rate, charged every eight hours, has been consistently negative since Monday. (Coinglass) (Coinglass)

Since Monday, funding rates in perpetual futures have been consistently negative. Funding rates represent cost of holding long and short positions in perpetual futures. A positive rate implies leverage is skewed on the bullish side while a negative rate indicates otherwise.

Open interest or the dollar value locked in active perpetual futures tied to SOL has increased by over 16% to a one-month high of $338 million, according to Coinglass.

The combination of rising open interest and negative funding rates suggests traders have recently raised bearish bets in SOL.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.