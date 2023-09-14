XRP, SOL Lead Slight Crypto Majors' Recovery After FTX Sell-Off Fears

Bitcoin
$26,491.13+1.11%
Ethereum
$1,624.57+0.98%
Binance Coin
$212.39-0.37%
XRP
$0.49045279+1.59%
Cardano
$0.25122000+0.98%
Dogecoin
$0.06221257+0.98%
Solana
$18.81+1.54%
Tron
$0.08366328+2.55%
Toncoin
$1.92+0.25%
Polkadot
$4.06+1.17%
Polygon
$0.52386494+1.40%
Litecoin
$62.71+0.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000737+1.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,663.83+1.21%
Bitcoin Cash
$206.70+3.56%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67-0.26%
Avalanche
$9.45+0.94%
Stellar
$0.12044220-0.23%
Chainlink
$6.16+2.07%
Uniswap
$4.26+0.05%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.01%
Monero
$146.88+2.29%
OKB
$42.39+0.67%
Binance USD
$1.000.00%
Ethereum Classic
$15.25+0.50%
Cosmos
$6.84+4.39%
Hedera
$0.05130324-1.44%
Filecoin
$3.26+1.86%
Quant
$92.39-0.47%
Lido DAO
$1.51+0.15%
Cronos
$0.05090772+0.67%
Internet Computer
$2.91-1.05%
VeChain
$0.01710553+3.97%
Aptos
$5.22-0.34%
Optimism
$1.35-0.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11+1.68%
Maker
$1,163.82+0.59%
Arbitrum
$0.80576535+2.04%
Kaspa
$0.04733928-4.12%
Aave
$54.39+1.03%
The Graph
$0.08355389+1.02%
XDC Network
$0.05443356+4.50%
Algorand
$0.09343461+2.16%
USDD
$0.99652713+0.02%
Synthetix
$2.12+0.84%
Stacks
$0.46724854+1.58%
MultiverseX
$24.49+3.14%
EOS
$0.56590000+2.08%
Axie Infinity
$4.72+10.77%
Tezos
$0.65500000+1.39%
The Sandbox
$0.29915294+2.39%
Theta
$0.60809772+2.42%
Bitcoin SV
$31.35+1.92%
Injective Protocol
$7.04+1.50%
Immutable X
$0.49987174+1.16%
Radix
$0.05570550-0.95%
Render Token
$1.53+0.42%
Fantom
$0.19348021+0.87%
GateToken
$3.90+1.01%
Decentraland
$0.28997373+2.57%
NEO
$7.34+0.20%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99682271-0.31%
THORChain
$1.65+2.19%
Kava.io
$0.63050028+1.32%
PAX Gold
$1,898.72+0.21%
IOTA
$0.16804174-0.88%
eCash
$0.00002360+2.62%
Flow
$0.42871083+1.26%
Rocket Pool
$22.24+0.49%
ApeCoin
$1.11-3.55%
KuCoin Token
$4.21-1.69%
Chiliz
$0.05798257+1.69%
Frax Share
$5.36-0.31%
Klaytn
$0.11954260-0.90%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.80%
Gala
$0.01445153+2.00%
Casper
$0.03339667+1.87%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41852269-0.27%
Mina
$0.37413436-0.68%
Sui
$0.44495871-0.70%
dYdX
$1.94-0.05%
Luna Classic
$0.00005796-0.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78666711+0.00%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.31%
Nexo
$0.54988744-2.43%
Dash
$25.64-0.36%
GMX
$31.73-0.94%
Woo Network
$0.16107557+1.29%
Flare
$0.01124692-0.02%
Zilliqa
$0.01622703+0.78%
Compound
$39.43+0.26%
Arweave
$4.10+0.13%
Gnosis
$100.84-0.18%
Astar
$0.04904832-7.50%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17203000+2.66%
PancakeSwap
$1.17-0.67%
1inch Network
$0.24596158+3.76%
Conflux
$0.11956814+4.41%
SafePal
$0.59477374-4.02%
Fetch.ai
$0.22954676+1.79%
Illuvium
$40.43+1.20%
tomiNet
$3.10+1.18%
NEM
$0.02532408+3.38%
Qtum
$2.16+2.06%
SingularityNET
$0.18194808+0.47%
Enjin
$0.22411894-0.90%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.66+0.09%
Loopring
$0.177193510.00%
Celo
$0.42673075+0.91%
SEI
$0.11873042-0.24%
Mask Network
$2.57+1.57%
Osmosis
$0.33070730+0.69%
Zcash
$25.32-0.08%
Decred
$13.09+0.76%
Helium
$1.40+0.45%
Oasis Network
$0.03991246+1.47%
Akash Network
$0.91684558+6.13%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.54+4.24%
Convex Finance
$2.39-0.78%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.82716446-0.95%
Ankr
$0.01874751+2.68%
Holo
$0.00104990-0.65%
Beldex
$0.03274584+2.98%
Stepn
$0.15190588+4.04%
Ravencoin
$0.01495725+1.83%
Wemix
$0.56151208+0.54%
Yearn Finance
$5,358.88-1.64%
Livepeer
$5.99-1.07%
Golem
$0.17106157+1.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00342834-0.81%
Aragon
$4.11-1.63%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.22%
Kusama
$18.31+1.38%
Audius
$0.14674710+0.15%
BLUR
$0.17430406+0.59%
ICON
$0.16530109+3.41%
FLOKI
$0.00001592-0.76%
Waves
$1.55+0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00291710+4.80%
SXP
$0.25756269+1.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39665772+0.09%
IoTeX
$0.01517400-3.36%
Balancer
$3.30+2.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31-0.08%
Axelar
$0.35398846+1.94%
Worldcoin
$1.06+3.05%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17478608-1.08%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31473570-0.03%
Wax
$0.04035025+7.20%
Band Protocol
$0.98832570-0.94%
Biconomy
$0.20123814-0.05%
Kadena
$0.50416408-3.49%
Merit Circle
$0.26800812+1.77%
Moonbeam
$0.16759751+1.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01222243+0.62%
Sushiswap
$0.61151173-0.28%
Harmony
$0.00943299-0.95%
MAGIC
$0.47088463+0.09%
Skale
$0.02329564-3.10%
Polymath Network
$0.12120000-0.25%
DigiByte
$0.00657391+1.09%
Lisk
$0.72943385+3.66%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+1.47%
API3
$1.05+0.71%
Gains Network
$3.26+1.24%
Horizen
$6.99-1.13%
Kyber Network
$0.53461908+2.22%
Amp
$0.00171017-0.08%
Stargate Finance
$0.45832318+1.07%
Cartesi
$0.12561926-0.86%
Nervos Network
$0.00273277+2.05%
Status
$0.02195891+1.74%
OriginTrail
$0.22417659+3.42%
PlayDapp
$0.14573163+2.35%
Nano
$0.61879154-0.03%
Joe
$0.23958949-2.74%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40-0.84%
Numeraire
$12.52+1.12%
Coin98
$0.13249613+0.29%
Liquity
$0.80111943+1.91%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01489113+5.93%
iExec RLC
$1.01-0.23%
Steem
$0.16446827+3.00%
Core
$0.45654820-8.07%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+2.78%
Stormx
$0.00649888+27.59%
Bluzelle
$0.16202266+10.19%
Bitgert
$0.00000017+2.34%
Radworks
$1.32-0.67%
Marlin
$0.00803568-0.03%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.01+0.98%
Celer Network
$0.01131479-0.43%
Radiant Capital
$0.21137944+4.30%
Stella
$0.07629937-0.67%
SPACE ID
$0.21794177+3.17%
OMG Network
$0.44349550+0.37%
Syscoin
$0.08618370+1.52%
Celsius
$0.14524771-0.43%
Chromia
$0.10517351+2.43%
Powerledger
$0.14088420+5.85%
Synapse
$0.31739469+8.77%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74714828+0.33%
WINkLink
$0.00006102+0.52%
Dent
$0.00061293-0.43%
Galxe
$1.25-2.95%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138576+2.41%
Spell Token
$0.00047940+9.54%
Bancor
$0.39472201+1.02%
Civic
$0.07052580+2.91%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01569772-1.61%
NKN
$0.08510989-0.12%
Sweat Economy
$0.00707735+5.98%
Gitcoin
$0.90691494-2.18%
Hashflow
$0.31422182+0.12%
Verge
$0.00333041+1.26%
Bifrost
$0.03926293+4.49%
Sun Token
$0.00544595+1.66%
Secret
$0.24783122+0.68%
COTI
$0.04117156-1.64%
MOBOX
$0.23501016-0.06%
Request
$0.06310229-0.10%
Origin Protocol
$0.09446677+9.29%
MetisDAO
$10.87+0.94%
Storj
$0.32626540-2.11%
Keep Network
$0.08434380+9.43%
Ren
$0.04592188+2.80%
ARPA
$0.04500971+1.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.55361114-4.27%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.58845607-8.66%
WazirX
$0.09294128-0.93%
Badger DAO
$2.13+6.50%
Covalent
$0.06904052+8.82%
Orchid
$0.07037258+15.01%
Gods Unchained
$0.16945531-3.32%
Verasity
$0.00399226-0.43%
XYO Network
$0.00291516-0.53%
Aergo
$0.09201337+2.74%
Boba Network
$0.11641252-0.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.77746245+5.61%
Raydium
$0.16863482+0.90%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01130388-0.99%
SuperRare
$0.06117590+2.57%
Acala Token
$0.04706905-0.03%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19898720-0.16%
Voyager Token
$0.12493353-3.25%
Maple
$4.62+0.55%
Alien Worlds
$0.00988993+0.44%
TrueFi
$0.03358920+3.39%
Index Chain
$0.04526378-1.33%
GAS
$2.37+1.65%
LCX
$0.04173282+10.89%
Rally
$0.00640363-0.85%
CEEK VR
$0.03770625+1.51%
Moonriver
$3.90+1.17%
Reef
$0.00134112+2.31%
MOON
$0.28307655+3.36%
Litentry
$0.64690159-0.04%
LooksRare
$0.05356657-0.04%
RACA
$0.00008481-0.40%
Ethernity
$1.46+0.13%
Saitama
$0.00062088+0.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11852055+3.45%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04364954-0.85%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.65-1.35%
Velas
$0.00998385+42.34%
Polkastarter
$0.24904769-1.46%
MXC
$0.01004124-1.27%
DIA
$0.21970299+0.65%
Travala.com
$0.44024422+1.77%
CLV
$0.03101137+1.70%
Keep3rV1
$43.53+2.90%
Alchemix
$10.78+0.44%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17953752+1.43%
BENQI
$0.00508197-0.59%
Star Atlas
$0.00143099-1.51%
BarnBridge
$2.15-1.11%
Virtua
$0.01840156+1.54%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075640-1.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.12940602-0.14%
Enzyme
$13.13-0.45%
Aurora
$0.05343963-0.04%
district0x
$0.02310082-0.43%
0x
$0.17945201+2.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.04%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88-0.14%
Harvest Finance
$21.38-0.24%
StaFi
$0.23708953-0.45%
Decentral Games
$0.01793923+1.86%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000058+2.08%
Serum
$0.03284284+0.77%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00297022-0.21%
Tamadoge
$0.01074387-1.32%
Rarible
$0.89971161+3.41%
Bonk
$0.00000021-0.46%
Augur
$1.09-2.36%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00931242+0.63%
Tokemak
$0.40558289+0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01001071+2.37%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01321219+0.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03993589-1.61%
FTX Token
$1.05-0.44%
Braintrust
$0.32019334+0.90%
Pepe
$0.00000068+0.65%
BitDAO
$0.40638901-0.10%
Threshold
$0.01762883+4.58%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08737395+0.96%
Human
$0.04583439-0.03%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.09%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.21%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.79%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.02%
Highstreet
$1.38+7.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.000.00%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

XRP, SOL Lead Slight Crypto Majors' Recovery After FTX Sell-Off Fears

BTC rose 1.5% to trade over $26,100 in European morning hours on Thursday, while Ether neared $1,700 before falling to $1,650.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 14, 2023 at 9:14 a.m. UTC
Updated Sep 14, 2023 at 5:03 p.m. UTC

Bitcoin (BTC) and major tokens edged higher as traders digested concerns of a ruling in the ongoing FTX court case that temporarily led to sell-off concerns earlier this week.

BTC rose 1.5% to trade over $26,100 in European morning hours on Thursday. Ether neared $1,700 before falling to $1,650. Xrp (XRP) and solana (SOL) led gains among major crypto tokens, rising as much as 3% before retreating.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based index that tracks the prices of hundreds of tokens, rose 1.67% in the past 24 hours.

Among mid-caps, THORChain’s rune (RUNE) bumped 6.8% as developers unveiled a way to allow cross-chain swaps of bitcoin via a tool built in collaboration with ShapeShift.

A jump in SOL came even as crypto exchange FTX revealed in bankruptcy court filings earlier this week that it holds $1.16 billion of SOL – approximately 16% of the token’s outstanding supply – and about $560 million in BTC. The rest of its holdings consist of lesser-known illiquid tokens.

On Wednesday, a judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware ruled that FTX could sell and invest its crypto holdings to pay back creditors.

SOL dropped up to 4% following the court ruling, but part of the stash is locked as venture investment and not available for sale. Aptos (APT), another token held by FTX, dropped nearly 2%.

Meanwhile, FxPro Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich told CoinDesk in an email that, generally, bearish sentiment remained intact among professional traders.

“The question is whether the recent dip will be the starting point for the next rally. Keep an eye on the activity near the recent highs; for now, the market is not allowed to go higher,” Kuptsikevich said.

“Despite the potential for a rebound, BTCUSD remains within the bearish momentum that has been in place since July, with lower and lower highs and lows,” he added. “Ether remains in a downtrend, although its intensity is decreasing.”

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
MarketsTrading