First Mover Americas: BTC Holds $26K; Hedera’s HBAR Jumps

Crypto exchange FTX can sell and invest its crypto holdings to pay back creditors, a judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware ruled Wednesday. In a court hearing, Judge John Dorsey said he approved the motion and overruled two objections that were made opposing the plan. This allows the bankrupt exchange to sell, stake and hedge its crypto holdings, which it said are worth over $3.4 billion. An attorney representing the ad hoc committee of FTX customers supported the plan during the hearing, while a lawyer for the unsecured creditors committee said all of the involved parties looked to expedite the process. "The sooner we can get this process rolling, the better," he said.