U.S. CPI Inflation Jumped to 3.7% in August, More Than Expected

Bitcoin
$26,491.13+1.11%
Ethereum
$1,624.57+0.98%
Binance Coin
$212.39-0.37%
XRP
$0.49045279+1.59%
Cardano
$0.25122000+0.98%
Dogecoin
$0.06221257+0.98%
Solana
$18.81+1.54%
Tron
$0.08366328+2.55%
Toncoin
$1.92+0.25%
Polkadot
$4.06+1.17%
Polygon
$0.52386494+1.40%
Litecoin
$62.71+0.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000737+1.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,663.83+1.21%
Bitcoin Cash
$206.70+3.56%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67-0.26%
Avalanche
$9.45+0.94%
Stellar
$0.12044220-0.23%
Chainlink
$6.16+2.07%
Uniswap
$4.26+0.05%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.01%
Monero
$146.88+2.29%
OKB
$42.39+0.67%
Binance USD
$1.000.00%
Ethereum Classic
$15.25+0.50%
Cosmos
$6.84+4.39%
Hedera
$0.05130324-1.44%
Filecoin
$3.26+1.86%
Quant
$92.39-0.47%
Lido DAO
$1.51+0.15%
Cronos
$0.05090772+0.67%
Internet Computer
$2.91-1.05%
VeChain
$0.01710553+3.97%
Aptos
$5.22-0.34%
Optimism
$1.35-0.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11+1.68%
Maker
$1,163.82+0.59%
Arbitrum
$0.80576535+2.04%
Kaspa
$0.04733928-4.12%
Aave
$54.39+1.03%
The Graph
$0.08355389+1.02%
XDC Network
$0.05443356+4.50%
Algorand
$0.09343461+2.16%
USDD
$0.99652713+0.02%
Synthetix
$2.12+0.84%
Stacks
$0.46724854+1.58%
MultiverseX
$24.49+3.14%
EOS
$0.56590000+2.08%
Axie Infinity
$4.72+10.77%
Tezos
$0.65500000+1.39%
The Sandbox
$0.29915294+2.39%
Theta
$0.60809772+2.42%
Bitcoin SV
$31.35+1.92%
Injective Protocol
$7.04+1.50%
Immutable X
$0.49987174+1.16%
Radix
$0.05570550-0.95%
Render Token
$1.53+0.42%
Fantom
$0.19348021+0.87%
GateToken
$3.90+1.01%
Decentraland
$0.28997373+2.57%
NEO
$7.34+0.20%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99682271-0.31%
THORChain
$1.65+2.19%
Kava.io
$0.63050028+1.32%
PAX Gold
$1,898.72+0.21%
IOTA
$0.16804174-0.88%
eCash
$0.00002360+2.62%
Flow
$0.42871083+1.26%
Rocket Pool
$22.24+0.49%
ApeCoin
$1.11-3.55%
KuCoin Token
$4.21-1.69%
Chiliz
$0.05798257+1.69%
Frax Share
$5.36-0.31%
Klaytn
$0.11954260-0.90%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.80%
Gala
$0.01445153+2.00%
Casper
$0.03339667+1.87%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41852269-0.27%
Mina
$0.37413436-0.68%
Sui
$0.44495871-0.70%
dYdX
$1.94-0.05%
Luna Classic
$0.00005796-0.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78666711+0.00%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.31%
Nexo
$0.54988744-2.43%
Dash
$25.64-0.36%
GMX
$31.73-0.94%
Woo Network
$0.16107557+1.29%
Flare
$0.01124692-0.02%
Zilliqa
$0.01622703+0.78%
Compound
$39.43+0.26%
Arweave
$4.10+0.13%
Gnosis
$100.84-0.18%
Astar
$0.04904832-7.50%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17203000+2.66%
PancakeSwap
$1.17-0.67%
1inch Network
$0.24596158+3.76%
Conflux
$0.11956814+4.41%
SafePal
$0.59477374-4.02%
Fetch.ai
$0.22954676+1.79%
Illuvium
$40.43+1.20%
tomiNet
$3.10+1.18%
NEM
$0.02532408+3.38%
Qtum
$2.16+2.06%
SingularityNET
$0.18194808+0.47%
Enjin
$0.22411894-0.90%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.66+0.09%
Loopring
$0.177193510.00%
Celo
$0.42673075+0.91%
SEI
$0.11873042-0.24%
Mask Network
$2.57+1.57%
Osmosis
$0.33070730+0.69%
Zcash
$25.32-0.08%
Decred
$13.09+0.76%
Helium
$1.40+0.45%
Oasis Network
$0.03991246+1.47%
Akash Network
$0.91684558+6.13%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.54+4.24%
Convex Finance
$2.39-0.78%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.82716446-0.95%
Ankr
$0.01874751+2.68%
Holo
$0.00104990-0.65%
Beldex
$0.03274584+2.98%
Stepn
$0.15190588+4.04%
Ravencoin
$0.01495725+1.83%
Wemix
$0.56151208+0.54%
Yearn Finance
$5,358.88-1.64%
Livepeer
$5.99-1.07%
Golem
$0.17106157+1.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00342834-0.81%
Aragon
$4.11-1.63%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.22%
Kusama
$18.31+1.38%
Audius
$0.14674710+0.15%
BLUR
$0.17430406+0.59%
ICON
$0.16530109+3.41%
FLOKI
$0.00001592-0.76%
Waves
$1.55+0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00291710+4.80%
SXP
$0.25756269+1.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39665772+0.09%
IoTeX
$0.01517400-3.36%
Balancer
$3.30+2.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31-0.08%
Axelar
$0.35398846+1.94%
Worldcoin
$1.06+3.05%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17478608-1.08%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31473570-0.03%
Wax
$0.04035025+7.20%
Band Protocol
$0.98832570-0.94%
Biconomy
$0.20123814-0.05%
Kadena
$0.50416408-3.49%
Merit Circle
$0.26800812+1.77%
Moonbeam
$0.16759751+1.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01222243+0.62%
Sushiswap
$0.61151173-0.28%
Harmony
$0.00943299-0.95%
MAGIC
$0.47088463+0.09%
Skale
$0.02329564-3.10%
Polymath Network
$0.12120000-0.25%
DigiByte
$0.00657391+1.09%
Lisk
$0.72943385+3.66%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+1.47%
API3
$1.05+0.71%
Gains Network
$3.26+1.24%
Horizen
$6.99-1.13%
Kyber Network
$0.53461908+2.22%
Amp
$0.00171017-0.08%
Stargate Finance
$0.45832318+1.07%
Cartesi
$0.12561926-0.86%
Nervos Network
$0.00273277+2.05%
Status
$0.02195891+1.74%
OriginTrail
$0.22417659+3.42%
PlayDapp
$0.14573163+2.35%
Nano
$0.61879154-0.03%
Joe
$0.23958949-2.74%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40-0.84%
Numeraire
$12.52+1.12%
Coin98
$0.13249613+0.29%
Liquity
$0.80111943+1.91%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01489113+5.93%
iExec RLC
$1.01-0.23%
Steem
$0.16446827+3.00%
Core
$0.45654820-8.07%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+2.78%
Stormx
$0.00649888+27.59%
Bluzelle
$0.16202266+10.19%
Bitgert
$0.00000017+2.34%
Radworks
$1.32-0.67%
Marlin
$0.00803568-0.03%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.01+0.98%
Celer Network
$0.01131479-0.43%
Radiant Capital
$0.21137944+4.30%
Stella
$0.07629937-0.67%
SPACE ID
$0.21794177+3.17%
OMG Network
$0.44349550+0.37%
Syscoin
$0.08618370+1.52%
Celsius
$0.14524771-0.43%
Chromia
$0.10517351+2.43%
Powerledger
$0.14088420+5.85%
Synapse
$0.31739469+8.77%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74714828+0.33%
WINkLink
$0.00006102+0.52%
Dent
$0.00061293-0.43%
Galxe
$1.25-2.95%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138576+2.41%
Spell Token
$0.00047940+9.54%
Bancor
$0.39472201+1.02%
Civic
$0.07052580+2.91%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01569772-1.61%
NKN
$0.08510989-0.12%
Sweat Economy
$0.00707735+5.98%
Gitcoin
$0.90691494-2.18%
Hashflow
$0.31422182+0.12%
Verge
$0.00333041+1.26%
Bifrost
$0.03926293+4.49%
Sun Token
$0.00544595+1.66%
Secret
$0.24783122+0.68%
COTI
$0.04117156-1.64%
MOBOX
$0.23501016-0.06%
Request
$0.06310229-0.10%
Origin Protocol
$0.09446677+9.29%
MetisDAO
$10.87+0.94%
Storj
$0.32626540-2.11%
Keep Network
$0.08434380+9.43%
Ren
$0.04592188+2.80%
ARPA
$0.04500971+1.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.55361114-4.27%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.58845607-8.66%
WazirX
$0.09294128-0.93%
Badger DAO
$2.13+6.50%
Covalent
$0.06904052+8.82%
Orchid
$0.07037258+15.01%
Gods Unchained
$0.16945531-3.32%
Verasity
$0.00399226-0.43%
XYO Network
$0.00291516-0.53%
Aergo
$0.09201337+2.74%
Boba Network
$0.11641252-0.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.77746245+5.61%
Raydium
$0.16863482+0.90%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01130388-0.99%
SuperRare
$0.06117590+2.57%
Acala Token
$0.04706905-0.03%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19898720-0.16%
Voyager Token
$0.12493353-3.25%
Maple
$4.62+0.55%
Alien Worlds
$0.00988993+0.44%
TrueFi
$0.03358920+3.39%
Index Chain
$0.04526378-1.33%
GAS
$2.37+1.65%
LCX
$0.04173282+10.89%
Rally
$0.00640363-0.85%
CEEK VR
$0.03770625+1.51%
Moonriver
$3.90+1.17%
Reef
$0.00134112+2.31%
MOON
$0.28307655+3.36%
Litentry
$0.64690159-0.04%
LooksRare
$0.05356657-0.04%
RACA
$0.00008481-0.40%
Ethernity
$1.46+0.13%
Saitama
$0.00062088+0.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11852055+3.45%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04364954-0.85%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.65-1.35%
Velas
$0.00998385+42.34%
Polkastarter
$0.24904769-1.46%
MXC
$0.01004124-1.27%
DIA
$0.21970299+0.65%
Travala.com
$0.44024422+1.77%
CLV
$0.03101137+1.70%
Keep3rV1
$43.53+2.90%
Alchemix
$10.78+0.44%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17953752+1.43%
BENQI
$0.00508197-0.59%
Star Atlas
$0.00143099-1.51%
BarnBridge
$2.15-1.11%
Virtua
$0.01840156+1.54%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075640-1.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.12940602-0.14%
Enzyme
$13.13-0.45%
Aurora
$0.05343963-0.04%
district0x
$0.02310082-0.43%
0x
$0.17945201+2.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.04%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88-0.14%
Harvest Finance
$21.38-0.24%
StaFi
$0.23708953-0.45%
Decentral Games
$0.01793923+1.86%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000058+2.08%
Serum
$0.03284284+0.77%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00297022-0.21%
Tamadoge
$0.01074387-1.32%
Rarible
$0.89971161+3.41%
Bonk
$0.00000021-0.46%
Augur
$1.09-2.36%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00931242+0.63%
Tokemak
$0.40558289+0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01001071+2.37%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01321219+0.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03993589-1.61%
FTX Token
$1.05-0.44%
Braintrust
$0.32019334+0.90%
Pepe
$0.00000068+0.65%
BitDAO
$0.40638901-0.10%
Threshold
$0.01762883+4.58%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08737395+0.96%
Human
$0.04583439-0.03%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.09%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.21%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.79%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.02%
Highstreet
$1.38+7.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.000.00%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

U.S. CPI Inflation Jumped to 3.7% in August, More Than Expected

Higher oil prices were behind the big rise in headline inflation last month.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconSep 13, 2023 at 12:38 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 13, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. UTC

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August rose 0.6%, in line with economist expectations for 0.6% and up from 0.2% in July. On a year-over-year basis, CPI inflation rose to 3.7% versus forecasts for 3.6% and from 3.2% a month earlier.

The core CPI – which strips out food and energy costs – rose 0.3% versus economist expectations for 0.2% and against 0.2% a month earlier. On a year-over-year basis, core CPI fell to 4.3%, in line with economist forecasts and down from 4.7% in July.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) was little-changed at $26,100 in the minutes following the news.

Surging oil prices – WTI crude oil rose to its highest levels of 2023 in August (the move continuing into September) – were a major factor in the rise of headline inflation last month. The U.S. Federal Reserve, though, will likely take comfort in the continuing decline in core inflation rate, which fell to its weakest pace since mid-2021.

The Fed's September policy meeting takes place next week and the central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark fed funds rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%. Focus will soon turn to the Fed's next meeting at the start of November. Markets are currently pricing in about a 40% chance the policymakers hike rates then, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Stephen Alpher
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @SteveAlpher on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.