First Mover Americas: Binance.US CEO Departs as Company Cuts 1/3 of Workforce

Crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX started a prediction market that allows traders to bet on the outcome of real-world events. Prediction markets have been around for some time but have enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks to Polymarket. Polymarket, which was fined $1.4 million in January 2022 for unregistered swaps, offers bettors a plethora of contracts from the serious, such as the victor in the first Republican primary debate, to the absurd, like former President Obama’s sexuality, the chance of Russia using a nuclear weapon before the end of 2023, or the existence of aliens. BitMEX’s prediction market, which it’s calling its newest derivative product, is going for the former rather than the latter, starting with prediction contracts on the percentage recovery rate of FTX’s bankruptcy claims, the chance of approval for a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund on or before Oct. 17, and the chances of Sam Bankman-Fried ending up in jail.