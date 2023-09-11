First Mover Americas: Altcoins Start the Week in the Red

Ripple’s XRP token has dropped over 5% in the past 24 hours, falling below $0.50 for the first time since July 13. In Ripple’s legal fight with the SEC, the U.S. regulator said Friday it needed to appeal a judge’s decision in July that the blockchain firm had not violated securities law in making XRP available to retail investors. Altcoins across the board are in the red to start the week, with XRP among the worst affected. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is at its lowest point since mid-June. Bitcoin, meanwhile, continues the sideways movement it has experienced since the start of the month, down around 0.5% at $25,670 at the time of writing.