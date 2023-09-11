First Mover Americas: Altcoins Start the Week in the Red
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Sept. 11, 2023.
Ripple’s XRP token has dropped over 5% in the past 24 hours, falling below $0.50 for the first time since July 13. In Ripple’s legal fight with the SEC, the U.S. regulator said Friday it needed to appeal a judge’s decision in July that the blockchain firm had not violated securities law in making XRP available to retail investors. Altcoins across the board are in the red to start the week, with XRP among the worst affected. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is at its lowest point since mid-June. Bitcoin, meanwhile, continues the sideways movement it has experienced since the start of the month, down around 0.5% at $25,670 at the time of writing.
Decentralized exchange Sushi has expanded to layer-1 blockchain Aptos, making it accessible on a network that is not compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for the first time. Given that Sushi has more than seven times the amount of value locked as the entire Aptos blockchain, the expansion gives the network potential to attract fresh capital inflows and rival other non-EVM chains like Solana, Mixin and Osmosis. "This expansion to Aptos not only unlocks a new level of deep liquidity across major blockchain networks but also significantly elevates the cross-chain trading experience," Sushi said in a statement.
India will analyze and decide its own position on crypto in the coming months after considering global leaders' stance on an acceptable crypto rule framework, according to Ajay Seth, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs. India's position on crypto has been under scrutiny for years as a nation that had a burgeoning industry before crippling it with a series of blows in the form of harsh taxes, anti-money laundering rules and enforcement actions against major crypto exchanges. Seth's comments on Sunday indicate a shift towards the possibility that India may frame its own legislation, a first since India suspended plans for comprehensively legislating crypto through a bill in early 2022.
- Bitcoin's daily volume total on Saturday sank to its lowest level since February, 2019.
- Just $5.4 billion worth of bitcoin traded hands within a 24-hour period, extending a drop in volume experienced since the collapse of FTX.
- Volatility is resting at December 2022 lows as the lack of trading appetite and positive sentiment has spurred a sense of market apathy across the crypto market.
- The last time bitcoin approached this low level of volatility, it surged to $29,200 from $19,600 on the back of spot ETF optimism.
- Source: Bitcoinity
