First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Life

Bitcoin
$25,848.55+0.63%
Ethereum
$1,627.61-0.00%
Binance Coin
$214.52+0.26%
XRP
$0.49999142+0.10%
Cardano
$0.25414824+0.14%
Dogecoin
$0.06315575+0.08%
Solana
$19.63+0.98%
Tron
$0.07858535-0.37%
Toncoin
$1.79-1.92%
Polkadot
$4.24-0.24%
Polygon
$0.54288256-2.12%
Litecoin
$62.68-0.35%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000758-0.09%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,945.29+0.32%
Bitcoin Cash
$191.68+0.59%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.81+1.92%
Avalanche
$9.97+0.80%
Stellar
$0.12388000+1.10%
Chainlink
$6.23+0.12%
Uniswap
$4.37-1.34%
TrueUSD
$0.99932307+0.08%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.06%
Monero
$142.62-0.01%
OKB
$42.25+0.57%
Ethereum Classic
$15.35-0.14%
Cosmos
$6.85-0.07%
Hedera
$0.04959498+1.65%
Internet Computer
$3.32-0.43%
Quant
$99.33-0.63%
Filecoin
$3.23+0.05%
Lido DAO
$1.58+0.95%
Cronos
$0.05272980+4.40%
Aptos
$5.51-0.15%
Arbitrum
$0.90361652+0.09%
VeChain
$0.01557801+0.71%
NEAR Protocol
$1.14+1.50%
Optimism
$1.31-0.26%
Maker
$1,137.70+0.60%
Aave
$56.09+1.74%
The Graph
$0.08658447+0.56%
XDC Network
$0.05700759+4.87%
Kaspa
$0.03793181-2.84%
Algorand
$0.09598176+2.04%
USDD
$0.99540556-0.20%
Synthetix
$2.20-5.67%
Tezos
$0.69200000+1.02%
Stacks
$0.46091131+0.41%
EOS
$0.57560000+0.19%
Immutable X
$0.54714973+1.27%
MultiverseX
$24.56-0.03%
Theta
$0.63131431+1.50%
The Sandbox
$0.30464751+0.28%
Axie Infinity
$4.53+0.63%
Bitcoin SV
$30.55+0.86%
Radix
$0.05651142+6.51%
Injective Protocol
$6.85+0.34%
Fantom
$0.20096462+0.10%
Decentraland
$0.29368893+0.08%
Render Token
$1.45+1.93%
GateToken
$3.88-1.07%
NEO
$7.36+0.36%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.03%
Kava.io
$0.66011145-2.08%
IOTA
$0.17694249+1.95%
ApeCoin
$1.32-2.10%
PAX Gold
$1,909.50+0.27%
THORChain
$1.58+0.05%
Rocket Pool
$23.32+1.50%
eCash
$0.00002321+0.60%
Flow
$0.43561843+0.21%
Klaytn
$0.13163914-0.35%
Gala
$0.01590279-0.05%
Chiliz
$0.05918450-0.09%
Frax Share
$5.47-0.57%
KuCoin Token
$4.04+1.04%
Huobi Token
$2.44+2.05%
Casper
$0.03408705-0.38%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040-0.09%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44035275+0.49%
Sui
$0.48150733+0.42%
Mina
$0.37670190+0.28%
Luna Classic
$0.00006086+1.00%
dYdX
$1.99-4.30%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.79928257+0.41%
Nexo
$0.57897744-0.76%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.13%
Astar
$0.05925799+1.49%
GMX
$33.47-1.41%
Dash
$26.19+2.17%
Flare
$0.01286221+1.21%
Woo Network
$0.16220210+0.61%
Zilliqa
$0.01636661+0.14%
PancakeSwap
$1.24+0.42%
Arweave
$4.19-0.13%
Compound
$39.53-0.33%
Conflux
$0.12634695+0.99%
Gnosis
$100.94-2.65%
Fetch.ai
$0.24749351+0.58%
1inch Network
$0.24554971+0.26%
SafePal
$0.59737026+1.59%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16782000-0.20%
Enjin
$0.24903665-5.06%
Illuvium
$41.36+1.19%
SingularityNET
$0.19039085-0.84%
Loopring
$0.18562143+1.52%
Akash Network
$1.06-4.50%
tomiNet
$3.10+3.17%
SEI
$0.12715746-2.08%
Qtum
$2.15+1.52%
NEM
$0.02459524+0.73%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.59-2.34%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.94713929-3.51%
Celo
$0.42491933+0.20%
Osmosis
$0.35189280-1.85%
Mask Network
$2.59+0.76%
Helium
$1.47-1.95%
Decred
$13.44+2.88%
Zcash
$25.16+1.73%
Convex Finance
$2.56+0.08%
Oasis Network
$0.04016635+0.71%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.62+2.84%
Livepeer
$6.72-1.84%
Ankr
$0.01880117+2.13%
Holo
$0.00105685+1.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00382308+2.97%
Yearn Finance
$5,582.95+3.81%
Beldex
$0.03281291+1.09%
Ravencoin
$0.01508334+0.97%
Wemix
$0.56402948-3.06%
Stepn
$0.16014151+1.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.27%
Aragon
$4.32-0.65%
Kusama
$19.09+0.81%
BLUR
$0.18787145-2.10%
FLOKI
$0.00001708+2.08%
Audius
$0.15221646+1.15%
Golem
$0.16480716+0.09%
ICON
$0.16568095+0.97%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43349091+6.47%
SXP
$0.26145467+4.47%
Waves
$1.50+1.00%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18853236-2.20%
Worldcoin
$1.14-7.45%
EthereumPoW
$1.35+1.22%
Siacoin
$0.00282724+1.76%
Balancer
$3.38-0.19%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32888988+0.83%
IoTeX
$0.01482776-1.89%
Axelar
$0.35819411+0.07%
Band Protocol
$1.04+0.30%
Biconomy
$0.20970489+1.09%
Merit Circle
$0.29139848-1.00%
Moonbeam
$0.18304264+0.58%
Wax
$0.03916342+0.79%
Kadena
$0.52664308+7.42%
TerraUSD
$0.01211440+1.73%
MAGIC
$0.50154448+1.04%
Harmony
$0.00961646+2.54%
Polymath Network
$0.12870000+0.23%
Sushiswap
$0.59063915+0.61%
DigiByte
$0.00673172+0.91%
Stargate Finance
$0.54152683+1.77%
Skale
$0.02264242+4.58%
UMA Protocol
$1.40+1.31%
Amp
$0.00183190+0.31%
Horizen
$7.26+2.66%
Lisk
$0.70079197+0.73%
API3
$1.07-1.29%
Gains Network
$3.24+0.73%
Kyber Network
$0.53717567+0.16%
Nervos Network
$0.00276143+2.47%
Cartesi
$0.12382238+0.56%
Core
$0.57114607+2.65%
OriginTrail
$0.23328471-2.83%
Numeraire
$13.93-2.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.68-3.10%
Joe
$0.25246281-3.54%
Status
$0.02140271+0.19%
Nano
$0.63428476+0.97%
PlayDapp
$0.14676874+0.49%
Perpetual Protocol
$1.13+13.86%
Coin98
$0.13907142-0.27%
iExec RLC
$1.09+0.94%
Liquity
$0.82290031-2.94%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.39%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-0.33%
Steem
$0.15724968+0.87%
Radiant Capital
$0.22404277-0.30%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01353065+2.20%
Radworks
$1.33+0.17%
Marlin
$0.00820919-0.54%
Celer Network
$0.01174285+2.20%
Stella
$0.08021607+2.55%
Synapse
$0.33805217-0.28%
OMG Network
$0.45602413+3.48%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.01-18.26%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.80269633+4.21%
Syscoin
$0.08609958+2.34%
NKN
$0.09497539+7.31%
Bancor
$0.42449061+0.24%
Sweat Economy
$0.00770963+1.52%
SPACE ID
$0.20966358+2.43%
Gitcoin
$0.98445017-0.52%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143590+1.08%
Hashflow
$0.34036206+0.79%
Celsius
$0.14004597+2.49%
Dent
$0.00061912+1.50%
WINkLink
$0.00006141-0.31%
Powerledger
$0.13478439+0.81%
Origin Protocol
$0.11462707+45.95%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01592094-0.03%
Civic
$0.06920346-0.42%
Verge
$0.00332519+0.29%
Bifrost
$0.03937718+2.04%
Secret
$0.25898848+2.14%
Chromia
$0.09347291+6.02%
Stormx
$0.00481584+1.74%
Galxe
$1.13+0.50%
COTI
$0.04296277+9.16%
Bluzelle
$0.12592916-7.20%
MOBOX
$0.24477473+0.92%
Request
$0.06629742+2.47%
Sun Token
$0.00522881+0.01%
MetisDAO
$11.28+0.22%
Spell Token
$0.00040878+2.43%
Keep Network
$0.08513779-0.51%
Ren
$0.04584102+2.10%
Covalent
$0.07477642-3.14%
WazirX
$0.09716290-1.59%
ARPA
$0.04491759+0.34%
Gods Unchained
$0.17964159+5.76%
XYO Network
$0.00309658+1.24%
Adventure Gold
$0.55082034+3.84%
Verasity
$0.00409789+0.04%
Boba Network
$0.12245379+2.94%
Aavegotchi
$0.81039402+0.38%
Raydium
$0.18035695+4.85%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01204346+2.69%
Voyager Token
$0.13721071+14.71%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21749976-1.20%
Badger DAO
$2.02+0.03%
Alien Worlds
$0.01091558+6.87%
Aergo
$0.08942896-0.47%
SuperRare
$0.06198123+2.47%
Orchid
$0.06212304-0.09%
Acala Token
$0.04555181+6.23%
Maple
$4.59+3.76%
Storj
$0.24979408+6.82%
Index Chain
$0.04583322-5.69%
MOON
$0.32428482-1.51%
Litentry
$0.74335894+17.07%
TrueFi
$0.03226177+4.90%
Reef
$0.00149572+2.92%
Rally
$0.00674284+0.50%
CEEK VR
$0.03975223-1.03%
Moonriver
$4.23-0.04%
RACA
$0.00009773+0.90%
GAS
$2.27+1.39%
LCX
$0.03964656-4.74%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04946535+8.65%
LooksRare
$0.05491065+0.09%
Ethernity
$1.55+1.62%
Saitama
$0.00065632-0.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.82-5.28%
DIA
$0.23631136+0.78%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11525850+7.84%
Polkastarter
$0.25697932-1.24%
CLV
$0.03333018+6.39%
Travala.com
$0.46273551+1.09%
BENQI
$0.00567254+6.97%
Keep3rV1
$46.14+2.11%
Alchemix
$11.68+6.62%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19233785+2.03%
Virtua
$0.02015583+1.09%
BarnBridge
$2.27+1.67%
Enzyme
$14.13+0.26%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13593365+2.91%
MXC
$0.00836083+1.30%
Star Atlas
$0.00145812+0.66%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076450-0.01%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.21%
Aurora
$0.05360268-0.59%
district0x
$0.02407342+2.17%
0x
$0.17291788+0.77%
Velas
$0.00634927+10.99%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.93+0.56%
Harvest Finance
$22.39+2.51%
StaFi
$0.26135414+5.75%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000067+7.71%
Serum
$0.03652283+4.10%
Decentral Games
$0.01866954+2.07%
Tamadoge
$0.01211797+9.24%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00312461+2.29%
Rarible
$0.94803331+1.79%
Bonk
$0.00000023-2.72%
Augur
$1.11-0.98%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00989725+4.00%
Tokemak
$0.43703620-0.54%
Quantstamp
$0.01049697+3.25%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01391544+5.49%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04199448-4.29%
FTX Token
$1.05+0.74%
Braintrust
$0.31183838+1.07%
Pepe
$0.00000079-1.21%
BitDAO
$0.44503490+4.23%
Threshold
$0.01715932+1.01%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08643871+4.94%
Human
$0.04587335+0.26%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.25%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04+0.48%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.87%
PayPal USD
$0.99892621-0.03%
Highstreet
$1.27-0.75%
Tether
$0.99966235-0.00%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.00%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Life

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Sept. 8, 2023.

By Jamie Crawley, Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconSep 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. UTC
(CoinDesk)

(CoinDesk)

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

(CoinDesk)
(CoinDesk)

Top Stories

Bitcoin showed some signs of stirring from its September stupor late on Thursday, rising around 3% to $26,400, before dropping back below $26,000 during the European morning. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) also hit its highest point this month, rising over 2% before retreating. Bitcoin has mostly languished below $26,000 this month as traders awaited clarity around the big regulatory hotspots, such as the SEC’s decision on the listing of a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S. September is a difficult month for bitcoin, which has posted negative returns every year since 2016. So far, 2023 looks so far to be no exception.

Coinbase set out plans for an international expansion that focuses on acquiring licenses in major financial jurisdictions "enacting clear rules" for the crypto industry. CEO Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns in the last few months about the lack of regulatory certainty in Coinbase’s native U.S., so it is targeting the EU, U.K., Canada, Brazil, Singapore and Australia as immediate priorities. The exchange added that it is "in the final stages of selecting the location" for its EU hub, saying it wishes to "leverage our being the most trusted brand in the crypto space ahead of the European elections in June 2024."

MicroStrategy’s large bitcoin impairment losses have given a false impression of the company’s inherent value, according to investment bank Berenberg, something changes to accounting standards should fix. MicroStrategy has reported $2.23 billion of cumulative impairment losses from its BTC holdings since August 2020, Berenberg said in a report on Wednesday. Proposed changes by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) will allow companies like MicroStrategy to “eliminate the poor optics that have been created by impairment losses,” the bank said. This week the FASB voted to let companies use fair-value accounting in a move that will allow them to show gains and losses immediately on their income statements.

Chart of the Day

(Amberdata)
(Amberdata)
  • The chart shows one-month bitcoin skew, which measures the spread between the volatility premiums for call and put options expiring in four weeks.
  • Skew fell to nearly -5% on Thursday, the lowest since the U.S. banking crisis of March, indicating a bias for puts, which offer protection against price drops.
  • Source: Amberdata

Trending Posts

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter
Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.