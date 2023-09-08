First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Life

Coinbase set out plans for an international expansion that focuses on acquiring licenses in major financial jurisdictions "enacting clear rules" for the crypto industry. CEO Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns in the last few months about the lack of regulatory certainty in Coinbase’s native U.S., so it is targeting the EU, U.K., Canada, Brazil, Singapore and Australia as immediate priorities. The exchange added that it is "in the final stages of selecting the location" for its EU hub, saying it wishes to "leverage our being the most trusted brand in the crypto space ahead of the European elections in June 2024."