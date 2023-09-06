First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Still Stuck in Limbo

Bitcoin (BTC) has remained almost entirely locked below the $26,000 mark since Sept. 1, showing little to no signs of life. BTC is basically unchanged over 24 hours, down 0.1% at around $25,700. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is down by a negligible 0.04%. Investors are seemingly holding off making any substantial moves until further developments emerge, both in the cryptocurrency market and the wider economy. “It seems as though most of the speculative money has already fled the crypto space and the market participants are waiting for the Fed’s next move,” Yuya Hasegawa, a crypto market analyst at Japanese exchange Bitbank said.