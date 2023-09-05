The Relationship Between Bitcoin and Interest Rates Is Breaking Down: Arthur Hayes

KOREA BLOCKCHAIN WEEK, SEOUL – By all accounts, the United States should be heading into a recession, and risk assets like bitcoin, or tech stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA), should be nowhere near their current values, thanks to the steepest Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike cycle in decades. But the opposite is happening. Economists have increasingly course corrected on their recession forecasts, bitcoin has doubled since crypto exchange FTX’s multibillion collapse, and Nvidia shares are soaring.