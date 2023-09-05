First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Remains Subdued Below $26K

A survey by trade association the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) reflected a divided attitude toward offering crypto-related products and services. As part of a study of cryptocurrency trading infrastructure, the WFE surveyed its member exchanges, with 12 of the 29 respondents (41%) saying they are already offering crypto-related products or services. A further seven plan to offer them in the future, with 10 saying they have no such plans. The survey was conducted between May and July 2022, some months before FTX’s collapse, which may have damped attitudes to crypto further since.