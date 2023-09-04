Bitcoin's Use as Margin Collateral in Crypto Futures Trading Is Growing

"Using BTC as collateral for a BTC derivative is effectively a double whammy," analysts at Blockware Intelligence said in a weekly newsletter. "If you're long BTC with BTC posted as collateral, the price going down brings you to your liquidation point faster because the value of your collateral is declining at the same time. "Leveraging against your BTC during its monetization phase is extremely risky, [as] you can be correct directionally, but volatility can wipe you out regardless."