U.S. August Job Adds of 187K Vs Estimates for 170K; Unemployment Rate Rises to 3.8%

It's been a rough week for bitcoin, which surged to above $28,000 Tuesday following Grayscale's court victory over the SEC in that company's quest to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot bitcoin ETF. As has been typical of rallies for several months now, bitcoin quickly began reversing those gains. The reversal turned into a full plunge on Thursday, with bitcoin falling more than 4% and below $26,000 as the SEC delayed making decisions on a multiple spot bitcoin ETF applications, including those from BlackRock and Fidelity.