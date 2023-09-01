Traders Are Paying 2,000% to Buy CYBER as Social Network's Tokens Soar

One example: The CYBER token of “Web3 social network” CyberConnect, which has a market cap of $113 million, according to CoinGecko and has more than doubled in the past week to post one of the biggest jumps in an otherwise flat market. Trading volumes have zoomed alongside. Some $225 million worth of the tokens exchanged hands in the past 24 hours across crypto exchanges, up nearly 10-fold from Monday’s $30 million in volumes.