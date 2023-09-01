Bitcoin Slides Under $26K, Majors SOL, XRP, DOGE Erase All Weekly Gains

Bitcoin
$25,995.13-4.48%
Ethereum
$1,643.65-3.58%
Binance Coin
$214.30-4.23%
XRP
$0.50831388-3.54%
Cardano
$0.25750000-2.50%
Dogecoin
$0.06403726-4.15%
Solana
$19.81-4.37%
Tron
$0.07711147+1.04%
Toncoin
$1.74+2.41%
Polkadot
$4.27-4.97%
Polygon
$0.55032140-6.14%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000798-2.56%
Litecoin
$63.76-5.76%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,151.26-4.61%
Bitcoin Cash
$207.62-5.06%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.91+0.08%
Avalanche
$10.01-4.14%
Uniswap
$4.37-5.46%
Chainlink
$6.01+0.33%
Stellar
$0.11653005-3.00%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.13%
TrueUSD
$0.99703238-0.13%
Monero
$143.56-0.21%
OKB
$42.87-2.21%
Ethereum Classic
$15.54-2.89%
Cosmos
$6.94-3.79%
Hedera
$0.05099025-4.62%
Internet Computer
$3.35-3.31%
Quant
$99.84-1.27%
Filecoin
$3.21-6.76%
Lido DAO
$1.56-4.97%
Cronos
$0.05039226-2.78%
Aptos
$5.56-5.18%
Arbitrum
$0.92040690-3.66%
VeChain
$0.01580625-3.22%
Optimism
$1.38-6.58%
NEAR Protocol
$1.15-3.39%
Maker
$1,158.17+1.53%
The Graph
$0.08818853-4.86%
Aave
$55.16-3.71%
XDC Network
$0.05679057-6.00%
Algorand
$0.09378695-2.57%
USDD
$0.99451692-0.20%
Kaspa
$0.03407797-1.10%
Stacks
$0.48779879-6.93%
MultiverseX
$26.01-2.66%
EOS
$0.58903138-4.01%
Tezos
$0.68270000-4.25%
The Sandbox
$0.31032570-4.52%
Immutable X
$0.56476443-2.67%
Synthetix
$1.94-2.28%
Axie Infinity
$4.68-4.06%
Bitcoin SV
$31.60-3.94%
Theta
$0.60875381-4.74%
Injective Protocol
$7.08-2.18%
Fantom
$0.20104616-5.87%
Decentraland
$0.29532105-2.91%
Radix
$0.05228914-1.20%
GateToken
$3.88-0.42%
ApeCoin
$1.43-3.76%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+1.36%
Render Token
$1.35-5.99%
NEO
$7.04-4.87%
Gala
$0.01883461-5.15%
Kava.io
$0.65825680-4.24%
PAX Gold
$1,930.10+0.01%
THORChain
$1.60+2.31%
eCash
$0.00002356-6.05%
Flow
$0.43910546-4.99%
IOTA
$0.16002804+0.85%
Rocket Pool
$22.54-4.78%
Klaytn
$0.13506565-2.51%
Chiliz
$0.06057274-4.39%
Frax Share
$5.65-3.00%
Sui
$0.50850084-3.07%
Casper
$0.03534991-0.36%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45169011-4.72%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-1.97%
dYdX
$2.17-0.37%
Huobi Token
$2.35-3.22%
KuCoin Token
$3.87-9.83%
Mina
$0.37693588-4.33%
Luna Classic
$0.00006165-3.74%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.82332193-1.89%
Nexo
$0.58264204-2.56%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.31%
GMX
$34.75-3.58%
Flare
$0.01357965-1.26%
Dash
$25.94-3.86%
Woo Network
$0.16721078-2.59%
Astar
$0.05646233-0.27%
Compound
$40.82-4.91%
Zilliqa
$0.01625303-4.53%
Arweave
$4.15-2.06%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.17-3.96%
SafePal
$0.53225931+6.22%
PancakeSwap
$1.24-4.06%
Gnosis
$101.67-4.35%
Conflux
$0.12438068-5.01%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16863000-4.23%
1inch Network
$0.24283895-5.44%
Illuvium
$42.42-4.46%
Fetch.ai
$0.23215569-2.26%
SEI
$0.13447067-7.06%
Enjin
$0.23309006-4.93%
Helium
$1.58-2.34%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.88-2.17%
Qtum
$2.14-5.12%
Loopring
$0.17925975-3.88%
Osmosis
$0.36294966-4.24%
SingularityNET
$0.18031209-6.09%
NEM
$0.02442569-2.69%
Convex Finance
$2.74-4.71%
Celo
$0.42889236-7.33%
Mask Network
$2.59-4.66%
Livepeer
$7.18-1.62%
Decred
$13.25-1.98%
Zcash
$24.78-3.39%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.84-2.87%
Oasis Network
$0.03956623-3.69%
Holo
$0.00105624-2.99%
Ankr
$0.01866283-3.59%
Beldex
$0.03312078-6.42%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.31%
Yearn Finance
$5,493.75-1.63%
Ravencoin
$0.01486005-5.68%
Wemix
$0.56138790-1.92%
BLUR
$0.19784314-5.09%
Stepn
$0.15910652-4.06%
FLOKI
$0.00001733-4.45%
JasmyCoin
$0.00352311-3.13%
Aragon
$4.23-2.16%
Kusama
$18.85-2.74%
Audius
$0.15047003-3.15%
Golem
$0.16274544-4.46%
ICON
$0.16324550-5.08%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19955158-0.34%
Waves
$1.51-4.55%
Balancer
$3.46-3.79%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40427875-3.98%
EthereumPoW
$1.36-1.91%
Band Protocol
$1.09-1.81%
SXP
$0.25135261-4.99%
Worldcoin
$1.12-6.69%
Siacoin
$0.00274547-4.43%
Merit Circle
$0.30441513-5.90%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31640643-6.95%
Moonbeam
$0.18995194-3.47%
Biconomy
$0.20662862-2.58%
Axelar
$0.34788367-1.16%
Wax
$0.03893351-4.11%
IoTeX
$0.01367445-3.58%
Harmony
$0.00962877-5.63%
API3
$1.25+7.55%
TerraUSD
$0.01192740-4.64%
Polymath Network
$0.12600000-2.48%
Kadena
$0.46067357-3.58%
Sushiswap
$0.58664470-3.77%
Joe
$0.32683665+5.83%
DigiByte
$0.00675207-2.16%
Amp
$0.00193265+0.72%
Stargate Finance
$0.52843093-3.30%
Horizen
$7.63-1.67%
Core
$0.66143645-2.41%
Gains Network
$3.32-6.97%
Skale
$0.02136519-4.38%
Lisk
$0.69218879-4.83%
UMA Protocol
$1.33-3.17%
Nano
$0.70592574+15.68%
Kyber Network
$0.50702664-4.70%
OriginTrail
$0.23158880-0.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00264922-3.33%
Cartesi
$0.11791499-3.43%
PlayDapp
$0.14597416-3.78%
Synapse
$0.42867592-3.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40-3.78%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-2.98%
Bitgert
$0.00000019-4.13%
Coin98
$0.13319250-2.46%
Liquity
$0.78886201-4.74%
iExec RLC
$0.98575122-5.20%
Numeraire
$11.02-2.19%
Radiant Capital
$0.22990690-2.07%
Steem
$0.15480537-3.71%
Bifrost
$0.04862811+7.41%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01342458-3.30%
OMG Network
$0.47292208-4.87%
Radworks
$1.31-2.90%
Marlin
$0.00800856-2.46%
Syscoin
$0.08988739-5.66%
Celer Network
$0.01124608-6.55%
Bancor
$0.42154109-1.13%
Sweat Economy
$0.00788679+4.62%
Dent
$0.00063077-3.12%
WINkLink
$0.00006228-0.41%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76029014-4.90%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00142411-1.65%
Verge
$0.00353298-1.51%
Powerledger
$0.13326058-3.34%
Gitcoin
$0.91348168+0.80%
Civic
$0.06923139-1.56%
Hashflow
$0.31598693-2.45%
Secret
$0.26093266-5.06%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.77+9.80%
NKN
$0.08355321-3.64%
Galxe
$1.15-4.53%
Celsius
$0.12573059-7.07%
SPACE ID
$0.18545707-4.08%
Stormx
$0.00473888-4.18%
MOBOX
$0.24571573-4.18%
MetisDAO
$11.70-2.51%
Sun Token
$0.00528569-0.15%
Chromia
$0.08751899-5.00%
Request
$0.06345330-5.05%
Bluzelle
$0.11755953+1.67%
Ren
$0.04680053-3.00%
Spell Token
$0.00039079-2.11%
Yield Guild Games
$0.25209253+5.13%
Keep Network
$0.08357760-7.89%
COTI
$0.03753611-2.07%
WazirX
$0.09884780-3.52%
XYO Network
$0.00311211-2.16%
Verasity
$0.00414467-2.43%
Aavegotchi
$0.82552737+0.70%
Boba Network
$0.12199548+0.49%
Badger DAO
$1.99-4.08%
ARPA
$0.03930328-5.61%
Raydium
$0.16972314-4.15%
Index Chain
$0.04947069+11.11%
Maple
$4.75-3.63%
Origin Protocol
$0.07472364-3.67%
MOON
$0.35140405-1.31%
Adventure Gold
$0.47393813-6.87%
SuperRare
$0.05875891-3.55%
Alien Worlds
$0.00974778-4.23%
Rally
$0.00710294-1.93%
CEEK VR
$0.04160070-2.98%
Orchid
$0.05733418-4.04%
LCX
$0.04362221-2.87%
Voyager Token
$0.11512445-4.25%
Moonriver
$4.19-2.90%
TrueFi
$0.03059185+1.10%
Storj
$0.22492723-5.39%
LooksRare
$0.05894024-7.16%
RACA
$0.00009505-5.22%
Reef
$0.00134921-3.96%
GAS
$2.19-3.95%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41656403-3.09%
Saitama
$0.00064036-1.39%
Ethernity
$1.41-4.19%
Travala.com
$0.49772957-3.06%
Polkastarter
$0.25363492-1.59%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.62+1.40%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11057274-5.87%
DIA
$0.21702442-6.59%
CLV
$0.03158044-2.54%
Alchemix
$11.39+3.04%
Enzyme
$15.11-2.04%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19008134-6.48%
Keep3rV1
$44.42-4.19%
Virtua
$0.01998431-3.96%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13551033-1.66%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.35%
Star Atlas
$0.00145689-0.83%
BarnBridge
$2.12-6.71%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075631-2.55%
district0x
$0.02390000+4.77%
MXC
$0.00723455+3.12%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.97-2.51%
0x
$0.16478522-4.93%
Decentral Games
$0.01970839-5.91%
Harvest Finance
$21.05-3.83%
Velas
$0.00556614+3.08%
StaFi
$0.23997694-2.84%
Serum
$0.03480369-6.17%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000063-4.61%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00303126-1.65%
Rarible
$0.94852167-1.91%
Bonk
$0.00000025-4.94%
Tamadoge
$0.00943918+3.82%
Augur
$1.16-6.23%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00992955-6.49%
Tokemak
$0.46925801-6.93%
Quantstamp
$0.01023874+0.12%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01318124-8.50%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04234938-16.02%
FTX Token
$1.01-2.28%
Braintrust
$0.30762688+2.32%
Pepe
$0.00000082-4.96%
BitDAO
$0.45153191+4.83%
Threshold
$0.01729549-3.96%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08360848-3.19%
Human
$0.04146478-6.46%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.55%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-1.15%
Hamster
$0.00000000-5.53%
PayPal USD
$0.99966055+0.16%
Tether
$1.00-0.00%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.07%
Dai
$1.00-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Slides Under $26K, Majors SOL, XRP, DOGE Erase All Weekly Gains

Only tron (TRX) and toncoin (TON) were in the green on Friday, up over 1% each on no immediate catalysts.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 1, 2023 at 9:08 a.m. UTC
Bitcoin slides under $26,000 (Pixabay)

Bitcoin slides under $26,000 (Pixabay)

Bitcoin and major tokens gave back all weekly gains as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission delayed key ETF decisions that were expected on Friday, dampening traders’ hopes of a long-term recovery.

Bitcoin (BTC) slid under $26,000 to retrace all gains made earlier this week. In the past 24 hours, majors dogecoin (DOGE) and solana (SOL) fell as much as 5.5%, and ether (ETH) lost 3.7%. Elsewhere, bitcoin cash (BCH) slid 7.7%.

Only tron (TRX) and toncoin (TON) were in the green on Friday, up over 1% each on no immediate catalysts.

The rush for the exits ahead of the weekend came as the SEC said late Thursday it had delayed until October making a decision on all of the spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications filed by applicants including BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco Galaxy, Wise Origin, VanEck, Bitwise and Valkyrie Digital Assets earlier this year.

This followed from Tuesday's reports of a U.S. federal court ordering the SEC to "vacate" its rejection of the trust issuer's bid to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund.

GBTC is a publicly traded bitcoin fund offered by Grayscale (Grayscale and CoinDesk share the same parent company, Digital Currency Group), which could potentially open the door for a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S - even as the SEC has disapproved every such ETF application it's reviewed to date.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TradingMarkets