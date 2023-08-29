First Mover Americas: Is Bitcoin Close to Breaking Out of Its Current Range?

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen back below $26,000, losing 0.73% on the day, reflecting generally bearish sentiment among crypto traders and a lack of bullish catalysts to rally markets. BTC fell as low as $25,886 on Monday after rallying briefly last week to $26,200, but has since dropped back close to where it started last week. Institutional crypto exchange LMAX Digital said in a note that bitcoin is getting closer to a breakout from the current range due to how tight the contraction has gotten in recent sessions. “Whenever ranges get too tight, it’s often a warning sign for a surge in volatility,” the exchange said in a note. Etoro analyst Simon Peters said softness in the market is also being seen in other asset classes, such as equities. He said in a morning note that this comes as investors “pay close attention to the discussions at Jackson Hole …The indication from Wyoming is that central bankers are intent on keeping rates at higher levels to prevent a resurgence in inflation – which is not being taken well by risk assets across the board.”