Binance to Offer 'T+3' Daily BNB/USDT Options

Bitcoin
$26,058.49+0.40%
Ethereum
$1,650.27+0.48%
Binance Coin
$217.95+0.52%
XRP
$0.52194359+0.18%
Cardano
$0.26485537+2.03%
Dogecoin
$0.06361681+1.34%
Solana
$20.42+0.44%
Tron
$0.07630957-1.35%
Polkadot
$4.63+3.79%
Toncoin
$1.53+2.91%
Polygon
$0.56215067+1.66%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000818+2.74%
Litecoin
$65.37+1.59%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,085.58+0.50%
Bitcoin Cash
$191.02-0.72%
Avalanche
$10.46+4.36%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.86+0.66%
Uniswap
$4.64+1.01%
Stellar
$0.11911461-0.11%
Chainlink
$5.94+0.56%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.13%
TrueUSD
$0.99829671-0.07%
Monero
$144.87-0.61%
OKB
$42.95-0.32%
Ethereum Classic
$15.81+0.86%
Cosmos
$7.24+1.75%
Hedera
$0.05466208-3.71%
Internet Computer
$3.46+0.00%
Filecoin
$3.39+1.42%
Quant
$101.19-1.81%
Lido DAO
$1.59-1.51%
Cronos
$0.05133561-3.85%
Aptos
$5.70+0.84%
Arbitrum
$0.95619880+0.74%
VeChain
$0.01577960-0.20%
NEAR Protocol
$1.18+1.67%
Optimism
$1.44+0.76%
Maker
$1,028.22-2.38%
Aave
$57.70+1.11%
The Graph
$0.08936793+1.78%
XDC Network
$0.05721439+7.13%
Algorand
$0.09690244+3.74%
USDD
$0.99537185-0.34%
Kaspa
$0.03375672-5.53%
Tezos
$0.71590000+3.05%
Synthetix
$2.08-1.45%
The Sandbox
$0.32097734+0.86%
EOS
$0.58585304+1.06%
MultiverseX
$25.27+1.37%
Stacks
$0.45477351-0.67%
Immutable X
$0.56305326+0.43%
Axie Infinity
$4.81+0.74%
Theta
$0.61805249+3.27%
Bitcoin SV
$30.76+1.91%
Injective Protocol
$6.85-2.30%
Fantom
$0.20153770+1.19%
Decentraland
$0.29813697+0.92%
Radix
$0.05242791-1.30%
ApeCoin
$1.44+2.29%
GateToken
$3.84-0.19%
Render Token
$1.39+0.11%
NEO
$7.21+1.51%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99663545-0.32%
Gala
$0.01950389+2.24%
Kava.io
$0.68238663+0.84%
PAX Gold
$1,909.70+0.16%
Flow
$0.45686136+1.55%
eCash
$0.00002371+0.58%
Rocket Pool
$23.37+1.28%
THORChain
$1.47+2.76%
Klaytn
$0.13793584+0.27%
Frax Share
$5.90-1.16%
Chiliz
$0.06108494-2.32%
KuCoin Token
$4.37-1.25%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48391827+4.72%
Casper
$0.03709792+2.45%
IOTA
$0.14955715+3.08%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042-0.39%
Huobi Token
$2.44-0.07%
Sui
$0.52887095-4.03%
dYdX
$2.15-0.85%
Mina
$0.38404125+0.07%
Luna Classic
$0.00006240+1.93%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83489894-0.47%
GMX
$37.33+1.56%
Nexo
$0.58240203-0.89%
Astar
$0.06180594+6.29%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.05%
Flare
$0.01370892-0.13%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.31-3.76%
Dash
$25.92+1.00%
Compound
$41.35-0.54%
Zilliqa
$0.01671570+0.99%
Woo Network
$0.16076175-5.55%
Arweave
$4.17-1.06%
PancakeSwap
$1.27+0.50%
Gnosis
$102.26-1.03%
Conflux
$0.12318613-1.13%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17101000+0.83%
1inch Network
$0.24663615+0.74%
SafePal
$0.50040158-4.11%
Illuvium
$42.78+1.44%
Enjin
$0.23967468+0.56%
Helium
$1.63-2.53%
Osmosis
$0.37951906+0.66%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.00-2.37%
Qtum
$2.17+1.23%
Loopring
$0.18184804+1.07%
Convex Finance
$2.82+2.01%
NEM
$0.02491927+1.50%
SingularityNET
$0.17675607-0.58%
Celo
$0.42728159+1.06%
Mask Network
$2.62-1.02%
Fetch.ai
$0.20646650-0.55%
Zcash
$25.45+2.29%
Livepeer
$7.15-5.12%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.00+1.00%
Decred
$13.23-0.85%
Oasis Network
$0.04042488+1.11%
Ankr
$0.01951379+0.17%
Beldex
$0.03485310+2.74%
Holo
$0.00107209+3.38%
BLUR
$0.21273515-4.99%
Ravencoin
$0.01564719+2.05%
Yearn Finance
$5,571.82-1.32%
Wemix
$0.56555332-2.06%
Stepn
$0.16115007-1.45%
FLOKI
$0.00001748+0.57%
Kusama
$19.32+1.36%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.88%
Golem
$0.16677865-0.23%
JasmyCoin
$0.00343894+2.05%
Aragon
$4.13-1.59%
Audius
$0.14894768+1.85%
ICON
$0.16799046+0.78%
Worldcoin
$1.21-4.21%
Waves
$1.52+1.50%
Balancer
$3.52+0.87%
EthereumPoW
$1.40+0.68%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41312998+1.44%
SXP
$0.25755898-2.59%
Siacoin
$0.00285173-0.39%
Band Protocol
$1.10+7.34%
Moonbeam
$0.20071365+1.25%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17790218-2.40%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31677260+1.52%
Merit Circle
$0.29756817+0.41%
Wax
$0.04015230-0.44%
Biconomy
$0.20738843+1.58%
Axelar
$0.35177234-0.13%
IoTeX
$0.01386990+1.81%
Harmony
$0.00996543-0.14%
TerraUSD
$0.01247885+0.65%
Polymath Network
$0.13040000-5.03%
OriginTrail
$0.30217564-2.22%
Kadena
$0.47165388-4.38%
Sushiswap
$0.59401790+1.25%
DigiByte
$0.00691572+1.10%
Stargate Finance
$0.54884021+0.04%
Amp
$0.00195295+0.82%
Core
$0.67557855-0.20%
Lisk
$0.71810237+1.84%
Gains Network
$3.43-0.07%
Skale
$0.02157576-0.72%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+0.15%
Horizen
$6.99+4.21%
Kyber Network
$0.52518818+1.71%
Cartesi
$0.12058020+1.00%
API3
$1.03+15.13%
Nervos Network
$0.00266770-0.06%
PlayDapp
$0.14784931-1.14%
Nano
$0.60994827+2.42%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-0.07%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+15.45%
Joe
$0.23348309+2.32%
Synapse
$0.41625790+0.66%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.24-0.46%
Syscoin
$0.10391499+27.13%
Coin98
$0.13012450+3.80%
Liquity
$0.78919972+0.22%
Steem
$0.15990281-0.08%
iExec RLC
$0.97658333+1.50%
Numeraire
$11.10+0.43%
Radiant Capital
$0.23461582+0.98%
OMG Network
$0.47693280+2.21%
Radicle
$1.33+2.35%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01321036-1.51%
Marlin
$0.00797625+0.87%
Celer Network
$0.01120523-0.98%
Bancor
$0.42342815+4.35%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78141723+4.51%
Dent
$0.00062930+0.55%
WINkLink
$0.00006258+0.20%
Powerledger
$0.13793271+0.17%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00142512+0.16%
Hashflow
$0.32581242-1.30%
Galxe
$1.22+8.55%
Verge
$0.00343457+4.48%
Secret
$0.26807653-0.34%
Civic
$0.06987645-0.64%
Stormx
$0.00502536-1.91%
Sweat Economy
$0.00702942+1.69%
Bifrost
$0.03884951-1.24%
NKN
$0.08288701+1.74%
MOBOX
$0.25433355+0.54%
SPACE ID
$0.18583774+0.00%
MetisDAO
$12.06+0.60%
Celsius
$0.12368343-4.52%
Gitcoin
$0.84740853+0.69%
Chromia
$0.08949802+0.93%
Sun Token
$0.00529526-1.06%
Request
$0.06489580+1.04%
Keep Network
$0.08867479+1.03%
Ren
$0.04735835+2.47%
Spell Token
$0.00039008+0.80%
COTI
$0.03808785-0.16%
WazirX
$0.10106033+1.29%
Bluzelle
$0.10960428-3.02%
Verasity
$0.00417983+0.61%
XYO Network
$0.00307917-2.93%
Rally
$0.00842612+6.06%
Boba Network
$0.12216874+0.85%
Aavegotchi
$0.79484069+0.10%
Raydium
$0.17745661-0.27%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.61+4.50%
Badger DAO
$1.99+1.68%
ARPA
$0.03970323+0.46%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21044834+1.15%
Origin Protocol
$0.07392373+1.09%
Adventure Gold
$0.47104469-3.00%
MOON
$0.33976533+0.57%
Alien Worlds
$0.00988642+0.51%
SuperRare
$0.05841240+2.25%
Maple
$4.55-1.07%
Orchid
$0.06039510-0.17%
LCX
$0.04600961+1.76%
CEEK VR
$0.04271488+1.81%
Voyager Token
$0.11941902+8.26%
LooksRare
$0.06273922+0.75%
TrueFi
$0.03119146+0.50%
Storj
$0.23127202+2.12%
RACA
$0.00009911+0.95%
Index Chain
$0.04304271+0.30%
Moonriver
$4.33+0.41%
GAS
$2.25-0.37%
Reef
$0.00135333+3.90%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41370117+1.41%
Saitama
$0.00063167+0.08%
Ethernity
$1.45+1.19%
Travala.com
$0.51693377+1.02%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11911919-0.97%
Polkastarter
$0.25636819+0.16%
DIA
$0.22311649+1.15%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.54-0.30%
CLV
$0.03172553+0.73%
Enzyme
$15.71+1.79%
Keep3rV1
$44.94-0.98%
Virtua
$0.02007867-0.92%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18736550-0.48%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+1.82%
Alchemix
$10.57+0.36%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13452096-0.05%
Star Atlas
$0.00147163+0.35%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077235-2.60%
BarnBridge
$2.13+0.66%
MXC
$0.00755729+0.22%
district0x
$0.02235834-5.21%
Velas
$0.00672756-4.65%
0x
$0.16938752+0.12%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.04+0.57%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074+2.13%
Decentral Games
$0.01976429-2.97%
Serum
$0.03807993+0.49%
Harvest Finance
$21.13+0.55%
StaFi
$0.23699472+0.92%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00310183-0.33%
Bonk
$0.00000026-0.04%
Rarible
$0.95089334-0.43%
Augur
$1.21-1.68%
Tamadoge
$0.00846642+0.35%
Tokemak
$0.50926947-1.09%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00978337-3.47%
Quantstamp
$0.00983513-4.47%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01405389+0.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03933686-0.01%
FTX Token
$1.02-0.62%
Braintrust
$0.30775770-2.08%
Pepe
$0.00000085-2.33%
BitDAO
$0.42873801-2.38%
Threshold
$0.01783572-0.91%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08079118+1.86%
Human
$0.04395690-0.92%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.88%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11-0.27%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.24%
PayPal USD
$0.99918418+0.03%
Tether
$0.99912592-0.06%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.15%
Dai
$1.00+0.11%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Binance to Offer 'T+3' Daily BNB/USDT Options

The new T+3 BNB/USDT options will have a trading lifetime of three days.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconAug 29, 2023 at 5:33 a.m. UTC
(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance said its trading division Binance Options will offer "T+3" daily call and put contracts tied to BNB, a cryptocurrency closely linked to the exchange.

Starting Wednesday, Binance Options will list the T+3 BNB/USDT options every day at 08:00 UTC. New listings won't happen on days longer duration contracts expire, the exchange said in the official blog.

T+3 refers to the obligation to settle securities trades by the third day following the trade date. In other words, users can trade the T+3 daily options two days before the expiry day. The options, therefore, will have an initial lifetime of three trading days at the time of introduction.

The new product will offer greater flexibility to traders and expand the exchange's existing product suite that includes longer duration BNB options and the T+2 daily BNB options.

The T+3 daily options will have similar specifications as other BNB options, with each call and put contract representing 1 BNB and expiring very day at 08:00 UTC. The contracts can be exercised only on expiry and will be settled in USDT.

Options are derivative contracts that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, while a put option offers the right to sell.

The launch of T+3 daily options comes amid heightened volatility in BNB. The cryptocurrency crashed to a 14-month low of $203 last week after the Wall Street Journal reported that Binance helped Russian users move money abroad, circumventing international sanctions. The report added to the mounting regulatory fears for the exchange.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.