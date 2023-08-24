Top PEPE Holder Floods Exchanges With Meme Coin, Spooking Investors and Prompting 12% Plunge

Bitcoin
$26,087.37-1.17%
Ethereum
$1,652.69-1.18%
Binance Coin
$217.05+0.43%
XRP
$0.51818280-2.21%
Cardano
$0.26518192-0.43%
Dogecoin
$0.06286029-1.57%
Solana
$20.95-2.53%
Tron
$0.07643324-1.33%
Polkadot
$4.40-2.16%
Polygon
$0.54376686-2.42%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000818-2.05%
Toncoin
$1.40-2.32%
Litecoin
$64.54-1.41%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,151.59-1.42%
Bitcoin Cash
$191.87-1.50%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.85-0.71%
Uniswap
$4.63-2.74%
Avalanche
$10.07-2.71%
Stellar
$0.12303448-3.30%
Chainlink
$6.04-4.46%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.18%
TrueUSD
$0.99879868-0.16%
OKB
$42.91-2.49%
Monero
$137.93-4.07%
Ethereum Classic
$15.93-1.14%
Cosmos
$7.16-3.33%
Hedera
$0.05927728-3.00%
Internet Computer
$3.64+0.78%
Filecoin
$3.30-4.50%
Lido DAO
$1.66-1.97%
Quant
$99.49-0.71%
Cronos
$0.05139868-0.72%
Aptos
$5.77-4.22%
Arbitrum
$0.97483604-3.19%
VeChain
$0.01585919-3.19%
NEAR Protocol
$1.19-1.75%
Optimism
$1.54-1.91%
Maker
$1,026.19-3.90%
The Graph
$0.09166586-0.91%
Aave
$56.74-0.24%
Kaspa
$0.03871513-4.46%
Algorand
$0.09684063-1.78%
XDC Network
$0.05391415+0.65%
USDD
$0.99724637+0.01%
Synthetix
$2.07-3.86%
The Sandbox
$0.32289747-2.31%
Stacks
$0.47329891-2.74%
MultiverseX
$25.63-3.73%
Tezos
$0.69200000-2.12%
EOS
$0.58209790-1.61%
Immutable X
$0.57896523+1.54%
Axie Infinity
$4.87-2.77%
Theta
$0.63184966-2.56%
Injective Protocol
$7.47-3.63%
Bitcoin SV
$30.61-1.47%
Fantom
$0.20699288-1.09%
Decentraland
$0.30302346-2.55%
Render Token
$1.47+0.07%
Radix
$0.05291308-6.26%
GateToken
$3.92+0.25%
ApeCoin
$1.44-4.44%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99901103-0.06%
Kava.io
$0.70720342+0.66%
NEO
$7.12-2.11%
Gala
$0.01952723-1.66%
Rocket Pool
$24.75+0.25%
PAX Gold
$1,912.10-0.42%
Flow
$0.45512934-2.63%
eCash
$0.00002381-2.32%
KuCoin Token
$4.74-3.60%
THORChain
$1.50-7.30%
Klaytn
$0.13866290-0.91%
Chiliz
$0.06286901-2.37%
Frax Share
$5.93-2.42%
Sui
$0.57070748-6.06%
Casper
$0.03595842-1.79%
IOTA
$0.14534887-1.50%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-2.39%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45273313-4.02%
Huobi Token
$2.40-0.84%
Mina
$0.39315779-2.63%
dYdX
$2.14-1.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00006367-2.07%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85910017-0.28%
GMX
$37.03-0.92%
Nexo
$0.58981739-1.51%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.40+13.64%
Woo Network
$0.18501862+0.19%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.18%
Astar
$0.06607001-1.29%
Flare
$0.01313206-3.27%
Compound
$43.20-0.13%
Dash
$25.14-5.23%
Zilliqa
$0.01668076-2.37%
PancakeSwap
$1.28-0.05%
Arweave
$4.14-6.55%
Gnosis
$100.16-0.87%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17297656-1.81%
1inch Network
$0.25004953-1.10%
Conflux
$0.12276894-6.11%
Osmosis
$0.40335555-2.59%
Illuvium
$43.27-2.36%
Enjin
$0.24091959-2.01%
Qtum
$2.21-1.74%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.05-3.23%
Loopring
$0.18248603-2.14%
Helium
$1.56-3.46%
NEM
$0.02495872-2.12%
SingularityNET
$0.18126319+0.89%
Convex Finance
$2.78-1.85%
Mask Network
$2.70-1.96%
Fetch.ai
$0.20898219+0.57%
Celo
$0.42414762-1.41%
SafePal
$0.57413878-2.11%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.07-1.29%
Beldex
$0.03667033-2.46%
Zcash
$24.48-4.11%
Oasis Network
$0.04014057-2.66%
Decred
$12.81-1.22%
Ankr
$0.01971191-3.02%
Livepeer
$6.82+6.04%
Holo
$0.00109574-1.57%
Stepn
$0.17033019-0.91%
Yearn Finance
$5,588.91-3.03%
Ravencoin
$0.01516147-4.12%
BLUR
$0.20650534-3.64%
FLOKI
$0.00001797-2.94%
Worldcoin
$1.39-1.12%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.35%
Golem
$0.17327614-1.33%
Wemix
$0.54986889-0.63%
Kusama
$19.13-4.98%
Audius
$0.15284366-3.40%
Aragon
$4.21+0.92%
JasmyCoin
$0.00340912-0.74%
ICON
$0.16981614-1.72%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20965933-2.61%
SXP
$0.27087936-0.02%
Waves
$1.54-3.92%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41794527-4.17%
Balancer
$3.47-4.50%
Siacoin
$0.00287749+0.51%
EthereumPoW
$1.36-1.63%
Merit Circle
$0.30503182-9.12%
Moonbeam
$0.19368100-2.53%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31434313+1.64%
Band Protocol
$1.02-1.02%
Wax
$0.04064726-1.38%
Axelar
$0.35121006-2.18%
Biconomy
$0.20929080-2.15%
IoTeX
$0.01369461-5.39%
Harmony
$0.01002246-4.10%
TerraUSD
$0.01258036-3.11%
Polymath Network
$0.13240000-5.70%
Gains Network
$3.82-1.31%
Stargate Finance
$0.54680460-1.52%
Amp
$0.00197314-2.21%
DigiByte
$0.00672391-1.08%
Sushiswap
$0.57156224-3.57%
Kadena
$0.44903689-1.93%
Core
$0.69789784-1.59%
Lisk
$0.72083234+0.55%
UMA Protocol
$1.37-2.16%
Skale
$0.02139436-4.63%
Horizen
$7.11-4.52%
Kyber Network
$0.53960777-3.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00275016-1.76%
Cartesi
$0.11961869-2.48%
PlayDapp
$0.15681860-2.77%
OriginTrail
$0.22328046-0.83%
Synapse
$0.43580214-6.46%
Bitgert
$0.00000021+0.63%
Joe
$0.23017852-4.57%
API3
$0.89993708-5.06%
Coin98
$0.13496618-4.69%
Nano
$0.57635936-0.81%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18-2.45%
Liquity
$0.80796993-2.06%
Steem
$0.16695798+2.98%
iExec RLC
$1.01-4.35%
Numeraire
$11.60+1.54%
Radiant Capital
$0.23665226-2.34%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-3.27%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01348607-4.47%
OMG Network
$0.47483378-2.74%
Radicle
$1.32-1.38%
Marlin
$0.00805252-1.82%
Powerledger
$0.15105444-2.30%
Celer Network
$0.01140332-4.00%
Syscoin
$0.08512027-2.40%
Hashflow
$0.34732752+1.30%
Bancor
$0.41556418-4.65%
Dent
$0.00062827-4.88%
WINkLink
$0.00006229-1.88%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143421-2.21%
Verge
$0.00356542-4.39%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74962377-4.49%
Stormx
$0.00525478-2.50%
Secret
$0.27305207-3.06%
Civic
$0.07045143-2.27%
SPACE ID
$0.19418502-4.59%
Bifrost
$0.03985561-7.47%
Celsius
$0.12819703+5.83%
NKN
$0.08189038-4.36%
Sweat Economy
$0.00678040-0.95%
Gitcoin
$0.86311057-3.61%
Galxe
$1.13-1.86%
MOBOX
$0.25107673-2.19%
MetisDAO
$11.96-2.26%
Bluzelle
$0.12508504-5.51%
Sun Token
$0.00531639-1.26%
Request
$0.06548377-2.79%
Keep Network
$0.09139442+0.31%
Chromia
$0.08589881-6.11%
COTI
$0.03929760-2.61%
Ren
$0.04773643-3.78%
Spell Token
$0.00039490-1.17%
WazirX
$0.10155640-2.30%
XYO Network
$0.00321760-0.75%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23574709-8.53%
Verasity
$0.00412160-2.38%
Boba Network
$0.12104444-1.05%
Raydium
$0.18297991-2.81%
ARPA
$0.04078398-1.09%
Aavegotchi
$0.77633668+0.19%
Origin Protocol
$0.07766864-3.31%
Badger DAO
$1.99-3.16%
Adventure Gold
$0.50143994-3.32%
Maple
$4.77+0.37%
CEEK VR
$0.04355071-0.86%
Orchid
$0.06221738-4.86%
SuperRare
$0.05946330-3.24%
Rally
$0.00728929+0.78%
Alien Worlds
$0.00997506-1.89%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.22+1.12%
TrueFi
$0.03391969-3.83%
MOON
$0.33533807-2.20%
Voyager Token
$0.11886245-6.46%
LCX
$0.04425518+1.08%
Storj
$0.23845412-1.73%
Index Chain
$0.04364244-2.04%
RACA
$0.00009867+1.45%
Moonriver
$4.35-1.88%
GAS
$2.32+2.34%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41334925-2.68%
LooksRare
$0.05493318-8.49%
Reef
$0.00129904-1.40%
Travala.com
$0.54892044-14.44%
Ethernity
$1.45-1.67%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12552316+0.66%
Saitama
$0.00061387-1.21%
Polkastarter
$0.26066261-0.92%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.63+3.68%
DIA
$0.21978858-1.26%
CLV
$0.03138930-1.20%
Enzyme
$15.59-2.54%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19614608-3.34%
Keep3rV1
$45.26-2.28%
BarnBridge
$2.34-5.21%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.38%
Virtua
$0.01991327-1.95%
Alchemix
$10.72-3.01%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13655311-4.31%
Star Atlas
$0.00151260-2.67%
Onyxcoin
$0.00081678-2.59%
Velas
$0.00821193-2.00%
MXC
$0.00803518+0.82%
0x
$0.17250293-2.86%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.04-0.82%
Decentral Games
$0.02162238+1.15%
district0x
$0.02046337-4.15%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000078+0.21%
Harvest Finance
$21.47-0.92%
Serum
$0.03695989-3.89%
StaFi
$0.23839784-2.28%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00326762-0.21%
Rarible
$0.96525837+2.32%
Bonk
$0.00000025-1.36%
Augur
$1.26-4.28%
Tokemak
$0.51533560-1.94%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01025761+1.69%
Tamadoge
$0.00775599-4.82%
Quantstamp
$0.01020377-1.78%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01421716-3.25%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03978201+0.20%
FTX Token
$1.05-4.90%
Braintrust
$0.31187778-0.52%
Pepe
$0.00000095-13.77%
BitDAO
$0.42355513-0.77%
Threshold
$0.01853432-2.45%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08171106-3.19%
Human
$0.04676585-1.05%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.64%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.13+2.39%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.26%
PayPal USD
$0.99990565+0.13%
Tether
$0.99951739-0.07%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.16%
Dai
$1.00-0.21%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Top PEPE Holder Floods Exchanges With Meme Coin, Spooking Investors and Prompting 12% Plunge

On-chain sleuths noted troubling changes to the oversight of a key wallet.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconAug 24, 2023 at 9:31 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 24, 2023 at 9:52 p.m. UTC
(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Millions of dollars worth of the PEPE meme coin flooded crypto exchanges Thursday, spooking investors who drove its price down and drawing attention to spooky action in the project's multisig, among the single-largest holders of the joke cryptocurrency.

Over 16 trillion tokens flowed out of the PEPE multisig wallet midday Thursday on its way to addresses associated with Binance, OXK, and Bybit. That action came shortly after on-chain sleuths noted troubling changes to the oversight of how that vault-like wallet handles transaction approvals.

Instead of requiring five of eight wallets to sign off on transactions, it had changed to only two out of eight.

The highly unusual action represented the first time the project's all-important multisig – keeper of much of the token's supply – has ever sent out the meme coin.

PEPE fell about 12% as the actions came to light.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Danny Nelson
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Pepe